BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Felix, Fernandez, Lampard, Bellingham, Mudryk, Ings
Manchester United are prepared to offer 4m euros (£3.5m) to take Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season but the Spanish club want 12-13m euros (£10.6m-£11.4m) for the 23-year-old Portugal international. (Relevo - in Spanish) Benfica have rejected Chelsea's first offer...
SB Nation
Graham Potter agrees it’s not acceptable for Chelsea to lose but we have to accept losing
Graham Potter, international man of emotional intelligence is not oblivious to the criticisms, the expectations, or the disappointments you may have. He understands your feels and the shallowness of your base animal instincts. But all that ... is, like, just your opinions, man. This is the real world, Larry. And...
SB Nation
Wolves Manager Upset About Scheduling of Liverpool FA Cup Match
Amongst rival fans, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has something of a reputation for complaining about the scheduling. Ahead of his side’s FA Cup tie against Wolves, though, it’s the opposition manager who is unhappy. “I don’t understand how we play in one competition with two days less...
SB Nation
Manchester United sign Jack Butland on loan through the end of the season
Manchester United have found their new back up goalkeeper after the sudden termination of Martin Dubravka’s loan. The club have agreed a loan deal for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland, bringing him in until the end of the 2022-23 season. The 29-year old is best known for his time...
BBC
Mateusz Klich: Midfielder set for Leeds exit after tearful goodbye
Mateusz Klich is set to leave Leeds and move to a Major League Soccer club in the USA after making a tearful goodbye at Elland Road on Wednesday. The midfielder has agreed with the Whites for his contract to be cancelled in order to facilitate the deal, with DC United the reported destination.
Luke O'Nien explains Premier League ambitions - and how he plans to get there with Sunderland
It's hard to keep Luke O'Nien down, and he is determined to climb all the way to the top with Sunderland.
SB Nation
Romano: Salernitana want Spurs’ Pape Sarr on loan
More loan rumors! Fabrizio Romano is back at it, today dropping some info about Tottenham Hotspur’s young Senegalese midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, and saying that he’s a loan target for Serie A side Salernitana. On the one hand, this is a bit weird since Antonio Conte hinted that...
SB Nation
How Liverpool’s Midfield Became Such A Mess, Explained
Everyone and their cousin’s dentist is talking about how Liverpool’s midfield needs some serious help. We’re a long way from the stout and resilient midfield three that provided the foundation for Liverpool to go on to one of the most impressive campaigns in modern football history. But...
SB Nation
Man Utd vs Everton - FA Cup third round preview | What next for the crisis-hit Toffees?
The road to Wembley starts here, but a spring trip to the capital is the last thing on the minds of Evertonians as the club once again finds itself mired in crisis. Tuesday’s disastrous capitulation against Brighton combined with other results on Wednesday saw the Toffees fall into the Premier League relegation zone.
SB Nation
Manchester United 3-1 Everton: FA Cup Match Recap & Reaction | Disappointing run continues
After a hectic two weeks and too much inconsistent play, Everton could put their Premier League troubles behind them. Unfortunately, their big picture troubles are still hanging over the team. The pressure on Frank Lampard has been building and an away trip to face Manchester United in the FA Cup was hardly an easy match from which to get a result.
MATCHDAY: Man City visits Chelsea; Betis enters Copa del Rey
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Manchester City can reduce the gap to Premier League leader Arsenal to five points by beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Arsenal was held to a draw by Newcastle on Tuesday yet City manager Pep Guardiola was still impressed by what he saw from Mikel Arteta’s team and feels City has little margin for error over the remainder of the campaign. “They (Arsenal) are going to do 100 or more points the way they have gone so far,” Guardiola said. “If they continue this way, we will not catch them. We have to be almost perfect, I would say, from here to the end of the season and hope they drop a little bit in their performance.” Chelsea has won just one of its last seven Premier League games. It is the first of two back-to-back encounters between City and Chelsea. Chelsea visits Etihad Stadium in the FA Cup on Sunday.
SB Nation
An Open Letter to Farhad Moshiri, from the Everton supporters
As the Everton lurches headlong into another relegation battle just months after a summer when the club’s majority shareowner Farhad Moshiri released a statement virtually promising change and that the Grand Old Team wouldn’t be put in this position again, here we are. A majority of supporters groups...
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Picking our favourite Sunderland FA Cup third round moments!
Our 2013 FA Cup third round replay against Bolton Wanderers might seem like an odd choice for my favourite tie at this stage of the competition. A Marvin Sordell double at the Stadium of Light sent us out after we’d been very lucky to avoid a similar fate in the first leg. For the majority of the two games, our team didn’t look bothered about a cup run, as has often been the case during my fifteen or so years of watching the Lads regularly.
BBC
Pep Guardiola: Manchester City boss says side must be 'almost perfect' in title race
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his side will have to be "almost perfect" to catch Premier League leaders Arsenal in the title race. City can reduce the gap to five points with victory over Chelsea on Thursday after Arsenal were held by Newcastle. Guardiola said: "The way to reduce...
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Portsmouth: FA Cup Third Round Match Thread and How to Watch
Another year, another campaign for silverware begins in the FA Cup. Tottenham Hotspur enter the competition in their usual spot of the third round, hosting League One side Portsmouth. The third-tier club are about as bang-average as it gets, sitting in twelfth place and have a +2 goal differential. Spurs...
Forest beats Southampton 1-0, out of Premier League bottom 3
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest climbed out of the Premier League’s relegation zone and left Southampton adrift in last place with a 1-0 win over its lowly rival on Wednesday. Taiwo Awoniyi scored in the 27th minute at St. Mary’s, tapping the ball into an empty net...
BBC
'You have to be prepared' and 'good is not good enough'
Erik ten Hag says the need to add further experience to his goalkeeping ranks has spurred a loan move for Crystal Palace's Jack Butland. United have lost on-loan keeper Martin Dubravka after his parent club Newcastle United cut his deal at Old Trafford short. They are closing in on finalising...
SB Nation
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Brighton fallout, Orsic and Ings linked, Doucoure and Cannon rumours
You’ve probably read it all before, but here’s where Frank Lampard is going wrong at Everton. [RBM]. Early on Wednesday Everton had reportedly seen a loan offer for Danny Ings rejected by Aston Villa. [Birmingham Live]. During his post match comments, Unai Emery commented on the potential move:
SB Nation
‘Collapse’: Chelsea, Benfica fail to agree Enzo Fernández deal after two days of talks — reports
After torrential, record-breaking rains and flooding to greet the new year, much of California is currently in the throes of a “bomb cyclone”, which sounds pretty scary and not exactly the way you’d want to start 2023. And unfortunately for my fellow Californios in charge over at Stamford Bridge, the first few days of January haven’t been too kind to them either.
SB Nation
Arsenal Women sign Victoria Pelova
Arsenal Women have announced the signing of Victoria Pelova, who joins from Ajax for an undisclosed fee. Pelova, 23, is a Dutch international, who was part of the 2019 World Cup squad, the Tokyo Olympics squad, and the squad at the most recent European Championships. A #10 or wide attacker, Pelova scored twice in the Olympics and once at the Euros, and has 3 goals and 3 assists in 8 Eredivisie games.
