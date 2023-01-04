Read full article on original website
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home obituary – Mary E. Pieschl, 98, Keokuk
Mary E. Pieschl, 98, of Keokuk, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at River Hills Village in Keokuk. Mary was born on May 4, 1924, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Emil and Anna (Heine) Pieschl. She was a lifelong resident of Keokuk and was employed at the Iowa Department of Human Services for thirty-five years. Mary was a member of the Church of All Saints in Keokuk and was very proud to be an Associate of the Notre Dame School Sisters in the St. Louis Province. She had a way of making people feel special, and loved walking and visiting with others. She was also an avid traveler, with her trips taking her throughout the world.
King-Lynk Funeral Home obituary - Darlene F. Schroeder, 96, formerly of Fort Madison
Darlene F. Schroeder, 96, of Joshua, TX and formerly of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 4:56 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 in Joshua, TX. She was born on July 22, 1926 in Burlington, IA to Whitmer D. & Laura A. Bence Schroeder. She worked at IRC in Burlington, IA, worked on her family farm and retired from Jack’s Department Store in Fort Madison. She loved all animals and enjoyed fishing and vegetable gardening. She was member of the Madison Baptist Church.
Banks & Beals Funeral Home obituary – Myrna Lynn Saldeen, 82, Burlington
Myrna Lynn Saldeen, 82, of Burlington, Iowa, passed away at 11:45 p.m. Sunday, January 1, 2023 at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington, Iowa. Myrna was born December 10, 1940 in Dallas City, Illinois, the daughter of Cecil LaVern and Mary Janet (Hamm) Burr. Myrna married Dale Thompson. To this union they had two children: Timothy and Lora. They later divorced. She later married Joshua H. Saldeen. He preceded her in death on May 4, 2022.
Schmitz Funeral Home obituary - James C. Brock, 59, Houghton
James Carlsen Brock, 59, of Houghton, Iowa, passed away at 10:34 a.m. Friday, December 30, 2022. He was born on February 7, 1963, in Fairfield, Illinois, the son of Carlsen and Marjorie (Wilson) Brock. On December 7, 2002, he married Cheryl Vernice Fulton at Saint Augustine Catholic Church in Des Moines, Iowa.
City to set meeting with Happyland owner
FORT MADISON - A disgruntled developer from West Burlington got an olive branch of sorts from the Fort Madison City Council. Sean Rogers, from HappyLand Properties headquartered in West Burlington, has had an issue with some building hurdles put in front of developments he's undertaken within the city. Rogers again...
Bowen following father's path in Division 1 basketball
MACOMB - Ben Bowen grew up around the NBA. It’s an opportunity that Bowen, the son of former Fort Madison High School and Iowa standout Ryan Bowen, learned to appreciate. And it’s why Bowen has followed his father’s path into NCAA Division I college basketball. Bowen, a...
City wants to know about your pipes
FORT MADISON - City officials want to know what you're made of. Your water pipes that is. A survey is being mailed to 4,500 property owners this week asking about water line materials as the city works to compile a federal-mandated lead analysis. The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental...
