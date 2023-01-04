Read full article on original website
Everyone from China refuses to come to the country
The infection exploded in China. Several countries have taken measures to avoid infection from China, which the country does not agree with, and countermeasures are now being announced. Chinese authorities say entry restrictions for Chinese imposed by a number of countries lack scientific basis and are unreasonable. – Some countries...
Brazilian couple jailed in Lebanon for smuggling cocaine in their stomachs
Brazilian nationals Igor dos Santos and his wife Juliana Nunes are facing drug smuggling charges in Lebanon after they were arrested December 19. Each was had half a kilo of cocaine in the abdomen.
'Brazil is back': Lula promises to once again lift Brazil onto the international scene
For much of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro’s time in office, one man was the guiding light for Brazil’s foreign policy — US President Donald Trump. “I think we can say that Brazil and the United States are as close or closer than they’ve ever been,” Trump said during a bilateral meeting with Bolsonaro in mid-2019.
Cobalt used in iPhones is sourced from mines in Congo utilizing child labor
The world's largest known deposit of cobalt lies in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Congo supplies 70% of the world's cobalt. The demand for cobalt is sky-high because it is used in batteries. Major tech companies such as Apple, Google, Dell, Microsoft and Tesla all require cobalt to be used in their products.
Marco Rubio: U.S. Needs to Build Economic Ties to Ecuador Before China Does
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., helped get the “United States-Ecuador Partnership Act” through as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) as he offered a warning that China will try to build closer economic ties to that Central American nation. Introduced by U.S. Senate Bob Menendez, D-NJ,...
China accuses U.S. of distorting facts after aircraft clash
SHANGHAI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. military plane involved in a confrontation with Chinese aircraft in disputed southern waters last week had violated international law and put the safety of Chinese pilots at risk, a defence ministry spokesman said.
NASDAQ
Bitcoin Mining: A Positive or Negative Indicator for the Future of Crypto?
In a recent piece titled “Crypto will be fine,” former CoinDesker Brady Dale noted that even though crypto has taken a beating throughout the year that was, there are some indicators that remain bullish. Notably, Bitcoin’s hashrate (how much computational power is directed towards securing the network) remains steadfast.
NASDAQ
Better Chinese EV Stock: Nio vs. Li Auto
Nio (NYSE: NIO) and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) are both rapidly growing Chinese electric vehicle makers that took investors on wild rides following their public debuts. Nio, which produces SUVs and sedans, went public at $6.26 per ADS in September 2018. Its stock hit an all-time high of $62.84 in February 2021, but it now trades at about $10. Li, which only produces SUVs, went public at $11.50 per ADS in July 2020. Its stock closed at a record high of $43.96 four months later, but it now trades at roughly $20.
pgjonline.com
Indonesia Approves $3 Billion Development Plan for South China Sea Gas Block
(Reuters) — Indonesia has approved the first plan of development for the Tuna offshore gas field with total estimated investment of $3.07 billion up to the start of production, upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas said on Monday. The Tuna field, located in the South China Sea between...
kalkinemedia.com
Core Lithium (ASX:CXO) closes in the green today. Here’s why
Core Lithium’s maiden DSO shipment has sailed from Darwin for customer in China. The ship is loaded with 15,000 dmt of 1.4% Li2O spodumene Direct Shipping Ore (DSO). The shares of Core Lithium closed today’s trading at AU$1.110 apiece, up 7.766%. Australia-based lithium miner Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO),...
US moves to reopen Solomon Islands embassy to counter China
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration is plowing ahead with plans to re-open the U.S. embassy in the Solomon Islands in a bid to counter China’s increasing assertiveness in the Pacific. The State Department has informed Congress that it will establish soon an interim embassy in...
CNBC
South Korea seeks Chinese national missing from Covid quarantine
The person tested positive after arriving at Incheon International Airport near Seoul late on Tuesday and was transferred to a nearby hotel to await admission to quarantine, but then went missing, a health official said. The individual, who was not identified, has been placed on a wanted list, the official,...
Pandemic blows hole in Australia population goal but migration recovering
SYDNEY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The COVID pandemic has blown a million-person hole in Australia's population projections in a challenge for an economy that has relied on having more consumers to drive growth, though a speedy recovery in migration promises to soften the blow.
NASDAQ
South Korean shares extend gains as online service providers jump
SEOUL, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares rose for a second session on Thursday, in line with global markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve's December-meeting minutes, with online service providers leading the gains. ** The won strengthened, and the benchmark bond yield...
Australian coal industry says China market matters less than before, even if import ban ends
Queensland Resources Council says industry would welcome restrictions easing but new long-term customers since found elsewhere in Asia
Norway says fund to reduce Amazon deforestation in Brazil back in business
BRASILIA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Norway, the major donor to the Amazon Fund, said the initiative for backing forest protection had been re-activated now that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was back in office and vowing to halt deforestation.
NASDAQ
Australia, NZ dlrs jump on China coal news, yen reversal
SYDNEY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were back on the ascent on Thursday after Beijing relaxed restrictions on Australian coal exports and the Japanese yen suffered its largest drop on the Aussie since mid-2016. A series of wild swings left the Aussie up at $0.6830...
game-news24.com
Zimbabwe is banning raw lithium exports
Silver Peak Lithium Mining (USA). Image: iStock. Zimbabwe is the world’s sixth biggest lithium producer. The country wants to earn more money from this valuable raw material. The lithium mines of Zimbabwe are considered one of the most valuable lithium storage sites. In the United States, raw materials are...
