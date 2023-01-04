ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Everyone from China refuses to come to the country

The infection exploded in China. Several countries have taken measures to avoid infection from China, which the country does not agree with, and countermeasures are now being announced. Chinese authorities say entry restrictions for Chinese imposed by a number of countries lack scientific basis and are unreasonable. – Some countries...
World

'Brazil is back': Lula promises to once again lift Brazil onto the international scene

For much of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro’s time in office, one man was the guiding light for Brazil’s foreign policy — US President Donald Trump. “I think we can say that Brazil and the United States are as close or closer than they’ve ever been,” Trump said during a bilateral meeting with Bolsonaro in mid-2019.
Reuters

China accuses U.S. of distorting facts after aircraft clash

SHANGHAI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. military plane involved in a confrontation with Chinese aircraft in disputed southern waters last week had violated international law and put the safety of Chinese pilots at risk, a defence ministry spokesman said.
NASDAQ

Bitcoin Mining: A Positive or Negative Indicator for the Future of Crypto?

In a recent piece titled “Crypto will be fine,” former CoinDesker Brady Dale noted that even though crypto has taken a beating throughout the year that was, there are some indicators that remain bullish. Notably, Bitcoin’s hashrate (how much computational power is directed towards securing the network) remains steadfast.
NASDAQ

Better Chinese EV Stock: Nio vs. Li Auto

Nio (NYSE: NIO) and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) are both rapidly growing Chinese electric vehicle makers that took investors on wild rides following their public debuts. Nio, which produces SUVs and sedans, went public at $6.26 per ADS in September 2018. Its stock hit an all-time high of $62.84 in February 2021, but it now trades at about $10. Li, which only produces SUVs, went public at $11.50 per ADS in July 2020. Its stock closed at a record high of $43.96 four months later, but it now trades at roughly $20.
pgjonline.com

Indonesia Approves $3 Billion Development Plan for South China Sea Gas Block

(Reuters) — Indonesia has approved the first plan of development for the Tuna offshore gas field with total estimated investment of $3.07 billion up to the start of production, upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas said on Monday. The Tuna field, located in the South China Sea between...
kalkinemedia.com

Core Lithium (ASX:CXO) closes in the green today. Here’s why

Core Lithium’s maiden DSO shipment has sailed from Darwin for customer in China. The ship is loaded with 15,000 dmt of 1.4% Li2O spodumene Direct Shipping Ore (DSO). The shares of Core Lithium closed today’s trading at AU$1.110 apiece, up 7.766%. Australia-based lithium miner Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO),...
CNBC

South Korea seeks Chinese national missing from Covid quarantine

The person tested positive after arriving at Incheon International Airport near Seoul late on Tuesday and was transferred to a nearby hotel to await admission to quarantine, but then went missing, a health official said. The individual, who was not identified, has been placed on a wanted list, the official,...
NASDAQ

South Korean shares extend gains as online service providers jump

SEOUL, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares rose for a second session on Thursday, in line with global markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve's December-meeting minutes, with online service providers leading the gains. ** The won strengthened, and the benchmark bond yield...
NASDAQ

Australia, NZ dlrs jump on China coal news, yen reversal

SYDNEY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were back on the ascent on Thursday after Beijing relaxed restrictions on Australian coal exports and the Japanese yen suffered its largest drop on the Aussie since mid-2016. A series of wild swings left the Aussie up at $0.6830...
game-news24.com

Zimbabwe is banning raw lithium exports

Silver Peak Lithium Mining (USA). Image: iStock. Zimbabwe is the world’s sixth biggest lithium producer. The country wants to earn more money from this valuable raw material. The lithium mines of Zimbabwe are considered one of the most valuable lithium storage sites. In the United States, raw materials are...

