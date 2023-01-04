ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

JOY~
1d ago

The city of Chicago and other cities needs to stop taking care of illegal immigrants and start taking care of home first . The homeless population in Chicago is out of control and they have no resources to get off the streets . Lightfoot is a lightweight trying to be a good neighbor just like State Farm . You take the homeless population off the streets and put them in these empty school buildings with social services and medical services first. There is a need for a state of art mental health crisis centers here in.Chicago . Crime in Chicago has become a soap opera with a new episode everyday . The Chicago Police Department needs a complete overhaul including the police academy .The. Curfew laws needs better enforcement and the mothers of these young street viruses need a resource hotline to help them with parenting skills and if necessary remove a violent kid out of the home . Lightfoot needs to start being a heavyweight or start packing because Chicago doesn’t need a clown .

Tommy Brown
1d ago

How she's trying to help the illegal immigrants will shelter but we got homeless people's been here for years nobody reach out to them but she want to 53 millions dollars on people's who is breaking the law who helping the Americans family who struggling our government is joke everything is on rise but we have a magical 53 millions to appear out the air to help illegal

Crazy Joebiden
1d ago

a lot of gang members you'll see home invasion robberies more carjackings and robberies bad people anyone who enters a country illegally is not a good person and cannot be trusted

Block Club Chicago

Lightfoot Trails Chuy García, Brandon Johnson And Paul Vallas In New Mayoral Election Survey

CHICAGO — A new survey shows Mayor Lori Lightfoot trailing three challengers among voters as the election nears. Lightfoot is facing a crowded field of challengers as she seeks reelection this February. And a new survey from The Daily Line and Crain’s Chicago Business shows Jesus “Chuy” García, Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas ahead of her among respondents.
CHICAGO, IL
POLITICO

Lightfoot's new ad attacks Garcia on 'crypto crook'

Good Wednesday morning, Illinois. It’s hard to imagine a wilder day in Congress, but the day is young. ROUGH AND TUMBLE: The Chicago mayor’s race heats up on the airwaves this week with Mayor Lori Lightfoot out with the first negative TV ad of the campaign, casting Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia as someone who pals around with “crypto crooks” and “indicted pols.”
CHICAGO, IL
Advocate Andy

Chicago Activists Unite to Oppose Pawn Broker Loans

Coalition highlights injustice of 243% interest rate on loans from pawn brokers. A coalition of leaders from various advocacy groups came together today to express support for legislative efforts to cap pawn broker loans at 36% interest rates - instead of the 243% currently charged as a result of a loophole in the Predatory Loan Prevention Act.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago awarded $144M to improve four bridges over the Calumet River

CHICAGO - A multi-million dollar project to rehab four bridges over the Calumet River will ensure they remain operational for years to come. The $144 million grant is part of President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law, and will allow significant repairs to four crucial bridges, including the 95th Street bridge.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Illinois’ Minimum Wage Increases for 2023

As Chicago races through the first week of 2023, these are some of the restaurant stories that broke in late December that locals may have missed during the holiday hoopla. New Year’s Day meant hundreds of new laws going into effect in Illinois. That includes a raise in the state’s minimum wage, which affects fast-food workers and others in the restaurant industry. As the Trib notes, the state’s minimum wage has increased by $1 to $13 per hour. That’s separate from Chicago workers at places with 20 or more employees. The minimum wage in the city is $15.40 per hour. That will increase on July 1 by 2.5 percent or the rate of inflation — whatever is larger.
CHICAGO, IL
R.A. Heim

Chicago is sending out a one-time $500 stimulus payment to qualifying residents

Did you know that there is a new stimulus program that give you a one-time payment of $500? The city of Chicago just launched a new program called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. This new program provides economic support to City of Chicago residents who have had difficulty accessing federal financial relief during the pandemic. The Fund will provide a one-time $500 relief payment to 25,500 qualified residents across the city.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lincoln Park residents frustrated after large sinkhole remains unfixed

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's a massive hole in Lincoln Park and it's only getting bigger. We first heard about it when it swallowed a car.But 12 weeks later, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza is asking why it hasn't been repaired.CBS 2 first covered the issued in October, but the massive hole in Lincoln Park still sits wide open. The people who have to look at it every day, said they are as frustrated as this whole is deep. At first glance, it's a normal alley, but once you see it, you can't unsee it."It's an eyesore," said neighbor Jamie Lundy."I've never...
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Return of Chicago Cop Who Lied About Ties to Proud Boys Will Erode Trust in Police, Civil Rights Group Says

Allowing a Chicago police officer who lied about his ties to the far-right Proud Boys extremist group to return to the department will “contribute to the erosion of trust between the public and law enforcement authorities,” according to a letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot released Thursday by one of the nation’s best-known civil rights organizations.
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago Homicides Declined in 2022, But Total Still Among Highest Since ‘90s

Chicago in 2022 will record its fewest homicides since before the COVID-19 pandemic, but the city’s total for the year will still rank among its highest since the 1990s. According to data from the Chicago Police Department, there were 695 homicides in Chicago from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31. That total marks a double-digit percentage decline over each of the last two years, but would still sit as the fourth most homicides in the city since 1999.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

More closures hit downtown businesses

The blows keep coming for the downtown business district, with the closure of Clarke’s Off Campus, a longtime Evanston diner that’s been around for more than three decades. The diner, which opened in Evanston in 1985, has remained a fixture for the community, particularly Northwestern University students. With...
EVANSTON, IL
