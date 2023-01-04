The city of Chicago and other cities needs to stop taking care of illegal immigrants and start taking care of home first . The homeless population in Chicago is out of control and they have no resources to get off the streets . Lightfoot is a lightweight trying to be a good neighbor just like State Farm . You take the homeless population off the streets and put them in these empty school buildings with social services and medical services first. There is a need for a state of art mental health crisis centers here in.Chicago . Crime in Chicago has become a soap opera with a new episode everyday . The Chicago Police Department needs a complete overhaul including the police academy .The. Curfew laws needs better enforcement and the mothers of these young street viruses need a resource hotline to help them with parenting skills and if necessary remove a violent kid out of the home . Lightfoot needs to start being a heavyweight or start packing because Chicago doesn’t need a clown .
How she's trying to help the illegal immigrants will shelter but we got homeless people's been here for years nobody reach out to them but she want to 53 millions dollars on people's who is breaking the law who helping the Americans family who struggling our government is joke everything is on rise but we have a magical 53 millions to appear out the air to help illegal
a lot of gang members you'll see home invasion robberies more carjackings and robberies bad people anyone who enters a country illegally is not a good person and cannot be trusted
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois Told Mayor Lightfoot You’ve Reached Your Spending Limit to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago is sending out a one-time $500 stimulus payment to qualifying residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Illinois witness spots saucer-shaped object moving in cloudsRoger MarshIllinois State
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Comments / 34