Read full article on original website
Related
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Donald Trump Calls President Joe Biden 'Mentally Disabled' As He Declares He Had 'Almost Nothing To Do' With The January 6 Capitol Attack
Former President Donald Trump lashed out at several people in his latest Truth Social rant. In two Christmas Eve posts, the 76-year-old fumed about President Joe Biden, who beat him in the 2020 election, in addition to the January 6 Capitol attack. "The Unselect Committee's January 6th Report is a Hoax, no different than RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of the other Scams that the Disinformation laden Democrats have been planting for years," Trump wrote. "If I weren't leading by a lot in the Polls, against both parties, this continuation of falsehoods and lies would end quickly. I won in...
Thanks to the Jan. 6 committee, Donald Trump is right: I’m saying ‘Merry Christmas’ again
Trump was no gift to the country, but holding him accountable might be. | Opinion
Justice Is Coming for Donald Trump
“Many secrets, no mysteries”: That is the basic rule of all Donald Trump scandals. There has never been any mystery about what happened on January 6, 2021. As Senator Mitch McConnell said at Trump’s second impeachment trial, “There’s no question—none—that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.”
Donald Trump Is About to Go Through Hell | Opinion
Former President Donald Trump could use a lot of referrals—to a tailor, for example, who could outfit him in clothes that are his size. But this week he got the referrals that he most deserved: to the Department of Justice, recommending his criminal prosecution for trying to thwart the peaceful transfer of political power.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
AOC says she was telling Matt Gaetz the Democratic Party would 'absolutely not' rescue Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid when they were spotted chatting on the House floor
Ocasio-Cortez was spotted chatting with her far-right congressional colleagues Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar during Tuesday's votes.
Proud Boys attorney wants Trump's 'stand back and stand by' statement kept out of trial
WASHINGTON — An attorney for one of five Proud Boys accused of seditious conspiracy wants to keep two statements from former President Donald Trump out of trial – arguing the Justice Department failed to notify the defense it intended to use them before jury selection began. In a...
Donald Trump asked Jared Kushner if he could trademark the phrase 'Rigged Election,' January 6 interview transcript shows
Days after losing the 2020 election, Trump requested that two phrases be trademarked, per Jared Kushner's interview with the January 6 House panel.
'A New Low': Donald Trump Jr. Blasted For Promoting 'We The People' Bible On Social Media
Yikes! Donald Trump Jr. is being blasted for promoting a "We The People" Bible on social media. "Guys, with America's Judeo-Christian values under attack, there could be no better time to re-up our commitment to America and to our Christian values this country was founded on. Go check out the We The People Bible, made in America, printed in America, assembled in America. You're going to love it, and I think the people in your life probably need it, too," the 45-year-old preached in a video. Don Jr. is now selling Bibles, declares “Judeo-Christian value are under attack.” pic.twitter.com/euAuBnALkV— PatriotTakes...
Opinion: Why Can't Americans Recognize the Confederate Flag Is Racist?
It’s stunning how many Americans refuse to acknowledge that the Confederate flag is racist. This flag has come to represent treason against the United States. To this day, there are still places in former Confederate states that celebrate the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.
Michael Cohen says Donald Trump 'doesn't care' that Ivanka's family is Jewish and he will not denounce Kanye West's antisemitism
Michael Cohen told MSNBC that Donald Trump won't apologize for failing to condemn Kanye West's antisemitism even though Ivanka's family is Jewish.
Clarence Thomas Should Resign for Being 'Corrupt as Hell': Congressman
Representative Bill Pascrell Jr. tweeted on Friday that the conservative justice "should resign from the Supreme Court."
Donald Trump Jr. Gets Holy Hell Over Bible Fundraiser Video
Donald Trump's eldest son was ripped by outgoing GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger and others over the clip.
Donald Trump Jr. blamed his own cynicism for his initial belief that January 6 rioters weren't Trump supporters
When the former president's son spoke with the Jan. 6 committee, he blamed the media and "Russia stuff" for making him a "pretty big cynic."
Kari Lake's "forever coup" is what the future looks like — until we start to see real consequences
One thing seems certain: Kari Lake is not giving up. The Big Lie-spouting GOP candidate for Arizona's governor's seat lost another frivolous lawsuit challenging her loss over the weekend. Lake just kept posting through it, crowing about how the "People want Justice" and that she will keep up the fight against her loss in the courts. She even tweeted a conspiracy theory early Monday accusing the judge of letting "left-wing attorneys" ghost-write his opinion for him. Around the same time, election officials and the Democrat who won the election, Gov.-Elect Katie Hobbs, filed a request that the court formally sanction Lake for her relentless abuse of the courts.
Twitter Users Slam Donald Trump Jr. For Calling Volodymyr Zelenskyy A 'Welfare Queen'
The Ukrainian president is visiting Washington with a request for more aid to fight Russia's invasion.
Donald Trump Says a Fear of Being Indicted Didn't Play into Decision to Run in 2024: 'I Did Nothing Wrong'
Trump is currently mired in a number of investigations into his personal conduct and that of his eponymous company Amid numerous investigations into his conduct during and after leaving the presidency, Donald Trump says a fear of being indicted didn't spur him to announce his 2024 candidacy. "That didn't play into it," Trump, 76, told New York magazine journalist Olivia Nuzzi in a sprawling new profile. Speaking to Nuzzi, Trump said, "I did nothing wrong," adding: "I don't know how you get indicted if you've done nothing wrong....
Mary Trump Says Racism Was the Norm in Trump Family
"My parents didn't have any Black friends and everybody at my school practically was white. And it was just this weird cognitive dissonance," Mary Trump said.
Comments / 0