ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Clarence Walker

What Should a Person Do if They Find a Police Tracking Device on Their Car?

What Should a Person Do if They Find a Police Tracking device on Their Car?. For many years now, police investigators have used electronic surveillance to track suspects. One of their most potent devices is the Global Positioning Satellite, a tracking bug commonly known by its acronym GPS. If police use incriminating evidence gleaned from a GPS most lawyers raise the issue that their client's Fourth Amendment rights to be safe and secure from unreasonable searches and seizures. GPS surveillance is legal but depending on the circumstances the surveillance can present numerous challenges. So, what happens if an unsuspecting citizen finds a police-installed GPS tracking device attached beneath their vehicle and decide to trash it? As documented in the case of Indiana v. Derek Heuring, things can turn pretty strange.
INDIANA STATE
RadarOnline

Missing Michigan Doctor Found Dead In Frozen Pond After Detectives Reviewed Footage On Home Video Camera System

The body of missing Dr. Bolek Payan was recovered from a frozen pond near his home in Jackson County, Michigan, RadarOnline.com has learned. He was found days after going MIA on Thursday, December 22.Detectives gained access to his home video camera system, which showed Payan leaving the residence on foot that day in the mid-afternoon. The property was thoroughly searched by K-9 dogs, drones, and authorities. After their efforts were unsuccessful, holes were cut in the ice of a pond on the property on Wednesday, December 27, leading investigators to his body around 12:30 PM.A statement from Blackman-Leoni Public...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Victor

Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service

The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Vice

2 Men With Neo-Nazi Ties Arrested in Armed Bank Robbery Scheme

Two alleged white supremacists have been arrested who, authorities say, were planning a heavily armed bank robbery they discussed in code as a fake screenplay. According to the criminal complaint provided to VICE News, police arrested Micheal J. Brown of Chester County, Pennsylvania, this week and charged him with conspiracy to commit bank robbery. They also charged Luke Kenna, who was recently arrested with a ghost gun during a traffic stop, with the same. The lead investigator was a New York State Police officer assigned to the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

17-year-old in serious condition after shooting in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A teenager is in the hospital in serious but stable condition after a shooting late on Saturday night. According to Pittsburgh Police, just before 10 p.m., they were called to the 6500 block of Deary Street for reports of a shooting. Once they arrived on the scene, they located a 17-year-old female in a home in the 1100 block of Paulson Avenue with a gunshot wound to the arm. She was treated by officers until medics arrived. Medics took her to the hospital in serious but stable condition. Pittsburgh Police's Violent Crime Unit is investigating. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy