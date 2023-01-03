Read full article on original website
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old identified, parents demand action
A following an incident where a 6-year-old student shot a teacher in Newport News, Virginia on Friday, parents are calling on the school district to enact stricter rules to keep students safe.
Oklahoma transgender student charged with assaulting female high school classmates in bathroom
A transgender student at a Oklahoma high school has been charged with assaulting two female students in the girls' restroom, according to a police report.
What Should a Person Do if They Find a Police Tracking Device on Their Car?
What Should a Person Do if They Find a Police Tracking device on Their Car?. For many years now, police investigators have used electronic surveillance to track suspects. One of their most potent devices is the Global Positioning Satellite, a tracking bug commonly known by its acronym GPS. If police use incriminating evidence gleaned from a GPS most lawyers raise the issue that their client's Fourth Amendment rights to be safe and secure from unreasonable searches and seizures. GPS surveillance is legal but depending on the circumstances the surveillance can present numerous challenges. So, what happens if an unsuspecting citizen finds a police-installed GPS tracking device attached beneath their vehicle and decide to trash it? As documented in the case of Indiana v. Derek Heuring, things can turn pretty strange.
Chilling Idaho student murders update as new bodycam footage of victim talking to cops weeks before killings is released
CHILLING new bodycam footage has shown police officers speaking to one of the victims of the Idaho murders just weeks before the killings. The video shows Moscow police speaking with Xana Kernodle, 20, after officers responded to a noise complaint at the home on King Street at around 1:00am over Labor Day weekend.
Missing Michigan Doctor Found Dead In Frozen Pond After Detectives Reviewed Footage On Home Video Camera System
The body of missing Dr. Bolek Payan was recovered from a frozen pond near his home in Jackson County, Michigan, RadarOnline.com has learned. He was found days after going MIA on Thursday, December 22.Detectives gained access to his home video camera system, which showed Payan leaving the residence on foot that day in the mid-afternoon. The property was thoroughly searched by K-9 dogs, drones, and authorities. After their efforts were unsuccessful, holes were cut in the ice of a pond on the property on Wednesday, December 27, leading investigators to his body around 12:30 PM.A statement from Blackman-Leoni Public...
Clean-up at Idaho murder house stopped because suspect asked for the crime scene to be preserved
The 28-year-old and his attorney, Anne Taylor, Chief Public Defender for Kootenai County, asked for the 1122 King Road property to remain sealed until February 1.
Would-be burglars arrested after calling 911 to move stolen belongings: Police
A pair of would-be burglars in Florida were arrested Saturday after they called police in an attempt to move items they were allegedly trying to steal.
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service
The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
Police say they arrested parents of missing 11-year-old who waited 3 weeks to report her disappearance
Madalina Cojocari was last seen at home in Cornelius, North Carolina on November 23, but was reported missing to her school on December 15.
Florida suspects 'terrorized' elderly woman with clown masks, sledgehammer: authorities
Florida deputies say that four people were arrested after they allegedly terrorized a woman by wearing clown masks during a home break-in.
Man Held Bumble Date Captive for Five Days, Authorities Say
The woman was tortured and deprived of food and water while being detained, according to court documents.
Bryan Kohberger Affidavit Raises Questions About Roommate Interaction
The affidavit revealed that the victim's roommate Dylan Mortensen may have seen the killer as well as hearing voices during or after the attack.
2 Men With Neo-Nazi Ties Arrested in Armed Bank Robbery Scheme
Two alleged white supremacists have been arrested who, authorities say, were planning a heavily armed bank robbery they discussed in code as a fake screenplay. According to the criminal complaint provided to VICE News, police arrested Micheal J. Brown of Chester County, Pennsylvania, this week and charged him with conspiracy to commit bank robbery. They also charged Luke Kenna, who was recently arrested with a ghost gun during a traffic stop, with the same. The lead investigator was a New York State Police officer assigned to the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.
Court documents reveal a detailed timeline of the University of Idaho killings suspect's whereabouts before and after the stabbings
Records obtained by police showed Kohberger's phone was near the victims' home at least a dozen times before the November killings, an affidavit said.
Transit police seek robbery suspect who allegedly assaulted man at Harvard Square station
A 63-year-old man was injured in the incident, which took place Dec. 24 at approximately 10 a.m., according to authorities. MBTA Transit Police is requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for questioning in a reported assault and attempted robbery last month at the Harvard Square T stop.
Bus Fight Turns Bloody as Sword-Wielding Attacker Slashes Victim
When authorities in New Mexico tracked down the suspect, the 24-year-old reportedly still had blood on his hands.
As police in Idaho faced mounting criticism, investigators worked meticulously behind the scenes to nab a suspect
In the weeks after four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death in a home near campus, police faced mounting criticism from the public as the investigation appeared to be at a standstill.
17-year-old in serious condition after shooting in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A teenager is in the hospital in serious but stable condition after a shooting late on Saturday night. According to Pittsburgh Police, just before 10 p.m., they were called to the 6500 block of Deary Street for reports of a shooting. Once they arrived on the scene, they located a 17-year-old female in a home in the 1100 block of Paulson Avenue with a gunshot wound to the arm. She was treated by officers until medics arrived. Medics took her to the hospital in serious but stable condition. Pittsburgh Police's Violent Crime Unit is investigating. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
‘Frozen shock’: Idaho roommate said masked man walked past her on night of killings, court docs reveal
One of the surviving roommates in the house where four University of Idaho students were fatally stabbed in November said she locked herself in her room after seeing a man in a mask and black clothing walking toward her on the night of the killings, according to new court documents.
