Body Found on I-5 Freeway On-Ramp in Middletown Near San Diego Airport

A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A body turned up Tuesday on a freeway entrance near San Diego International Airport.

The discovery on the on-ramp from Hancock Street to southbound Interstate 5 in the Middletown area was reported shortly after 5 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The identity of the dead person, described only as male, was not immediately available, and his cause of death was unclear.

City News Service contributed to this article.