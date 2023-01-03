Louisiana police officer is charged with negligent homicide after a high-speed pursuit crash that killed two teenage girls

Read full article on original website
JHE
1d ago
The guy he was chasing didn’t cause the crash THE COP DID, with his training. They are SUPPOSED TO BE TRAINED NOT TO PURSUE IF IT IS PUTTING OTHERS IN DANGER AND HE DIDNT ADHERE TO THAT!!!!!! In their mind set oh he’s not going to get the best of me just took over and THE COP DIDNT CARE HIS ACTIONS WOULDVE CAUSED IT!!!!!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana policeMalek SherifAddis, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Comments / 5