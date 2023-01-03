ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Footwear News

NFL Star Carl Nassib Celebrates ‘Big Boy Season’ With Boyfriend Søren Dahl for Tampa Bay Buccaneers Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. NFL star Carl Nassib was sharply outfitted with boyfriend Søren Dahl to celebrate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ first 2023 game in Florida this week. The occasion found the Buccaneers win against the Carolina Panthers by 30 to 24. Dahl posted a photo of the couple on Instagram. “Always Big Boy Season,” he captioned. The Buccaneers’ outside linebacker and the Danish swimmer posed together in front of Raymond James Stadium prior to the game. For the occasion, Nassib wore a short-sleeved...
TAMPA, FL
WGMD Radio

NCAA slams Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football with multiple violations after investigation: report

The NCAA has reportedly given the Michigan Wolverines football program its Notice of Allegations, claiming head coach Jim Harbaugh provided “false or misleading information” to investigators regarding impermissible contact with recruits during NCAA-mandated dead periods. According to The Athletic, Michigan has received four Level II violations and one...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin’s 2-word take on Tom Brady being on the doorstep of reaching this incredible feat

Tom Brady could reach a notable feat in his upcoming 50th regular season game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady heads into Tampa Bay’s road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons sitting in third place in the franchise’s all-time passing yards list. He has logged 14,559 passing yards in 49 regular season contests played with the NFC South powerhouse. If the seven-time Super Bowl winner can tally 262 passing yards in Week 18, he will then move past Vinny Testaverde (14,820 passing yards in 76 games) for second place on this leaderboard.
TAMPA, FL
Pewter Report

Bucs’ CB Barber Listed As HOF Finalist

Legendary Bucs cornerback Ronde Barber has been named as a 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Finalist for the third year in a row. Barber was one of 15 players selected for consideration. Former Buc Darrelle Revis, who played one season with the Bucs in 2013, is also a finalist in his first year of eligibility.
TAMPA, FL
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Confesses His Main ‘Focus’ Is Football As He Deals With ‘Obstacles’ After Gisele Split

Tom Brady, 45, admitted to feeling “gratification” during his games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after splitting from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, last year, in a new podcast episode. The professional athlete talked about his struggles and how he’s been getting through them during a conversation with Jim Gray on the Jan. 2 episode of their SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! The show was published shortly after he helped the Buccaneers win against the Carolina Panthers, earning their way into the playoffs.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

USF football facility receives name after $5.1 million gift

The University of South Florida’s much anticipated Indoor Performance Facility (IPF) officially has a name following a special Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday. The board unanimously agreed to name the recently completed project the Porter Family Indoor Practice Facility. Jay Stroman, CEO of the USF Foundation, said the naming opportunity arose last year when J.D. Porter donated $5.1 million to the university.
TAMPA, FL

