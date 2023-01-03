Tom Brady, 45, admitted to feeling “gratification” during his games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after splitting from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, last year, in a new podcast episode. The professional athlete talked about his struggles and how he’s been getting through them during a conversation with Jim Gray on the Jan. 2 episode of their SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! The show was published shortly after he helped the Buccaneers win against the Carolina Panthers, earning their way into the playoffs.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO