Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers player confirms he’s dating Olympic swimmer: ‘Kicking off 2023 with my man’
Sorry fellas, but it appears that Carl Nassib is off the market. Nearly two years after he told the world he was gay, the former Penn State standout and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers defender took another big step this week, confirming that he is in a relationship with Olympic swimmer Soren Dahl.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers light up Raymond James Stadium in blue, red to show support for Damar Hamlin
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lit up Raymond James Stadium in blue and red to show support for Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin.
NFL Star Carl Nassib Celebrates ‘Big Boy Season’ With Boyfriend Søren Dahl for Tampa Bay Buccaneers Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. NFL star Carl Nassib was sharply outfitted with boyfriend Søren Dahl to celebrate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ first 2023 game in Florida this week. The occasion found the Buccaneers win against the Carolina Panthers by 30 to 24. Dahl posted a photo of the couple on Instagram. “Always Big Boy Season,” he captioned. The Buccaneers’ outside linebacker and the Danish swimmer posed together in front of Raymond James Stadium prior to the game. For the occasion, Nassib wore a short-sleeved...
WGMD Radio
NCAA slams Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football with multiple violations after investigation: report
The NCAA has reportedly given the Michigan Wolverines football program its Notice of Allegations, claiming head coach Jim Harbaugh provided “false or misleading information” to investigators regarding impermissible contact with recruits during NCAA-mandated dead periods. According to The Athletic, Michigan has received four Level II violations and one...
Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin’s 2-word take on Tom Brady being on the doorstep of reaching this incredible feat
Tom Brady could reach a notable feat in his upcoming 50th regular season game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady heads into Tampa Bay’s road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons sitting in third place in the franchise’s all-time passing yards list. He has logged 14,559 passing yards in 49 regular season contests played with the NFC South powerhouse. If the seven-time Super Bowl winner can tally 262 passing yards in Week 18, he will then move past Vinny Testaverde (14,820 passing yards in 76 games) for second place on this leaderboard.
Pewter Report
Bucs’ CB Barber Listed As HOF Finalist
Legendary Bucs cornerback Ronde Barber has been named as a 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Finalist for the third year in a row. Barber was one of 15 players selected for consideration. Former Buc Darrelle Revis, who played one season with the Bucs in 2013, is also a finalist in his first year of eligibility.
Tom Brady Confesses His Main ‘Focus’ Is Football As He Deals With ‘Obstacles’ After Gisele Split
Tom Brady, 45, admitted to feeling “gratification” during his games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after splitting from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, last year, in a new podcast episode. The professional athlete talked about his struggles and how he’s been getting through them during a conversation with Jim Gray on the Jan. 2 episode of their SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! The show was published shortly after he helped the Buccaneers win against the Carolina Panthers, earning their way into the playoffs.
Tom Brady, Robert Kraft Among Top Donors To Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe
Several notable names are among the top donors to a GoFundMe page for Damar Hamlin.
stpetecatalyst.com
USF football facility receives name after $5.1 million gift
The University of South Florida’s much anticipated Indoor Performance Facility (IPF) officially has a name following a special Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday. The board unanimously agreed to name the recently completed project the Porter Family Indoor Practice Facility. Jay Stroman, CEO of the USF Foundation, said the naming opportunity arose last year when J.D. Porter donated $5.1 million to the university.
