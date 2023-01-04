Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Former Dent County deputy involved in JC shootout sentenced for murdering ex's new boyfriend
A former Dent County sheriff’s deputy already sentenced to life in prison for murdering his ex-girlfriend is now sentenced for murdering that woman’s boyfriend. Marvin Rice was convicted in 2017 of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Annette Durham. The trial ended with the jury recommending death. The case eventually landed in the Missouri Supreme Court. The court affirmed Rice’s conviction but overturned the sentence and ordered a resentencing trial. Although the jury recommended death, a judge sentenced Rice to life for Durham’s death.
wpsdlocal6.com
Conspiracy to commit murder charge dropped against Missouri realtor
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO (KOMU) — Charges against a Lake of the Ozarks realtor accused of hiring a hitman to kill her former mother-in-law have been dropped, according to Springfield-based television station KY3 News. Leigh Ann Bauman was charged with conspiracy to commit murder. KY3 reports Bauman's attorneys confirmed the...
lakeexpo.com
Outgoing Prosecutor Dropped Bauman Murder Conspiracy Case Just Before Leaving Office
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Former Camden County Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham dropped the murder conspiracy case against former real estate agent Leigh Ann Bauman on his way out. The news came on the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 3 that the case — which gained international notoriety and coverage on the Daily Mail and People Magazine — had been dismissed. But that announcement came through Missouri's CaseNet system without any explanation. On Jan. 4, Camden County Prosecuting Attorney Richelle Grosvenor explained to Lake Expo that the case had been dismissed before she even took office.
kjluradio.com
Dallas County woman charged with DWI crash in Camden County pleads guilty, ordered to pay fine
A woman from Dallas County is sentenced for causing a DWI crash with serious injuries. Lillian Lange, of Tunas, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. The charge was amended to a misdemeanor last month. During yesterday’s hearing, Lange was ordered to pay a $680 fine.
KYTV
Polk County, Mo., mother faces charges involving death of her daughter
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - A grand jury indicted a Bolivar mother in her daughter’s death. Ashley Cameron faces charges of child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. Investigators say Cameron failed to get medical care for the child, resulting in her daughter’s death. They say the child died in February of 2021. Investigators will only say the child is under the age of 17 years old.
Colorado funeral home owner accused of selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes is sentenced to 20 years in prison
A Colorado funeral home operator accused of illegally selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday by a federal court judge. Megan Hess received the maximum sentence after pleading guilty to mail fraud in November under a plea agreement in which other charges against her were dropped, federal prosecutors said.
KYTV
myozarksonline.com
Warrant issued for man accused of forging over $5,000 in checks
A man from Ozark is facing charges in Camden and Laclede County following an investigation into forged checks belonging to a Lebanon business. The investigation began on October 10th, when the business owner reported that she found 2 checks written on her business bank account and that she didn’t recognize the signatures. One of the checks was for more than $ 33 hundred and the other was for more than $ 24 hundred, and had been cashed at Heritage Bank locations in Lebanon and Camdenton. The business owner reported that she believed the checks had been stolen from the mail. During the investigation, 37-year-old Joshua Witt of Ozark was identified as a suspect. Witt who has a long history of identity theft, and stealing in at least 3 states, has been charged with stealing and forgery in Camden County, and 3 counts of Forgery in Camden County. His bond was set at $25-hundred-cash or $ 25 thousand surety. A warrant has been issued for Witt’s arrest after he failed to show up for court in Laclede County.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two On Warrants
Troopers report two arrests Wednesday afternoon in the area counties. In Linn County at about 1:30 pm, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Tyler L Stanfield of Bevier on a Macon County warrant for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no insurance. He is held at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $20,000 cash only.
myozarksonline.com
Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman reports that 34 offenders were sent to the Department of Corrections
Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman reports that 34 offenders were sent to the Department of Corrections after recent Circuit Court proceedings. Kara Yowell of Camdenton violated the terms and conditions of her parole for possession of a controlled substance. Judge John Beger sentenced Yowell to serve four years in the Department of Corrections. James Lawson of Lebanon failed to adhere to the terms and conditions of his probation for resisting arrest and was sentenced to four years of prison time. William Halter of Dixon violated his probation for domestic assault in the third degree. Judge Beger sent him as well to serve four years in the Department of Corrections. And, Bradley Southard of Mount Vernon violated the terms of his probation, and Judge Beger sentenced Southard to 7 years in the Department of Corrections. Steven Dillon of Eureka failed to adhere to the terms and conditions of his probation for possession of a controlled substance. Judge John Beger sentenced him to 4 years in the Department of Corrections. Earl Wieprecht the Third of St. Robert violated the terms of his probation for possession of a controlled substance. Judge Beger revoked his probation and sentenced Weprecht to serve 5 years in the D-O-C. James Wall of Dixon violated the terms of his probation for domestic assault in the third degree. Judge Bill Hickle sentenced Wall to 4 years in the Department of Corrections. And, Gary Chapman of Dixon did not adhere to the terms and conditions of his probation for the fraudulent use of a credit device. Judge Beger sentenced Chapman to 2 years in the Department of Corrections.
myozarksonline.com
Laclede County Woman charged with Felony Domestic Assault
A January 30th court date has been set for a Lebanon woman who is charged with Felony Domestic Assault. 33 year old Felicia Davis was arrested on December 24th, after Laclede County Deputies arrived at her residence to find the victim bleeding from her arms, and hand, with an apparent injury to her mouth. Davis reportedly hit the victim multiple times, and when the victim attempted to call 9-1-1 Davis allegedly grabbed her phone and threw it. Davis also allegedly took the Christmas tree that was in the living room and threw it outside. When the Deputy asked Davis about the victim’s injuries, she said that she had probably done it to herself to get her into trouble. Davis is currently free on bond.
kjluradio.com
Three people face drug charges after being found squatting in Moniteau County home
Three people are facing drug charges, after they’re found inside a home that should have been empty in Moniteau County. Edgar Walters, 46, of California, Amanda Dunlap, 35, of California, and Kathryn Wilson, 40, of Linn, are all charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance. Each is charged as a prior and persistent offender and their bond was set at $100,000.
Jefferson City man sentenced for drug trafficking, illegally possessing gun
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for illegally possessing a firearm and distributing methamphetamine, according to a press release. Clint Alexander Doll, 35, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole. On July 28, 2022, Doll pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possessing The post Jefferson City man sentenced for drug trafficking, illegally possessing gun appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Convicted killer executed in Missouri; St. Louis congresswoman calls for ending capitol punishment
A convicted murderer who raped and killed a woman in 2003 in eastern Missouri’s Earth City has been executed. Amber McLaughlin, who’s a transgender woman, was known as Scott McLaughlin in 2003. McLaughlin was sentenced to death for raping and killing 45-year-old Beverly Guenther as she left work in Earth City. Prosecutors say Guenther was stabbed to death with a steak knife.
5newsonline.com
Former Arkansas lawmaker to be sentenced for tax fraud
ARKANSAS, USA — More than three years after pleading guilty, former Republican state senator Jeremy Hutchinson is scheduled to be sentenced for filing a false tax return. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker last week set Hutchinson's sentencing date for Feb. 3 in federal court in Little Rock. He faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
lakeexpo.com
Lake Ozark Hires New Police Chief
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — In a special session on Thursday, the Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen appointed Jeff Christiansen with an unanimous vote to serve as the city’s next police chief. During his appointment, Christiansen stated that he was “looking forward to getting started soon and to continue...
myozarksonline.com
Lamar Woman In Custody In Laclede County
A 58-year-old Lamar, Missouri, woman was taken into custody following her arrest in Laclede County last night. Dorothy N. Madrigal is facing charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Careless and Imprudent Driving involving an accident.
spectrumnews1.com
