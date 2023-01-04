Hailey Bieber’s New Year’s Eve Look Included This Lightweight Foundation That Shoppers Over 50 Call “Worth Every Penny”

Read full article on original website
Hailey Bieber Shows Off Legs In Gorgeous Tiny Cocktail Dress
On Tuesday evening, Hailey Bieber debuted a look from her drafts on TikTok. The 26-year-old model is wearing a silk green dress by Vivienne Westwood from the Spring/Summer 2023 collection, with a plunging neckline and off-the-shoulder design that fitted her figure perfectly. The built-in shorts allowed the skirt to come up very high on her toned legs, and the bust was adorned with an eye-catching tassel.
Selena Gomez Used This $9 Growth Oil on Her Brows In a Recent TikTok—& Shoppers Say It ‘Really Works’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you haven’t tried Rare Beauty yet, you’re pretty much miles behind everyone else. The brainchild of Selena Gomez can be scouted in plenty of TikTok videos—as of late, everyone’s going wild over the Liquid Blushes. Naturally, it’s safe to assume Gomez’s own routine is likely stacked with the brand’s products, but that’s not to say she doesn’t ever waver. Over the holidays, the celeb shed some light on other formulas she’s been using in a TikTok video, one of which...
Hailey Bieber Smolders in Sheer Slip Dress in New Instagram Photos
Hailey Bieber is radiating beauty in her latest Instagram post. The 26-year-old model took to the social media platform to share photos of her chic look with her followers on Thursday, Dec. 29. The carousel of snaps included three photos of the Rhode CEO staring down the camera and a...
Kendall Jenner Shows Off Supermodel Legs After Holiday Trip To Aspen With Pals Hailey & Justin Bieber
Kendall Jenner showed off her model curves while getting off a private jet this week. Keeping cozy after her lavish holiday trip to Aspen, Colorado, with celeb pals like Hailey and Justin Bieber, the 818 founder, 27, stepped off the plane in skintight black leggings that complimented her legs and a fitted black turtleneck underneath a cropped jacket.Jenner — who went makeup free — kept her brown locks down and shielded her eyes from the Los Angeles sun with black sunglasses as she made her way into a vehicle, as seen in photos. SINGLE OR TAKEN? THE KARDASHIAN-JENNER KLAN'S...
Selena Gomez gets emotional about video saying she was ‘always skinny’ while dating Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez is looking back at her relationship with Justin Bieber, in response to a viral video that focused on how the singer was “always skinny” while dating Justin, seemingly referring to her health struggles at the time. The video shows different photos of Selena at the time...
Kim Kardashian Poses with Her Kids and Nieces in Matching Christmas Pajamas: 'Full House'
Kim Kardashian enjoyed a quick photoshoot with nieces True, 4, and Dream, 5, as well as daughter Chicago, 4, and son Saint, 7 Kim Kardashian is pulling double duty as a mom and an aunt while making precious holiday memories. The SKIMs founder shared photos on Instagram Thursday where she poses on a white chair in her home, dressed in matching red snowflake-printed Christmas pajamas with daughter Chicago, 4 and son Saint, 7 — who ditches his shirt and sticks his tongue out in the silly shot. The three are...
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Make Women Over 40 Look So Much Older
New year, new you, new ‘do! When heading to the salon for a fresh new haircut for the new year, it’s great to bring a reference photo to show your stylist. If your goal is to rock a youthful style that highlights your best features (and doesn’t inadvertently age you), it’s also important to know what best suits your face shape and hair texture. What looks good on someone with a heart-shaped face and curly hair, may not be flattering on a rectangular face with straight hair. It’s also important to get regular trims to ensure your haircut is looking its best. Without considering these factors, you may be left with a haircut that doesn’t suit you or, worse, ages you 10 years!
Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special
Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
This $9 ‘Concealer Serum’ Makes My Dark Under-Eye Circles Totally Invisible
I’ll cut to the chase: NYX’s Bare With Me Concealer Serum ($9) is skin care-meets-makeup at an insanely affordable price point. We typically see these types of complexion-friendly hybrid products in the luxury category, but this stuff? Not only is it an exceptional hydrating concealer, it’s also under $10 and available at the drugstore.
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Insanely Elaborate Holiday Lights Outside Her $36M LA Home: Video
Kylie Jenner‘s home is lighting up the Los Angeles sky with thousands of twinkling lights, a new TikTok video (seen below) by Celebrity Front Yards has revealed. The video shows the lights by driving past the front of the 25-year-old makeup mogul’s $36 million Holmby Hills mansion. Strands of lights covered nearly every surface possible of her house aside from the ground, with lights wrapped around trees and bushes, and cascading down security walls. Strands also hung from her roof like shimmering icicles.
I’m a thriftshopper – my shocking Goodwill find for just $3 turned out to be worth more than $7,000
A GOODWILL shopper has made a hefty profit after a $3 item he bought at the thrift store turned out to be worth nearly 2,500 times that amount. Brian, who runs the YouTube channel RedDirtPicker, revealed how he uncovered an incredible piece of art that ended up being valued at $7,400 at his local Goodwill.
We Can't Believe The Latex Dress Kylie Jenner Wore To Her Nephew's Bar Mitzvah—Hello Curves!
Kylie Jenner just rocked yet another figure-hugging, all-black ensemble and fans are in awe! The reality star, 25, attended her 13-year-old nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah (a Jewish coming of age tradition) last week in West Hollywood while donning a show-stopping latex LBD. To celebrate the son of her sister Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick, Jenner arrived in a glamorous, gothic and sultry get-up.
Oprah's favorite jeans are up to 50% off — and women over 50 love 'em
Ever since Oprah spilled the beans on her favorite jeans to InStyle a few years back, we've had our eyes on them. And we plan to get our legs in them, now that they're on sale at Amazon for more than 50% off for the holidays. As Oprah might say, "YOU get a new pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans...!" One pair, the Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans, is down from $124 to just $71 — the lowest price we've ever seen them!
3 Short, Youthful Haircuts That Every Woman Over 40 Should Try Because They Take Years Off Your Face
There’s a common saying that once you blow out a certain number of candle on your birthday cake (is it 40? 50? Who can keep track?) you should immediately make a salon appointment and cut most of your hair off. The thinking is that the shorter your hair, the more lifted your skin will look and the fresher and younger you’ll appear. We now know better than this. Each person is different and your unique style and preferences — not your age — should influence how you wear your hair. If you want to rock longer locks, do it. But if you are interested in shorter styles because they suit you better or you are ready for a little less maintenance and drying time, we’ve got you covered. Krysta Biancone, co-founder Amari Salon & Spa and Hair Stylist at Hair by Krysta, recommends these three short, youthful haircuts that can make you look and feel more modern and fresh.
3 Timeless, Short Haircuts That Are Perfect For Women Over 40–They Take Years Off Your Look!
Admit it: you are craving a major hair change. Maybe you’ve been styling your hair the same exact way for years. Or perhaps you can’t imagine living without your long hair (but want to freshen it up and give shorter hair a spin). Whatever your reason, a shorter haircut can breathe new life into your look. And if your beauty goals include a glow-up after a certain age, many hair stylists say shorter hair is perfect for highlighting features like your bone structure and jawline and for making the most out of thinning hair. Cindy Marcus, a hairstylist with more than 17 years’ experience who is the editor-in-chief of Latest-Hairstyles.com, recommends three timeless, short haircuts that are especially perfect for women over 40.
4 Haircut Tips From Stylists To Look Younger With Gray Hair
Gone are the days when gray hair was thought of as more of a hindrance — or as a thing you had to work around. Women are embracing their grays and silvers at every age, and the shade looks both natural and stunning. With that said, gray doesn’t mean no maintenance whatsoever (sorry to be the bearer of bad news). If you want your hair to remain shiny, bouncy, and youthful looking, it’s going to require a little bit of work and a few great haircut, hairstyle, and haircare tips. Watson Anthony, editor-in-chief for Hairstyle Camp, offers four smart tips to look younger with gray hair.
The Two Hair Products Every Woman Should Be Using To Boost Volume And Thickness
With age comes plenty of good things — like wisdom, more patience, and the ability to put together an outfit that works for you in seconds because you know your style so well. But with all the pros, you may have noticed a hair concern that you weren’t expecting: thinner-looking, frailer, and more delicate strands that seem to have lost a little (or a lot) of volume and oomph.
Stylists reveal 12 items from your winter wardrobe you should get rid of
From cottagecore to cropped sweaters, fashion experts explained which pieces people can start replacing from their closets for the season.
