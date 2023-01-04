Problem: Interstate 5 is a parking lot and TriMet is struggling. Idea: Use congestion pricing to reduce traffic and pay for better public transit. The Oregon Department of Transportation wants to build two megaprojects that the agency says would alleviate a major headache: traffic congestion. The price tags are dizzying: $1.45 billion to expand I-5 at the Rose Quarter, triple what was proposed in 2017; and the Interstate Bridge Replacement Project, which engineers said in December would cost $5 billion to $7.5 billion, up 56% from previous estimates.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO