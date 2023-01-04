Read full article on original website
Tcsouth13
1d ago
do you people not understand what it takes to obtain cobalt from the earth?! you are being lied to! if you want to ACTUALLY make a difference, support nuclear and natural gas.... you're welcome😉
Reply(2)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Here's how Oregon plans to replace the gas tax as cars go electric
SALEM, Ore. — For Oregonians who drive, chances are that the vehicle they use to get around is much more fuel efficient than models from just a few decades ago — particularly if it's a hybrid or electric vehicle. That's a net positive for drivers and for the...
Oregon electric utilities raise rates to cover higher electricity costs
PORTLAND, Ore. — Turning on the lights or charging your phone is going to cost a little more for Oregonians this year. The Oregon Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has approved rate increases for the state’s two largest electric utilities. The new prices for customers of Portland General Electric and Pacific Power went into effect Jan. 1.
kptv.com
PGE, Pacific Power increase rates for customers
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The cost of power is going up. Both Portland General Electric and Pacific Power have increased rates, effective Jan. 1. The Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) says a typical residential customer of Pacific Power can expect an increase of 14.8% in monthly power bills. For instance, a bill of $91.89 will go up to more than $111.
kezi.com
Pacific Power customers react after utility increases rate for the new year
JUNCTION CITY, Ore -- The news that Pacific Power would be raising its rates came as a surprise to many Junction City residents. Some say with the price of everything else going up, right now is not the time to raise rates. The company serves more than 700,000 customers across the Pacific Northwest.
WWEEK
Interstate 5 Is a Parking Lot. Use Congestion Pricing to Reduce Traffic and Pay for Public Transit.
Problem: Interstate 5 is a parking lot and TriMet is struggling. Idea: Use congestion pricing to reduce traffic and pay for better public transit. The Oregon Department of Transportation wants to build two megaprojects that the agency says would alleviate a major headache: traffic congestion. The price tags are dizzying: $1.45 billion to expand I-5 at the Rose Quarter, triple what was proposed in 2017; and the Interstate Bridge Replacement Project, which engineers said in December would cost $5 billion to $7.5 billion, up 56% from previous estimates.
kqennewsradio.com
DEMOLITION PROCESS FOR KMART BUILDING TO BEGIN/WINCO PROJECT RAMPS UP
Demolition of the former Kmart building on Northwest Stewart Parkway in Roseburg is slated to begin soon as the process that will lead to a WinCo Foods grocery store is ramping up. Greg Goins, Vice-President of Real Estate for Winco Foods LLC told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN...
kezi.com
Lane Transit District to reduce service starting February
EUGENE, Ore. -- 12 of Lane Transit District’s bus routes will be making fewer trips starting in February due to staffing issues and changing passenger demand, the transit district announced Tuesday. LTD said that in addition to its 12 fixed bus routes that will be seeing reduced service, adjustments...
ijpr.org
Oregon’s largest electric utilities missing climate benchmarks, report says
Its latest Dirty Truth report analyzed decarbonization plans and awarded grades to 77 of the country’s biggest electric utilities, including Portland General Electric, or PGE, Idaho Power and PacifiCorp, which owns Pacific Power, operating in Oregon and California. Only one of the three companies, which provide electricity to about...
KTVB
I-84 through eastern Oregon affected by strong winds
ONTARIO, Ore. — Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after "extremely high wind conditions" and crashes prompted a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation says. ODOT said wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas, and some...
2022 cannabis sales: This Oregon county is No. 1 for a third time
PORTLAND, Ore. — It might take actually moving the Oregon-Idaho border west to end Malheur County’s reign as Oregon’s top pot spot. Despite a 6.4% sales decline, the border county was Oregon’s per capita leader in cannabis sales in 2022, its third straight year at No. 1.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: I-84 reopened after wind storm in eastern Oregon
PENDLETON, Ore.- UPDATE. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation I-84 is reopened in both directions after a wind storm. The Oregon Department of Transportation is reporting that some stretches of I-84 have reopened. Drivers are advised to check their routes before leaving to make sure they are open. 7:13...
WWEEK
Small Oregon Cannabis Businesses Say Publicly Traded Weed Giant Chalice Owes Them Tens of Thousands of Dollars
In the latest sign of an ailing industry, one of the biggest buyers of Oregon cannabis—the publicly traded Canadian company Chalice Brands—is facing charges that it failed to pay some Oregon farmers and product makers for flower, pre-rolls, edibles and other weed products it placed in its Oregon dispensaries.
kezi.com
BottleDrop Redemption Centers changing fee for bags
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- There are some changes in effect at Bottle Drop Redemption Centers across the state, as the centers are changing their fee for turning in bags of containers. Visitors to BottleDrop Redemption Centers will now be charged differently for dropping off bags of bottles and cans. Until January...
bendsource.com
Oh So Very Much Weed
Like any state, Oregon has its problems, and for cannabis producers, 2022's biggest problem was oversupply. Our Adult Use cannabis program, established in 2014, moved cannabis from an illicit drug to a heavily taxed and regulated commodity. And as with any commodity, supply and demand drives rising, or falling, prices.
Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall
Central Oregon is still in a drought, despite recent wet and snowy weather, according to various measurements such as the Oregon Drought Monitor and the latest look at Central Oregon reservoirs from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's "Teacup Diagram." The post Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
thelundreport.org
Oregon OKs Amazon plan to buy chain of medical clinics
The Oregon Health Authority has quickly approved Amazon’s plan to buy One Medical, a multi-state medical clinic network, overriding objections by several dozen individuals and groups that the deal merits denial or a more in-depth review. The state said it found no reason to take more than 30 days,...
oregoncapitalchronicle.com
Oregonians express mixed feelings about benefits of logging, survey says
More than 40% of Oregon adults say the state’s forests are overlogged, but most also believe that harvesting timber is part of maintaining healthy forests, according to a recent survey. In November, the nonprofit, nonpartisan group Oregon Values and Beliefs Center sent an online survey to residents statewide to...
Oregon to return $10 million of unclaimed funds
Check your mail! Some Oregonians will be receiving checks ranging from $50 to $10,000 in the coming months, according to the state Treasury.
KTVL
Traffic safety projects in the Rogue Valley to kick off the new year
ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — Oregon Department of Transportation and Knife River Construction is starting two safety projects at two high crash intersections in the Rogue Valley. In White City, a $1.7 million intersection improvement is planned to start on Jan. 9 at Oregon 140 at Lakeview Drive. The intersection will see new turn lanes built for traffic turning off the highway and onto Lakeview Drive.
Comments / 7