Husker247 Podcast: Two new additions for Nebraska in 2023
The Husker247 Podcast welcomes you into a new year with a new podcast covering everything from Nebraska’s new additions to the 2023 class to Jim Harbaugh’s clock management in the college football playoff. Here’s how things unfold as the guys discuss the college football playoff games and what...
Nebraska Football: 5 January Transfer Portal Targets
Here are some potential additions new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule and his staff could add to the Cornhuskers' roster in the coming weeks.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Ohio State transfer could fall into Huskers lap
Nebraska football recruiting has already had a very nice week. Both Cameron Lenhardt and Ethan Nation announced they were going to be Huskers. In fact, they already are Huskers. But is it possible that the week or at least the month could get even better?. Nebraska football recruiting has been...
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Nebraska
Michigan State basketball came into the new year like it was shot out of a cannon, playing one of its finest halves of the season in the first 20 minutes of Tuesday's mauling of Nebraska. The Spartans blended pace with patience offensively, whipping the ball around the perimeter to get a series of clean looks. They shot 50% and had 13 assists on 17 baskets over the first half. Defensively, MSU had five steals and held Nebraska to 27.6% from the field, including 1-for-11 on 3-point attempts.
Michigan football under NCAA investigation, to receive Notice of Allegations by Friday: report
Michigan football has been under NCAA investigation and expects to receive a Notice of Allegations by the end of the week, according to a report Thursday by The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach. The infractions outlined in the notice are relatively minor, according to Auerbach. However, the investigation also hinges on Michigan's response, Auerbach added.
Former Nebraska volleyball player Kubik inks professional contract
Former Nebraska volleyball player Madi Kubik on Wednesday signed a professional contract with Cangrejeras de Santurce, a team based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Kubik recently wrapped a storied career as a four-year starter at Nebraska. Among her accolades are two All-Big Ten first-team selections, a third-team All-American selection in 2021 and a freshman of the year nod from VolleyballMag.com in 2019.
Four-star edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt recommits to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Four-star edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt from IMG Academy in Florida announced his commitment to Nebraska at the Under Armour All-American Game on Tuesday. Lenhardt previously committed to Nebraska in August but decommitted less than a month later after Nebraska fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Nebraska...
Nebraska's Matt Rhule discusses offensive line and winning football
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule discusses his focus on the offensive and defensive lines and how to build a team.
Michigan's Hunter Dickinson calls Wisconsin basketball team 'scumbags,' says feeling is 'very mutual'
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson claimed that there was nothing he could say to add more fuel to his team's February matchups against the Wisconsin Badgers. But that's what he ended up doing anyway. On Barstool Sports' Roundball podcast, the Wolverines' star took host Marty Mush up on a chance to...
Rating the Husker ’23 Class
As we all know, the early signing date for high school football recruits was less than a month ago. For new Husker head football coach Matt Rhule, the early signing date (12/21) was just three weeks into his Husker stint. In that time, Rhule and his then yet-to-be-completed coaching staff somehow put together a Top 30 (Rivals.com) class.
Jim Harbaugh's statement on future as Michigan football coach amid NFL interest raises questions from media
With reports swirling about Jim Harbaugh's future, the Michigan football coach released a statement Thursday addressing the subject. While he does say that he plans on being Michigan's coach moving forward, the graphic posted on Twitter did create some extra questions. Harbaugh does acknowledge the rumors directly, and states that...
Tom Izzo gives early assessment of Big Ten race
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo gives his view of the state of the Big Ten and what it will take to win the league in 2022-23.
Nebraska staffer set to fill Maine OC vacancy, per report
FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman put out a report on Tuesday that Nebraska’s Steve Cooper is joining another coaching staff. Cooper will be leaving the program and heading east. Cooper is reportedly going to be the next OC of Maine football. Maine currently competes in the FCS and is in the Colonial Athletic Association with teams like William & Mary and Richmond.
U-M President Santa Ono speaks to The Michigan Insider on Jim Harbaugh rumors
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The arrival of the Michigan football offseason has brought with it renewed speculation that Jim Harbaugh might depart the program for the NFL. Those are rumors that new U-M President Santa Ono is well aware of. Speaking to The Michigan Insider ahead of Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game, Ono said he will ultimately be involved in any negotiations to keep Harbaugh in Ann Arbor — though Athletic Director Warde Manuel is the individual most responsible in those conversations.
High School basketball scores and highlights (Jan. 3rd)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores and highlights from Tuesday January 3rd.
Temp Tuesdays have officially returned at Runza
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Runza’s Temp Tuesdays are officially back, starting this week. With the purchase of a drink and fries, the 6 a.m. temperature at the coldest Runza location is the price you’ll pay for an original sandwich. Today’s coldest temperature in the fast food restaurant’s...
Several inches of snow accumulated across northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The National weather service in Omaha released how much snowfall cities in northeast Nebraska has had so far. From 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, northeast Nebraska has seen anywhere from an inch and a half of snow to 16.5 inches. Here are seven towns across...
UPDATE: Ice Storm Warning expanded into central Nebraska
The Ice Storm Warning has been expanded to include a larger area and will be in effect into Tuesday. In the shaded area, a quarter-inch to half-inch of ice accrual will be possible due to freezing rain. Travel will be difficult to impossible in these areas. The first storm system...
