Iowa's best boys basketball players: Meet the state's top centers
By Barry Poe Over the past few weeks, we’ve been taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Iowa high school boys basketball. The final list focuses on the centers. There are hundreds of standout boys basketball players in Iowa and these lists are not intended to ...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase highlights best teams in the state
KEARNEY — Several of the most talented girls basketball teams in the state will be facing off Saturday at the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase at Kearney High. The event first took place in 2021, but due to COVID-19, it was held in Broken Bow and only featured four games. Last year, the event was held in full force for the first time in Kearney with eight games. That is continuing in 2023, with 16 teams competing at Kearney High School.
247Sports
Arkansas LB coach Michael Scherer officially introduced as UNLV defensive coordinator
Arkansas linebacker coach Michael Scherer has accepted the defensive coordinator position at UNLV, joining former Razorback defensive coordinator Barry Odom and his staff. Scherer, who served as Arkansas' defensive coordinator in the Liberty Bowl, has coached the Hog linebackers since 2021. Scherer initially joined the Arkansas coaching staff in a...
NDSU-SDSU national championship game has strong Minnesota roots
The FCS national championship features two schools from the Dakotas but has plenty of Minnesotan ties.
Corn Nation
Monday Night Therapy: 10 Predictions For 2023 Nebraska Athletics
Todd was a little late and I was a little freaked out at the start, but overall, things turned out pretty well. Men’s basketball beating up Iowa, which they did. It was an ass-kicking. Bowl game wrap up. Iowa and the Ferentz situation. Will Brian Ferentz be fired? Will...
SBLive Nebraska Top 25 high school girls basketball rankings (Jan. 3)
With girls basketball in full swing, SBLive’s preseason rankings have been rapidly shaken up. Many of Class A’s top teams have started strong, but others, like Fremont and Lincoln Southwest, are out of the gate in rocky fashion. Much of this can be attributed to losing key scorers and in ...
kfornow.com
Nebraska Ranks #8 on List of Most Moved From States in 2022
People moving out of NE (United Van Lines) (KFOR NEWS January 3, 2023) Nebraska has ranked #8 on the list of Most Moved from States in 2022 according to the 2022 National Movers Study by United Van Lines, the nation’s largest household goods mover. In 2022, more residents moved out of Nebraska than into the state, with 56% of moves being outbound.
Kearney Hub
Counties in Nebraska with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
See the counties with the fastest rising temperatures in Nebraska using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Counties in Nebraska with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years.
gothenburgleader.com
Deadly Winters in Nebraska History
Nebraska is known for its unpredictable weather. You can leave your house in a t-shirt and jeans in the morning and need a winter coat by the evening. The state’s slogan, “It’s not for everyone” says it all. You must be tough to withstand some of Nebraska’s weather. Especially when Jack Frost decides to take up residence in the state and unleash super storms.
Snowfall totals: As much as 7 inches in some areas
The KSN Storm Track 3 Team is tracking snowfall totals around the KSN viewing area.
KETV.com
How much would the $785M Mega Millions winner take home in Nebraska?
OMAHA, Neb. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big to start the new year. Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot is worth an estimated $785 million — the sixth-largest jackpot in U.S. history. The cash option is $395 million. The drawing...
doniphanherald.com
Constitutional amendment would end unicameral experiment in Nebraska
In accordance with a 1981 state law, Jan. 5 is designated each year as George W. Norris Day in Nebraska. The unique holiday is set aside “in recognition of the many great benefits bestowed upon the people of the State of Nebraska and the United States as a whole” by Norris, a “New Deal Republican” who called McCook home.
knopnews2.com
Snowfall totals highest in northern Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong winter storm system moved east through Nebraska on Tuesday, resulting in a large amount of snow in central and northern Nebraska. Snowfall totals are expected to be the highest in northern Nebraska. As of 11:23 a.m., Atkinson has the highest snow total in Nebraska with 16.5 inches.
wnax.com
Snow Not Much Help in Drought Busting
Despite several rounds of heavy snow, it will take more to break the ongoing drought. Iowa State Climatologist Justin Glisan says much of the area is years behind on moisture….. Glisan says the soil needs to recharge first….. Glisan says it takes a lot of snow to melt...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Regional Medical Center 'safest hospital in Nebraska'
KEARNEY – Kearney Regional Medical Center has been named the safest hospital in Nebraska, according to The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit health care watchdog organization. KRMC was the only facility in Nebraska to receive an “A” Hospital Safety Grade rating. Five Nebraska hospitals received “B” ratings, nine received...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Report shows Nebraska’s Perkins Canal feasible for $500+ million
Nebraska has released its report on the feasibility of the Perkins County Canal project and, as anticipated, the report appears to justify the project. The proposed canal is allowed under the terms of the South Platte River Compact of 1923, and can divert up to 500 cubic feet per second out of the river from a point near Ovid during the winter months. But without the canal, Nebraska can’t exercise that water right. Work on the canal was begun in the 1890s but was abandoned because of cost.
News Channel Nebraska
More roads closing in central, northern and western Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – Travel on Nebraska highways is becoming more and more impossible as the day rolls on. A stretch of over 100 miles between Gordon and Wood Lake has been shut down on Highway 20. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says drifting snow has made the highway impassable.
News Channel Nebraska
Several inches of snow accumulated across northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The National weather service in Omaha released how much snowfall cities in northeast Nebraska has had so far. From 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, northeast Nebraska has seen anywhere from an inch and a half of snow to 16.5 inches. Here are seven towns across...
siouxlandnews.com
Efforts to eliminate inheritance tax expected during 2023 Nebraska legislative session
KEARNEY, Neb. — At this year’s legislative session, lawmakers could repeal the state’s unpopular inheritance tax. "We are going to try to eliminate it. It's a really big deal, especially for rural Nebraska, farmers and ranchers," said Sen. Teresa Ibach, District 44. State Sen. Tom Briese will...
klkntv.com
Nebraska inmate back in custody after two weeks on the loose
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate who escaped from custody last month apparently made a run for the border — well, the Iowa border. Keith Duckett was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs, Iowa, after more than two weeks on the lam, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
247Sports
