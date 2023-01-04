ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Kearney Hub

Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase highlights best teams in the state

KEARNEY — Several of the most talented girls basketball teams in the state will be facing off Saturday at the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase at Kearney High. The event first took place in 2021, but due to COVID-19, it was held in Broken Bow and only featured four games. Last year, the event was held in full force for the first time in Kearney with eight games. That is continuing in 2023, with 16 teams competing at Kearney High School.
KEARNEY, NE
Corn Nation

Monday Night Therapy: 10 Predictions For 2023 Nebraska Athletics

Todd was a little late and I was a little freaked out at the start, but overall, things turned out pretty well. Men’s basketball beating up Iowa, which they did. It was an ass-kicking. Bowl game wrap up. Iowa and the Ferentz situation. Will Brian Ferentz be fired? Will...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Nebraska Ranks #8 on List of Most Moved From States in 2022

People moving out of NE (United Van Lines) (KFOR NEWS January 3, 2023) Nebraska has ranked #8 on the list of Most Moved from States in 2022 according to the 2022 National Movers Study by United Van Lines, the nation’s largest household goods mover. In 2022, more residents moved out of Nebraska than into the state, with 56% of moves being outbound.
NEBRASKA STATE
gothenburgleader.com

Deadly Winters in Nebraska History

Nebraska is known for its unpredictable weather. You can leave your house in a t-shirt and jeans in the morning and need a winter coat by the evening. The state’s slogan, “It’s not for everyone” says it all. You must be tough to withstand some of Nebraska’s weather. Especially when Jack Frost decides to take up residence in the state and unleash super storms.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Constitutional amendment would end unicameral experiment in Nebraska

In accordance with a 1981 state law, Jan. 5 is designated each year as George W. Norris Day in Nebraska. The unique holiday is set aside “in recognition of the many great benefits bestowed upon the people of the State of Nebraska and the United States as a whole” by Norris, a “New Deal Republican” who called McCook home.
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Snowfall totals highest in northern Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong winter storm system moved east through Nebraska on Tuesday, resulting in a large amount of snow in central and northern Nebraska. Snowfall totals are expected to be the highest in northern Nebraska. As of 11:23 a.m., Atkinson has the highest snow total in Nebraska with 16.5 inches.
NEBRASKA STATE
wnax.com

Snow Not Much Help in Drought Busting

Despite several rounds of heavy snow, it will take more to break the ongoing drought. Iowa State Climatologist Justin Glisan says much of the area is years behind on moisture….. Glisan says the soil needs to recharge first….. Glisan says it takes a lot of snow to melt...
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Kearney Regional Medical Center 'safest hospital in Nebraska'

KEARNEY – Kearney Regional Medical Center has been named the safest hospital in Nebraska, according to The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit health care watchdog organization. KRMC was the only facility in Nebraska to receive an “A” Hospital Safety Grade rating. Five Nebraska hospitals received “B” ratings, nine received...
KEARNEY, NE
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Report shows Nebraska’s Perkins Canal feasible for $500+ million

Nebraska has released its report on the feasibility of the Perkins County Canal project and, as anticipated, the report appears to justify the project. The proposed canal is allowed under the terms of the South Platte River Compact of 1923, and can divert up to 500 cubic feet per second out of the river from a point near Ovid during the winter months. But without the canal, Nebraska can’t exercise that water right. Work on the canal was begun in the 1890s but was abandoned because of cost.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

More roads closing in central, northern and western Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – Travel on Nebraska highways is becoming more and more impossible as the day rolls on. A stretch of over 100 miles between Gordon and Wood Lake has been shut down on Highway 20. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says drifting snow has made the highway impassable.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Several inches of snow accumulated across northeast Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The National weather service in Omaha released how much snowfall cities in northeast Nebraska has had so far. From 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, northeast Nebraska has seen anywhere from an inch and a half of snow to 16.5 inches. Here are seven towns across...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska inmate back in custody after two weeks on the loose

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate who escaped from custody last month apparently made a run for the border — well, the Iowa border. Keith Duckett was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs, Iowa, after more than two weeks on the lam, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
