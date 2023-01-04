Read full article on original website
MLB
Who will be each club's best player in 2023?
Happy New Year! We made it! All told, 2022 was a pretty fantastic year -- as close to “normal” as it has been around these parts in quite a while. But '23 promises to be even better. Because new years always promise to be even better. That’s the point of a new year, after all.
MLB
D-backs to bring back veteran RHP Davies (source)
The D-backs have a deal in place to bring back right-hander Zach Davies, a source told MLB.com's Steve Gilbert on Wednesday. The club has not confirmed the deal, which will guarantee Davies $5 million and could pay him up to an additional $3 million in incentives. Davies, who will turn...
MLB
No more shift could mean quite a few more hits for these batters
Earlier this winter, we dug into the upcoming positioning ban, attempting to use Statcast data to identify which hitters might benefit the most from the new rules. As we discussed at the time, it’s complicated -- mostly because teams can still position intelligently within the rules, and because we don’t know if or how certain hitters will change their approaches against different defenses, and because hitters might improve or decline naturally -- but given what we know, it’s a good proxy. You can read how the whole thing worked here.
MLB
Talented youngsters tabbed to lead Tigers in '23
This story was excerpted from Jason Beck's Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. A month past baseball’s Winter Meetings, one thing that Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris said there still stands out. More than a quote, it’s a philosophy.
MLB
McCann brings veteran presence to 'exciting' young O's team
When James McCann found out he’d been traded from the Mets to the Orioles late on Dec. 21, it began a whirlwind holiday season for the 32-year-old catcher. He’s now spending the first week of 2023 by moving his family and preparing for a fresh start with his fourth team in six years.
MLB
The best baseball players born on Jan. 4
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 4:. After an outstanding collegiate career, which included taking home The Golden Spikes Award as a junior, Bryant was taken No. 2 overall by the Cubs in 2003 Draft. He wasted little time showing why, ascending to big leagues in 2015 and winning the NL Rookie of the Year Award after slugging 29 homers with 99 RBIs for a Chicago club that made it to the NLCS.
MLB
Angels tab Randazzo as new play-by-play announcer
ANAHEIM -- The Angels announced the hiring of Wayne Randazzo as the club’s new television play-by-play announcer on Wednesday, as he’s set to be the club’s primary broadcaster on Bally Sports West in 2023. Randazzo has nearly 20 years of broadcasting experience at both the national and...
MLB
Dom Smith heading to Nats on 1-year deal
WASHINGTON -- The Nationals prioritized adding a lefty bat to their lineup this offseason, and they did so with Dominic Smith on Wednesday, when their one-year deal with the first baseman/outfielder was officially announced. Terms weren't disclosed, but Smith's deal is for $2 million and includes another $2 million in...
MLB
Hosmer agrees to deal with Cubs (source)
CHICAGO -- The Cubs might have their first baseman of the future already in hand in slugging prospect Matt Mervis, but that hasn't prevented the club from addressing the clear need for reinforcements at that position for the upcoming campaign. On Wednesday, a source told MLB.com that the Cubs reached...
MLB
As extension talks continue, Red Sox, Devers settle on '23 salary
BOSTON -- Reaching a long-term extension with Rafael Devers has long been a goal for Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. While it hasn’t come to fruition yet, the Sox announced on Tuesday that they’ve avoided arbitration with their star third baseman by agreeing with him on a one-year contract for 2023.
MLB
What was the ‘Shot Heard ‘Round The World’?
There are moments in baseball that transcend the sport. Babe Ruth’s called shot in the 1932 World Series was one of those. So was Hank Aaron’s 715th home run on April 8, 1974, in which he passed Ruth to become the new all-time home run king. However, perhaps...
MLB
Brewers reunite with left-hander Miley (source)
MILWAUKEE -- Left-hander Wade Miley, best remembered in Milwaukee for starting consecutive National League Championship Series games for the Brewers in 2018, is poised for a return engagement. A source told MLB.com that Miley, 36, has agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million contract that includes a mutual option for a...
MLB
Vaughn has big shoes to fill at first for White Sox
CHICAGO -- Andrew Vaughn knows a thing or two about handling pressure. His Major League debut with the 2021 White Sox, for a team projected as a World Series contender, arrived with just 254 previous Minor League career plate appearances. Vaughn also started in left field, which was a position put upon the No. 3 pick in the 2019 Draft during the final week of Spring Training after an Eloy Jiménez injury.
MLB
Don't sleep on these 6 free agents -- including a former MVP
Though many of this offseason's top free agents wasted no time finding new (or old) homes, there are still plenty of players available who could make an impact in 2023. With that in mind, six MLB.com experts were asked to pick their most interesting remaining free agent on the market. To be clear, it's not necessarily the best available player, but simply the most intriguing -- for whatever reason.
MLB
Which Phillies pitching prospects can contribute in '23?
A consistent contributor to our MLB Pipeline Inbox, Stephen D’Alesio (Stevie D in our circles), asked this week for some bold prospect predictions heading into the new season. That got all of us going on full-steamed prognostications. Our MLB Pipeline Podcast episode this week was entirely devoted to prospect...
MLB
Will shift ban help these 6 hitters? Not so fast ...
As we move closer to the start of 2023, we’re nearer than ever to the end of the full infield shift, given that the new positioning rules will, for the first time, be in effect when Opening Day arrives. We’ve looked into how we might estimate the effects of that on hitters, and why Corey Seager could be the hitter who benefits the most, and we’ve looked into who else – expected names like Kyle Schwarber, Carlos Santana and Rowdy Tellez – might also be pleased.
MLB
Guessing the D-backs' New Year's wishes
This story was excerpted from Steve Gilbert's D-backs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. While everyone's New Year's resolutions are still fresh in mind (if not actually being followed), I thought it would be fun to put together a list of New Year's wishes for some of the D-backs' players:
MLB
Here's why Astros' AL West reign should continue
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart's Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. This offseason has seen a big shopping spree around baseball, as teams have spent furiously to do something the Astros just did for the second time in six seasons: win the World Series.
MLB
A roundup of Dodgers' 5 offseason signings
LOS ANGELES -- It’s really no secret the Dodgers would like to reset the Competitive Balance Tax this offseason, which has resulted in much less activity for L.A. than everyone has grown accustomed to. After blowing past the tax threshold in each of the last two seasons, the Dodgers’...
MLB
How might Yankees address LF hole in '23?
This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch’s Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It was about an hour after Aaron Judge had been named the 16th captain in franchise history, handing the American League’s Most Valuable Player his forever pinstripes in a news conference at Yankee Stadium. Hal Steinbrenner considered his team’s roster for 2023 and decided there was still more to do.
