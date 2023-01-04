ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Blade

High school girls basketball: Strong effort at line rallies Toledo Christian

CLEVELAND — Toledo Christian hit 11 of 12 free throws in the final quarter to rally past Medina 46-41 on Wednesday in a girls basketball game played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Eagles rallied from a five-point deficit entering the fourth quarter. Kendall Braden scored 25 points for Toledo Christian. Olivia Klanac had 18 points and Mylie Roberts 11 for Medina. PERRYSBURG 58, FINDLAY 50
TOLEDO, OH
chatsports.com

Toledo's Comeback Bid Fall Short in 90-83 Defeat to Ball State

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo men's basketball team nearly rallied from a 13-point deficit on Tuesday evening but couldn't quite complete its comeback in a 90-83 defeat to Ball State in the Mid-American Conference opener for both squads. "It's obviously a disappointing loss," Head Coach Tod Kowalczyk said. "I...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy