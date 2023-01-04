Read full article on original website
Police Say New York State Woman Drove Nearly 3X Legal Limit, Left Kids at Home Alone
You may have watched Home Alone at some point over the holidays. This is sort of like a real-life case of that movie, though these kids weren't left unattended because of a last-minute rush to the airport. Police say a New York state woman is facing charges after leaving her...
A 12-Year-Old Buffalo Boy Is Still Missing After 2 Years
Police in Buffalo, NY still have not found a boy who has now been missing for more than 2 years. A family has suffered through two holiday seasons without their young loved one. In a few months, Jaylen M. Griffin will be turning 15, on April 22. He disappeared at the age of 12.
wnynewsnow.com
Man Accused Of Breaking Into Condemned Residence Twice
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 31-year-old man is accused of breaking into a condemned Jamestown residence not just once, but twice, on the same day. Matthew Buck was arrested on Monday at a southside address for allegedly trespassing in a condemned residence. After being released on an...
Person of interest in Mount Dora couple’s deaths faces Georgia judge on stolen vehicle charge
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Police in Mount Dora are working to release more details after a woman was arrested following the deaths of an elderly couple. Police in Mount Dora identified Vickie Williams as their person of interest after the double homicide. Williams was in a Georgia jail Thursday...
FBI offering reward for information in arson investigation at CompassCare
FBI Buffalo has released a video as it is offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection to an arson investigation at CompassCare.
Buffalo police looking for missing woman described as “vulnerable”
Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 911.
Three arraigned for separate looting incidents during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three men have been arraigned on charges for burglaries committed in the Town of Amherst and City of Buffalo during the Blizzard of ’22. Joshua McMillan, Christopher Ripley, and Quinton Jones were each arraigned for separate crimes between Dec. 30 and Jan. 3, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office. […]
Teen sentenced in connection to stabbing of another student at Buffalo school
A 16-year-old girl from Buffalo was sentenced Wednesday as a youthful offender to a split sentence of six months in jail followed by five years of probation.
Buffalo house fire: 5 children die, grandmother hurt
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Five children between the ages of 2 and 10 have died and their grandmother remained hospitalized after a house fire in Buffalo this weekend, city officials said. Investigators were trying to determine what caused the fire but said it started accidentally about 7:30 a.m. Saturday...
News 4 Buffalo
Batavia police warn of overnight thefts from vehicles
Batavia police can be reached at (585) 345-6350 if anything suspicious is seen.
453 arrested, more than 32K ticketed in NY holiday DWI crackdown
State police issued more than 32,900 tickets for driving under the influence during a holiday crackdown that ran from Dec. 14 through New Year’s Day, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul.
New Law Will Affect Thousands Of Drivers In New York
This week more than 200 new laws went into effect in New York State. One of those laws will affect new drives all across the state. As of January 1st, 2023, any person trying to get a driver's license in New York State will now have to learn about pedestrian and bicycle safety.
mynbc5.com
Saranac Lake man arrested for making threatening phone calls
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — A Saranac Lake man was arrested on Sunday after state police said he made a series of threatening phone calls. New York State Police arrested 53-year-old Robert Lavallee in Harrietstown for a "possible terroristic threat" after investigators said he made numerous calls to the New York State dispatch call center on Dec. 27, in which he threatened to shoot people if they stepped onto his property.
Community donations pour in for victims of Dartmouth fire
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - The Buffalo community has once again shown their support for their fellow neighbors by donating to the family who lost their grandchildren in a tragic house fire.
nyspnews.com
Freedom man arrested for DWI
On December 30, 2022, SP Machias Troopers arrested Ivan M. Casavant, 69, of Freedom, NY for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers investigating a complaint of a disabled vehicle on State Route 98 in the town of Freedom determined Casavant had been operating the vehicle in a severely intoxicated condition. He failed standardized field sobriety tests at the scene. Casavant was then arrested and transported to SP Machias, where a chemical breath test revealed him to have a 0.13% BAC.
nyspnews.com
Niagara Falls woman arrested for DWAI Drugs
On December 30, 2022 at 7:22 pm, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Dawn A. Pirinelli, 36 of Niagara Falls, NY for Driving while Ability Impaired Drugs and other vehicle and traffic violations. On December 30, 2022, Troopers responded to the intersection of Williams Road and Lancelot Drive in the...
wnynewsnow.com
Fight In Front Of Youngsters Leads To Charges For Jamestown Woman
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A fight in front of three youngsters has led to charges for a 21-year-old Jamestown woman. The Jamestown Police Department charged Kirsten Swartz on Monday with endangering the welfare of a child. During a domestic dispute on the city’s east side, Swartz is...
2 On Your Side
Police make arrests for looting during the blizzard in Amherst and Buffalo
AMHERST, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that arrests were made following alleged looting in the Town of Amherst as well as two more looting-related arrests in Buffalo. On Wednesday night, Buffalo Police made their own announcement, saying "BPD Anti-Looting Detail has now made 21...
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Residents Charged in Domestic Disputes
Two Jamestown residents are facing charges after city police investigated a pair of recent domestic disputes. On Saturday, shortly after 7:15 PM, Jamestown Police responded to an address on the city's south side and discovered that 48-year-old Dennis Boron was allegedly in violation of an order of protection for him to stay away from the victim and a second violation for allegedly still being in possession of shotguns after the order of protection was served on a previous date. Police say Boron was transported to the Jamestown City Jail without incident on two counts of 2nd-degree criminal contempt, and the shotguns were seized and logged into evidence.
nyspnews.com
Delevan man arrested as fugitive from Georgia
On December 31, 2022, SP Machias Troopers arrested Stephen K. Warren, 50, of Delevan, NY for being a fugitive from justice. During an unrelated incident, Troopers determined Warren had two outstanding warrants for felony escape issued in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Warren was arrested and arraigned in Freedom Town Court, where...
