wnynewsnow.com

Man Accused Of Breaking Into Condemned Residence Twice

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 31-year-old man is accused of breaking into a condemned Jamestown residence not just once, but twice, on the same day. Matthew Buck was arrested on Monday at a southside address for allegedly trespassing in a condemned residence. After being released on an...
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Three arraigned for separate looting incidents during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three men have been arraigned on charges for burglaries committed in the Town of Amherst and City of Buffalo during the Blizzard of ’22. Joshua McMillan, Christopher Ripley, and Quinton Jones were each arraigned for separate crimes between Dec. 30 and Jan. 3, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office. […]
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Buffalo house fire: 5 children die, grandmother hurt

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Five children between the ages of 2 and 10 have died and their grandmother remained hospitalized after a house fire in Buffalo this weekend, city officials said. Investigators were trying to determine what caused the fire but said it started accidentally about 7:30 a.m. Saturday...
BUFFALO, NY
mynbc5.com

Saranac Lake man arrested for making threatening phone calls

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — A Saranac Lake man was arrested on Sunday after state police said he made a series of threatening phone calls. New York State Police arrested 53-year-old Robert Lavallee in Harrietstown for a "possible terroristic threat" after investigators said he made numerous calls to the New York State dispatch call center on Dec. 27, in which he threatened to shoot people if they stepped onto his property.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
nyspnews.com

Freedom man arrested for DWI

On December 30, 2022, SP Machias Troopers arrested Ivan M. Casavant, 69, of Freedom, NY for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers investigating a complaint of a disabled vehicle on State Route 98 in the town of Freedom determined Casavant had been operating the vehicle in a severely intoxicated condition. He failed standardized field sobriety tests at the scene. Casavant was then arrested and transported to SP Machias, where a chemical breath test revealed him to have a 0.13% BAC.
FREEDOM, NY
nyspnews.com

Niagara Falls woman arrested for DWAI Drugs

On December 30, 2022 at 7:22 pm, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Dawn A. Pirinelli, 36 of Niagara Falls, NY for Driving while Ability Impaired Drugs and other vehicle and traffic violations. On December 30, 2022, Troopers responded to the intersection of Williams Road and Lancelot Drive in the...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Fight In Front Of Youngsters Leads To Charges For Jamestown Woman

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A fight in front of three youngsters has led to charges for a 21-year-old Jamestown woman. The Jamestown Police Department charged Kirsten Swartz on Monday with endangering the welfare of a child. During a domestic dispute on the city’s east side, Swartz is...
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

Police make arrests for looting during the blizzard in Amherst and Buffalo

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that arrests were made following alleged looting in the Town of Amherst as well as two more looting-related arrests in Buffalo. On Wednesday night, Buffalo Police made their own announcement, saying "BPD Anti-Looting Detail has now made 21...
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Residents Charged in Domestic Disputes

Two Jamestown residents are facing charges after city police investigated a pair of recent domestic disputes. On Saturday, shortly after 7:15 PM, Jamestown Police responded to an address on the city's south side and discovered that 48-year-old Dennis Boron was allegedly in violation of an order of protection for him to stay away from the victim and a second violation for allegedly still being in possession of shotguns after the order of protection was served on a previous date. Police say Boron was transported to the Jamestown City Jail without incident on two counts of 2nd-degree criminal contempt, and the shotguns were seized and logged into evidence.
JAMESTOWN, NY
nyspnews.com

Delevan man arrested as fugitive from Georgia

On December 31, 2022, SP Machias Troopers arrested Stephen K. Warren, 50, of Delevan, NY for being a fugitive from justice. During an unrelated incident, Troopers determined Warren had two outstanding warrants for felony escape issued in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Warren was arrested and arraigned in Freedom Town Court, where...
DELEVAN, NY
