Two Jamestown residents are facing charges after city police investigated a pair of recent domestic disputes. On Saturday, shortly after 7:15 PM, Jamestown Police responded to an address on the city's south side and discovered that 48-year-old Dennis Boron was allegedly in violation of an order of protection for him to stay away from the victim and a second violation for allegedly still being in possession of shotguns after the order of protection was served on a previous date. Police say Boron was transported to the Jamestown City Jail without incident on two counts of 2nd-degree criminal contempt, and the shotguns were seized and logged into evidence.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO