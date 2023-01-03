Luzerne County Council updated on prison overseer opening

Luzerne County prison File photo

Luzerne County Acting Manager Brian Swetz is continuing John Robshaw’s role as acting prison overseer but told county council he soon hopes to recommend someone to permanently fill the position.

The correctional services division head position is open because Mark Rockovich recently retired after nearly 32 years of employment at the county prison.

Prior county manager Randy Robertson had appointed Robshaw as interim division head the end of September, when Rockovich went on leave.

The county’s home rule charter limits interim division heads to 90-day appointments per calendar year, which, based on past practice, means Robshaw is eligible for another 90 days in the temporary role in 2023.

However, Swetz told county council in a Jan. 1 email he is hoping to present a permanent division head nominee to council “well before” the expiration of Robshaw’s latest 90-day appointment.

The permanent position has been posted at a range of $83,000 to $87,000. Rockovich had received $87,872 annually.

Although the county manager nominates applicants for the eight division head positions under the home rule charter, council confirmation is required for these hirings.

Swetz said Tuesday he does not want to leave the division head position open for a lengthy period of time if there are strong applicants. Some council members had encouraged the administration to leave several division head positions open before Robertson arrived so he could be involved in the selection, but critics said that caused a lack of leadership negatively impacting those divisions.

Robshaw had been promoted to prison deputy warden in February 2022, filling a position that had been vacated when Sam Hyder resigned as deputy warden in November 2021 after nearly five years as second-in-command.