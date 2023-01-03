ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Luzerne County Council updated on prison overseer opening

By Jennifer Learn-Andes
Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44On8d_0k2ev2ow00
Luzerne County prison File photo

Luzerne County Acting Manager Brian Swetz is continuing John Robshaw’s role as acting prison overseer but told county council he soon hopes to recommend someone to permanently fill the position.

The correctional services division head position is open because Mark Rockovich recently retired after nearly 32 years of employment at the county prison.

Prior county manager Randy Robertson had appointed Robshaw as interim division head the end of September, when Rockovich went on leave.

The county’s home rule charter limits interim division heads to 90-day appointments per calendar year, which, based on past practice, means Robshaw is eligible for another 90 days in the temporary role in 2023.

However, Swetz told county council in a Jan. 1 email he is hoping to present a permanent division head nominee to council “well before” the expiration of Robshaw’s latest 90-day appointment.

The permanent position has been posted at a range of $83,000 to $87,000. Rockovich had received $87,872 annually.

Although the county manager nominates applicants for the eight division head positions under the home rule charter, council confirmation is required for these hirings.

Swetz said Tuesday he does not want to leave the division head position open for a lengthy period of time if there are strong applicants. Some council members had encouraged the administration to leave several division head positions open before Robertson arrived so he could be involved in the selection, but critics said that caused a lack of leadership negatively impacting those divisions.

Robshaw had been promoted to prison deputy warden in February 2022, filling a position that had been vacated when Sam Hyder resigned as deputy warden in November 2021 after nearly five years as second-in-command.

Comments / 0

Related
Newswatch 16

Water main break in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A water main break is affecting customers in Luzerne County. Officials with Pennsylvania American Water say the break is on a 16-inch pipe along the corner of Scott Street and East Main in the city. Crews are working to isolate it. About 40 customers are affected...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Shots fired in Lycoming County

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — One man is in custody after firing several shots Saturday night. Police say they were called to the 1900 block of Walters Road in Loyalsock Township shortly after 8 p.m. for a report of a disturbance with a firearm. When police arrived, they found a...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

PA to fund traffic safety improvement in Milford

MILFORD, PA – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has announced the Department of Transportation will fund purchase and installation of electronic speed display signs at the four main entrances to Milford Borough in Pike County, just over the state line from the City of Port Jervis. The project costs $19,080...
MILFORD, PA
WBRE

Two charged with cheating scheme at Mohegan PA casino

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a table dealer and a customer are being charged after a cheating scheme was discovered involving an electronic craps game at the Mohegan Pennsylvania casino. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Jason Richard Kutney, 52, of Bear Creek, who is a dealer for craps electronic table game […]
BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Kevin Esterly faces more legal trouble, according to court documents

The Lehigh Valley man who made international headlines in 2018 for running away to Mexico with a 16-year-old girl from Allentown appears to be in more trouble with the law. Kevin Esterly, age 50, of Bethlehem, was issued a summons by Pennsylvania State Police for harassment and physical contact in late December. The alleged domestic incident occurred in Weisenberg Township, Lehigh County.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times Leader

Hazleton man pleads guilty to federal drug trafficking charge

SCRANTON — A Hazleton man pleaded guilty in federal court to drug trafficking, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. William Heck, 41, entered his guilty plea Thursday in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Scranton to possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and additional amounts of fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday in a press release.
HAZLETON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown house search uncovers Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - On Thursday January 5, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., members of the Vice & Intelligence unit of the Allentown Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in the unit block of South Madison Street. The search uncovered suspected quantities of Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana. Drug...
ALLENTOWN, PA
pahomepage.com

Game Commission asks for public's help finding turkey flocks

Game Commission asks for public’s help finding turkey …. Game Commission asks for public's help finding turkey flocks. CEO feeling the pinch of inflation needs a helping …. CEO feeling the pinch of inflation needs a helping hand. Managing kids screen time vs. lean time. Managing kids screen time...
MOOSIC, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Firefighters fight blaze at Schuylkill County building

W. BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. – Crews were on the scene of a fire early Thursday morning in Schuylkill County. Officials say they were dispatched just after midnight to 16 Summer Valley Road, which is the site of the former Hawk Valley General Store. No further information is available at...
NorthcentralPA.com

Inmate throws coffee in lieutenant's face, charged with assault

Muncy, Pa. — A woman at the State Correctional Institution at Muncy was recently charged with aggravated assault for throwing coffee in the face of a lieutenant and biting a second staff member. Sheila Lee Ramos, 37, now faces felony aggravated assault charges and summary harassment for the incident that occurred on Oct. 11. Trooper Josiah Reiner of state police at Montoursville says Ramos asked to talk with the lieutenant...
MUNCY, PA
WBRE

658 bags of suspected fentanyl seized, two arrested

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two Luzerne County men were arrested and now face charges after police seized 658 bags of suspected fentanyl on Wednesday. Police said several law enforcement agencies were in the 10 block of Beaumont Street, Wilkes-Barre, to execute a search warrant on one of the homes. Police entered the home and […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Charges filed in Susquehanna County after sheep attack

LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating dog law violations following a sheep attack. State police say the incident happened on Monday morning, just before 10:00, when an unconfined dog attacked a domestic sheep. PSP says the investigation is ongoing, and they have charged the dog’s owner with multiple dog law […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
Sunday Dispatch

Sunday Dispatch

971
Followers
2K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

Pittston, PA News, Sports, Obituaries, and Events

 https://www.psdispatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy