Pen City Current
For the Record – Friday, January 6, 2023
12/30/22 – 1:32 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 1400 block of 37th Street. 12/31/22 – 12:00 a.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Tonja Kay Nichols, 48, of West Point, at the intersection of 16th Street and Avenue A, on a charge of OWI – 1st offense. She was taken to Lee County Jail.
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson obituary – Carolee Wilhite, 86, Donnellson
Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, where the family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. that evening. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 13, 2023, at Maple Hills Cemetery in Kirksville, Missouri...
Pen City Current
Barr Memorial Chapel obituary – Esther Brooks, 95, Fort Madison
Esther Brooks, 95 years, of Fort Madison, Iowa died Thursday, January 5, 2023 at her home. She was born January 16, 1927 in Argyle, Iowa, a daughter of Dwight HV and Bertha (Crowson) Dawson. She married Jesse Theodore Brooks, Jr. on July 10, 1948 in Farmington, Iowa. He preceded her in death on January 2, 2016.
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington obituary – Wendy Lee (Kite) Chase, 44, Sperry
Family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington. A funeral service will held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, January 9, 2023, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington. Burial will be at Vale Cemetery in Bonaparte. Wendy Lee (Kite) Chase,...
KWQC
Possibility of rezoning in Davenport sparks controversy
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Committee of the Whole meeting had lots on the agenda after the council was off for the holidays. They jumped right back in however, with public comment on an upcoming decision to rezone a small portion of a neighborhood on Bridge Avenue between 11th and 12th streets.
Pen City Current
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home obituary – Mary E. Pieschl, 98, Keokuk
Mary E. Pieschl, 98, of Keokuk, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at River Hills Village in Keokuk. Mary was born on May 4, 1924, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Emil and Anna (Heine) Pieschl. She was a lifelong resident of Keokuk and was employed at the Iowa Department of Human Services for thirty-five years. Mary was a member of the Church of All Saints in Keokuk and was very proud to be an Associate of the Notre Dame School Sisters in the St. Louis Province. She had a way of making people feel special, and loved walking and visiting with others. She was also an avid traveler, with her trips taking her throughout the world.
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point obituary – Bertha Carola Panther, 94, West Point
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point where a parish rosary will be recited at 2:00 p.m. and a Christian wake service will be held at 4:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well known for their food and service, do definitely give them a chance if you have never been to any of these places.
KBUR
Argyle man arrested on felony drug charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug charges. 71-year-old Stephen Leonard Wixom of Argyle, Iowa was arrested Friday, January 6th, 2023 in the 700 block of South 5th Street in Keokuk. Wixom is charged with Delivery of more...
Galesburg Council approve grants for pair of Knox St. businesses and Discovery Depot
Galesburg City Council approved two grants under the Women and/or Minority-owned business programs on Tuesday night. President of the Knox County Area Partnership for Economic Development Ken Springer spoke to the council in support of the applicants; Brittany’s Beautique and All-Star Sports Academy both located on E. Knox St.
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home obituary - Darlene F. Schroeder, 96, formerly of Fort Madison
Darlene F. Schroeder, 96, of Joshua, TX and formerly of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 4:56 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 in Joshua, TX. She was born on July 22, 1926 in Burlington, IA to Whitmer D. & Laura A. Bence Schroeder. She worked at IRC in Burlington, IA, worked on her family farm and retired from Jack’s Department Store in Fort Madison. She loved all animals and enjoyed fishing and vegetable gardening. She was member of the Madison Baptist Church.
Pen City Current
City wants to know about your pipes
FORT MADISON - City officials want to know what you're made of. Your water pipes that is. A survey is being mailed to 4,500 property owners this week asking about water line materials as the city works to compile a federal-mandated lead analysis. The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental...
muddyrivernews.com
Former Adams County Republican leader passes away
Larry Ehmen, a retired teacher and businessman who also ran for an elected office because he wanted to abolish that office, died Wednesday in Blessing Hospital. Ehmen was 82. His list of public service, community and political service was lengthy. He was an unapologetic Conservative Republican. During a two-year stint...
ourquadcities.com
Public asked to give input on Moline Police
The Moline Police Department will be undergoing an independent assessment in the process of attaining accreditation. The public is invited to provide input on their assessment of the department on Jan. 9, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Trained assessors from the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (ILEAP) will...
KWQC
QCA housing market outlook for 2023
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The housing market in the Quad Cities looks significantly different today than it did one year ago. According to Kendra Mulcahy with the Quad City Area Realtors,. “It was a pretty busy year, days on market was very low,” Kendra Mulcahy, the President of the Quad...
Meet the Iowa Woman Who’s in the New Season of ‘The Bachelor’
If you follow the Bachelor franchise you probably have already seen who the 30 women are on the upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'. Plenty of people, including the popular Reality Steve, figured out the women on the show earlier when filming started. But now ABC has released their official list of the women and one of them is from Iowa!
Pen City Current
Hound wrestlers come out of break with win
FORT MADISON - The holiday eggnog didn't take its toll on the Bloodhound wrestlers. The Hounds came out of the break and scored a 47-28 win over Washington in a Southeast Conference dual meet Thursday night in the Hound Dome. The Hounds took advantage of some late wins and some...
KWQC
Former Davenport teacher sentenced to prison in invasion of privacy case
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former Davenport West High School science teacher was sentenced this week to six years in prison for secretly recording people in various stages of undress in his Bettendorf home. In December, District Court Judge Meghan Corbin found Clinton R. Vanfossen, 61, guilty of five counts...
KBUR
Washington, Iowa man arrested for DUI, reckless driving
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Washington, Iowa man for DUI and Reckless Driving. According to a news release on Sunday, January 1st, at about 12:32 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a wrong-way driver going eastbound on the westbound lanes of Highway 34 near mile marker 229.
