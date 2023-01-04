Read full article on original website
Related
markerzone.com
RED WINGS PLACE FORMER FIRST-ROUNDER AND STANLEY CUP CHAMPION ON WAIVERS
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Detroit Red Wings have placed former first-rounder and 2018 Stanley Cup champion Jakub Vrana on waivers. Vrana, 26, has only appeared in two games for Detroit this season, tallying two points (one goal, one assist). He entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program earlier this season, but was reinstated on December 16th.
markerzone.com
SHARKS TO REPORTEDLY ACCOMMODATE TRADE REQUEST FROM FORMER 1ST-ROUND PICK
A former 1st-round pick of the San Jose Sharks wants a trade, and the team is reportedly willing to facilitate it. According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, defenceman Ryan Merkley has asked for an exchange. Merkley, who was taken 21st overall in 2018, definitely has talent. He was considered...
markerzone.com
INSIDER EXPLAINS THE REASON DETROIT WAIVED JAKUB VRANA
Steve Yzerman and the Detroit Red Wings shocked the NHL scene on Tuesday when the team placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers. Vrana recently went through the NHL's Player Assistance Program and is currently on an AHL conditioning stint, where he has zero points in three games. While there has...
NBA
Celtics Complete Trade
BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Le’Veon Bell seems to blame 1 person for ruining his NFL career
Le’Veon Bell was one of the most explosive playmakers in the NFL before he sat out the 2018 season, but the former running back insists the time off had nothing to do with the downfall of his career. One of the people he blames is Adam Gase. After Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during... The post Le’Veon Bell seems to blame 1 person for ruining his NFL career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game
The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
markerzone.com
SHANE WRIGHT GOT AWAY WITH A BLATANT DIVE ON MONDAY NIGHT (VIDEO)
In Monday's quarterfinal victory over Slovakia, almost all of the attention fell on Connor Bedard. And rightfully so. The consensus first-overall pick in 2023's NHL Entry Draft broke at least three World Junior records AND scored the overtime winner to advance Canada to the semi-finals. Bedard was simply sensational, and...
Detroit Red Wings assign struggling goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to minors
The Detroit Red Wings have taken advantage of carrying three goaltenders to assign Alex Nedeljkovic to the minors. It's a chance for Nedeljkovic, who has not played for the Wings in nearly a month, to get back to the form that prompted the Wings to acquire him in the summer of 2021, and won him last season's starter job.
markerzone.com
REPORT: PREDATORS MAKE VETERAN DEFENCEMAN AVAILABLE FOR TRADE
The Nashville Predators are having a rough season, so far. Heading into Tuesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens, the Predators sit sixth in the Central Division with a record of 15-14-6 through 35 games. General manager David Poile will more than likely explore trade options in the coming weeks, potentially...
The Hockey Writers
3 Keys to Jets Success in January
The Winnipeg Jets just finished grinding through a hectic, 16-game December in which they were decimated by injuries to key personnel. Things won’t get much easier for them in the first month of 2023, as they play 15 games in 31 days with two back-to-back situations. Entering the January...
MLB rumors: Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs
A focus on pitching for the Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles and first base for the Chicago Cubs is the subject of some of the latest MLB rumors. MLB rumors: Michael Wacha on the radar of Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles. According to an article by Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic...
markerzone.com
MAPLE LEAFS REPORTEDLY REACH OUT TO PENDING UFA'S CAMP FOR PRELIMINARY CONTRACT DISCUSSIONS
The Toronto Maple Leafs are fully focused on their push towards the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but there is some off-ice work that needs to be taken care of as well. Looking ahead to free agency, the Maple Leafs have a total of nine UFA's that could test the market and arguably the biggest one they have is forward Michael Bunting.
markerzone.com
DYLAN LARKIN GETS UNCOMFORTABLE OVER CONTRACT QUESTION 20 MINUTES BEFORE PUCK DROP
When TNT secured a portion of the NHL's broadcasting rights, fans were elated. Their coverage of the NBA has been spectacularly entertaining, and the hope was that would carry over. Paul Bissonnette occupies a key role on their NHL panel - along with Anson Carter, Rick Tocchet, and Liam McHugh...
americanmilitarynews.com
Flyover for Bruins game at Fenway Park freaks out Boston-area residents: ‘Almost had a heart attack’
No, the Boston-area was not under attack Monday afternoon. But for a few minutes, some residents — along with their pets — were freaked out and wondering what in the world was going on above them. “Um, did a fighter jet just do a flyover in Somerville, MA?...
markerzone.com
P.K. SUBBAN SAYS HE WANTED TO REMAIN A MONTREAL CANADIEN FOR LIFE, WOULD HAVE TAKEN A PAY CUT
While on a recent episode of 'The Pivot' podcast, former NHL defenceman P.K. Subban mentioned that he wanted to remain a Montreal Canadien for life and that he would have taken less money to do so. "If they would have come to me after I won the Norris Trophy (in...
markerzone.com
JAKUB VRANA CLEARING WAIVERS HIGHLIGHTS A GREATER PROBLEM WITHIN THE NHL
Jakub Vrana cleared waivers - surprisingly - on Wednesday. A 26-year old 25-goal scorer with loads of potential could have been had for free, yet 31 NHL GM's passed on him. Some believe that the managers' guild colluded to allow Steve Yzerman to send Vrana to the minors, but nothing has substantiated that claim to now.
Jakub Vrana clears waivers, remains on Detroit Red Wings payroll
The Detroit Red Wings remain tied to forward Jakub Vrana. The 26-year-old top-line winger found no taker for his services on the waiver wire, where he was placed Tuesday. He already is on a conditioning stint with the Wings' AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins. It speaks to how far...
markerzone.com
JETS PLACE 26-YEAR-OLD ROOKIE ON WAIVERS
For the second time this week, the Winnipeg Jets have placed a forward on the waiver wire. According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Jets have put Michael Eyssimont on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the American Hockey League. Eyssimont, 26, was originally drafted by the Los Angeles...
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER CANUCKS REPORTEDLY INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING FORMER FIRST OVERALL PICK
Ever since New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant made Alexis Lafreniere a healthy scratch last week, trade rumours have circulated regarding the 2020 first overall pick. While nothing appears to be imminent, as of late last week, the Rangers were reportedly receiving calls regarding the potential availability of Lafreniere.
Comments / 0