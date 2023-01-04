Read full article on original website
Here's why investors can expect returns in the S&P 500 this year after 2022's stock market bloodbath.
Happy hump day, readers. I'm senior reporter Phil Rosen. This time last year, the S&P 500 was coming off its all-time closing high, which had arrived on 2022's first day of trading. That didn't exactly happen yesterday. Stocks showed early promise Tuesday, but by the close they had turned as...
History says there are very strong odds the stock market gains 20% this year after taking a beating in 2022, Fundstrat says
The market bloodbath of 2022 signals positive returns for stocks this year, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. He noted that stocks were flat only 11% of the time after a negative year, whereas the market saw strong gains 53% of the time. Lee previously estimated the S&P 500 would gain...
Going short on Ethereum in 2023? Here’s what you need to know
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. ETH was in a short-term price correction. It could retest the $1,247 support or drop lower. A patterned breakout on the upside would invalidate the bias. Bitcoin’s [BTC]...
BNB reached near the overbought zone; is a price reversal likely?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. BNB reached the overbought zone, with a possibility of a trend reversal. The altcoin could fall to $254.3 or $251.6. A breakout above $263.7 would invalidate the bearish...
Ethereum’s prospects are better than BTC’s for the next 12 months?
ETH might be a better cryptocurrency of the future than Bitcoin. The chances of a strong ETH rally are still low. Now that the crypto market has wrapped up a bearish 2022, crypto investors are likely re-evaluating their portfolios in preparation for the next 12 months. All sorts of opinions have been presented but one CryptoQuant analyst caught our attention with his ETH analysis.
US stocks will rebound 24% in 2023 as Fed tightening will no longer 'crush the market', Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
The S&P 500 could retest its all-time high once the Federal Reserve signals it'll ease up on its rate-hike campaign, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. Lee expects the benchmark index to rally 24% to reach 4,800 points in 2023. The Fed will no longer "crush the market" as inflation starts...
3 Dow Stocks Down 30% to 55% That Are Screaming Buys for 2023
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down nearly 9%. It delivered a worse negative return only six times over the past 50 years. Several members of the blue chip index experienced especially sharp sell-offs. But that doesn't mean that better days aren't on the way. Here are three Dow stocks down 30% to 55% that are screaming buys for 2023.
2 Nasdaq Stocks I'm Buying Till I'm Blue in the Face
The carnage has been widespread on the stock market in 2022, but tech investors have been hit especially hard. The Nasdaq Composite has declined over 30% this year compared to a 9% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a 20% slump in the broader S&P 500. Even though...
Stocks could see double-digit gains in 2023, as these 3 factors show the Fed has already succeeded in taming inflation, Fundstrat says
The Fed has already tamed inflation, and that could set stocks up for a blistering rally in 2023, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. He predicted a double-digit gain in the S&P 500, pointing to various cooling inflation indicators. Estimates for core prices indicate "Fed 'mission accomplished' as inflation is running...
Gold Hits 6-Month High Ahead Of Fed Minutes Release — Why Experts See A Bright 2023 For Bullion
Ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting minutes on Wednesday, gold prices hit a six-month high, albeit in thin trading. Spot gold was trading higher by 0.98% at $1,841.55 per ounce at the time of writing. The dollar index fell 0.1%, making greenback-priced bullion more attractive...
Dow soars 700 points after December jobs and services activity reports boost hopes for Fed rate cuts
US stocks jumped Friday as investors embraced the December jobs report and services-sector data as signs the Federal Reserve could decide to start reducing interest rates after sharply tightening them to battle high inflation. The Labor Department said average hourly earnings rose 0.3% last month, less than the 0.4% consensus...
Mixed Performance On Global Markets, With Fed Still Unconvinced Inflation Is Easing
Next upgrades for current year, but sees lower profit next year. Brent Crude bounces but fails to get back to $80 per barrel. US Stocks were up yesterday, but gave back some of their early gains after the publication minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting. S&P 500 index was up 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.7% on the day, but both had been up over 1% earlier on.
Oil settles flat, with weekly decline on recession worries
NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices were little changed on Friday as the market balanced a weaker U.S. dollar and mixed U.S. jobs reports, but both crude benchmarks ended the first week of the year lower due to global recession concerns.
When will IPOs return? The past may hold some clues
Let me start with the harsh truth: Nobody has a crystal ball to anticipate what the market will do or how it will impact private company stock. That may not be the most comforting thing to hear, but I also don’t believe it’s all doom and gloom. Another truth is that this is not the first market reversal, and it won’t be the last either.
Fed seen slowing rate hike pace further next month
Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is seen slowing its interest-rate hikes further after a government report on Friday showed wage growth cooled a bit last month, a hint that the Fed's steep rate hikeslast yearare beginning to ease upward pressure on prices. Fed funds futures traders after the...
Solana Surges 34% Weekly But is the New Year Rally Running out of Steam? (SOL Price Analysis)
In a somewhat surprising move, Solana’s price exploded this past week, putting bears on the defensive. After falling to the single-digit territory (almost $8), Solana seemed destined to continue on the bearish footing. However, this was interrupted on Monday when the price suddenly spiked higher after finding good support at $9.5. This led SOL to close the past seven days with a 34% price increase. The resistance is at $15, and SOL’s price reached $14 during this most recent rally.
Bitcoin sticks to its bearish patterns despite miners revising their operations
Bitcoin miners added over 3,000 BTC to their reserves. An analyst predicted a drop in value due to the RSI and Open Interest stance. For most of 2022, Bitcoin [BTC] miners’ activities revolved around selling as their operations became less profitable. However, as the king coin celebrated its 14th year, some miners changed the past years’ norm.
Stock market news live updates: Stocks end first week of 2023 higher after jobs report spurs big rally
U.S. stocks staged their first notable rally of 2023 to close the week higher Friday after December employment data showed wage growth decelerated last month. Investors perceived the release as a sign Federal Reserve officials may ease their rate-hiking campaign. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) jumped 2.3%, while the Dow Jones...
Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] short-term upside might be limited, here’s why
ETH whales take advantage of the opportunity to make short-term gains for Shiba Inu. A lack of strong demand may relegate SHIB to a narrow range. According to a Whalestats analysis on 5 January, Shiba Inu [SHIB] made its way back to the top 10 list of crypto tokens by trading volume among the 500 biggest ETH whales.
Bitcoin retail investor interest has become key to its growth: Where are the whales?
Bitcoin saw increasing interest from retail investors, according to new data. However, whales continued to exit their positions as traders went long. According to new data provided by Santiment on 3 January, Bitcoin [BTC] witnessed a massive spike in interest from retail investors over the last six months. The king coin, which was affected by the bear market, could be impacted positively by the renewed interest from retail traders.
