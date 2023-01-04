Read full article on original website
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Macy's is Closing More Locations in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Major Library Closed Due To "Meth Contamination"News Breaking LIVEBoulder, CO
Outdoorsy boutique hotel coming to Estes ParkBrittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Avalanche kills the son of Andy Feinstein, president of the University of Northern ColoradoMalek SherifGreeley, CO
Popular Old Town Hot Spot Has Been Shut Down, Staff Laid Off
Seemingly out of nowhere, one of the coolest places to hang out in Old Town Fort Collins has been shuttered by its parent company. This is the third place within nearly 30 years to occupy the space. One of the best things about this particular hot spot is the availability...
Start a Small Business with an LLC in Colorado for Just $1
You've had a hobby for a while now. You love it and so do other people. So much so that your friends and family have started to ask you if you would make something for them. Those items that you have made start to make you think you should start your own business. I am here to tell you to do it.
Another Popular Colorado Restaurant Location Has Closed After 40 Years
Add another Colorado restaurant to the gone-for-good list as it just seems to keep on growing. After 40 years, this very popular Colorado restaurant location is no more. Another One Bites The Dust As Another Colorado Restaurant Closes For Good. It feels like the list of restaurants, shops, and other...
Check out Creepy Colorado Mansion that was once a Mortuary
Colorado is full of history, and some of these historic places have gone through many changes over the years. One such place was originally built in the early 1900s as a mansion, was converted into a mortuary, and is now an attraction. Keep scrolling to learn about and take a...
This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
Plans for proposed reservoir move forward, Highway 287 to be relocated
Soon five miles of Highway 287 near Fort Collins will likely be submerged in water as more than a dozen northern Colorado towns and suppliers prepare to build Colorado's newest reservoir. Glade Reservoir is on track to be built just northwest of Fort Collins near Ted's Place in the coming years. "The project is really necessary for northern Colorado," said Carl Brouwer, Project Director for Northern Water. For decades now other states have been positioning themselves to secure water from Colorado's mountains. And, in the past thirty years, many local municipalities across the front range have also been entering the...
New NoCo Area Costco Makes Huge Progress. Is It Almost Ready, Finally?
Can you ever have too many Colorado Costco location options? We don't think so. The latest Costco in the Northern Colorado Area is finally almost ready to open its doors. Back when I was a kid, the only Costco around this part of Colorado was in Westminster, Colorado, and it wasn't even called Costco, it was the Price Club—completely dating myself here, sorry. We didn't have a membership so I didn't get to scope it out until years later when a friend had that magical card that got me through the door with him. I only remember this because he bought me seasons 1 and 2 of South Park on VHS. I'm dating myself again, apologies. As soon as I was able to get a membership as an adult, I did. I mean, who doesn't need a box of 126 fruit snacks or a 10-gallon tub of mayo? Northern Colorado finally got a Costco a few years back right off of I-25 in Timnath and one more in the area is finally set to open.
Free Ride: Transfort Looking to Get Rid of Charging Passengers
Have you taken a ride on one the Transfort busses in the last couple of years? If not you wouldn't necessarily know that they haven't been taken any fees. You might be surprised to hear that it's kind of saving them money. Between now and the middle of February, 2023,...
Delicious ‘Chicken Salad Chick’ Finally Coming to Colorado – But Where?
They have 200 locations in 17 states east of Colorado and are finally moving out west. Started 15 years ago by a stay-at-home mom, this place sounds and looks very tasty. It's the American dream: Coming up with your own idea for a business and it taking off like gangbusters. Chicken Salad Chick is one of those stories, and now Colorado will be seeing them popping up; first up: Northern Colorado.
This Is The Best Place To Live In Colorado For 2023
For anyone thinking about moving to or around the Centennial State!
Skipping this chore in Colorado is illegal and can lead to penalties and fines
With the snowy season well underway in Colorado, it is important to remember that shoveling the snow from sidewalks in front of private residences is not a suggestion, it's a state law. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Coloradans have 24 hours after snow stops falling to shovel...
Windsor’s Special Election Over Downtown Parking – What Is It About?
Green signs are all over Downtown Windsor, "Vote Yes on 200," "Vote No on 200." Coming in the latter part of January, one will win. Things are coming to a boil in Windsor, home to our radio stations, when it comes to "parking" or "apartments;" a special election looks to settle the argument. We love our little town of Windsor; we hate to see this argument happening.
A New Tacos & Tequila Joint Has Opened in Fort Collins and Looks Terrific
It was an Italian restaurant, but now the owners are trying something new: Mexican. Tacos and Tequilas. They're open and are ready to bring Fort Collins another option for great Mexican and great drinks. If you've been looking for a casual dining option on the east side of the Choice...
Best places for spaghetti in Denver metro, across Colorado
We scoured Google reviews and found the top rated places for spaghetti in the metro area with at least 4.5 stars and 1,000 or more reviews.
Colorado’s Ringsby Family Lists Luxurious Denver Mansion For Sale
Before the NBA and Denver Nuggets existed in Colorado, there was a different league of professional basketball players. Founded in 1967, the Denver Rockets were a part of the American Basketball Association and sported orange and black uniforms on the court. From 1967 to 1974, the team was owned by J.W. "Bill" Ringsby (and his family), who also operated the Denver-based "Ringsby Rocket" Trucking System. The team's logo and colors matched those used in the family's trucking business.
weather5280.com
Atmospheric River: how much moisture hits Colorado and Denver's next chance for snow
We've written about the wet weather pattern across the western US, especially with this latest storm slamming into California, but a lot of that water will not make it to Colorado, which leaves Denver's snow chances low for quite awhile. We discussed a favorable snowfall pattern for our mountains in...
94kix.com
Can Fireflies Be Found in Colorado?
It's common to see lightning bugs glowing low in the sky during the summertime in the midwest and eastern portions of the country, but do these little, luminous insects exist in Colorado?. Although their population is limited, fireflies can actually be found throughout Colorado. And while these insects were first...
Colorado city among 'loneliest' places to live in America
A recent data analysis released by ChamberofCommerce.org took a look at America's loneliest major cities, with criteria based on the local share of one-person households. One place in Colorado made the cut to be ranked among the top 30 'loneliest' spots around the nation. Ranking 27th of more than 170...
Driver crashes car into Aurora Public Library
A car crashed into the front of the Aurora Public Library Thursday afternoon.
Son of University of Northern Colorado president dies in avalanche
The son of University of Northern Colorado President Andy Feinstein died in an avalanche on Saturday while skiing with his father, who survived the avalanche without serious injury despite being buried. In a statement, the president’s chief of staff, Jennifer Almquist, confirmed Feinstein and his 22-year-old son, Nick, were caught...
Retro 102.5
Windsor, CO
ABOUT
Retro 102.5 plays the best music from the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado.
