The Oakland Press
Trial scheduled for accused killer of 2 Pontiac men
Trial is scheduled in Oakland County CIrcuit Court for a man accused of killing two men in Pontiac more than a year ago. Jury selection is set to start Jan. 12 for the case against Torris Green, 28, facing homicide charges for the deaths of Stefon Crow, 23, and Kyle Milton, 30. The two were found fatally shot Nov. 3, 2021 — one inside an apartment on North Johnson Street and one just outside it, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
Detroit News
Parole absconder charged with stealing $19K Rolex in Southfield
A Detroit man accused of stealing a gold Rolex from a Southfield jewelry store last month has been charged, police said Tuesday. Tionte Lamar Allen, 31, was arraigned last week on a charge of first-degree retail fraud, a felony. A judge set his bond at $1,500 and scheduled his next court appearance for next week Wednesday, according to authorities.
Body found partially buried behind Detroit home; FBI assisting police
Police in Detroit are investigating a body was found partially buried in the backyard of a home on the city's east side.
fox2detroit.com
Man accused of shooting at Warren police claims he was giving officer weapon
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man who Warren police allege shot at officers while fleeing a traffic stop Monday said he was trying to give officers the gun. "I was giving him the weapon, your honor. I'm not like that. My house just got broken into, my car just got broken into. I was trying to give it to the officer, just like ‘don’t kill me,'" Willie Lee Allen said.
MSP detectives seize money, fentanyl disguised as oxycodone from suspect in St. Clair County
A Macomb Township resident is awaiting charges after Michigan State Police made a big drug bust to start the new year during a traffic stop in St. Clair County.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver crashes, points gun at officers after fleeing traffic stop in Warren, police say
WARREN, Mich. – A driver crashed his car and pointed a gun at police officers after fleeing a traffic stop in Warren, authorities said. Warren police officers said they tried to stop Willie Lee Allen, 29, of Detroit, while he was driving Monday (Jan. 2) on 8 Mile Road between Ryan and Mound roads.
Man arrested after snatching diamond rings from Michigan Kohl’s jewelry counter
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A 41-year-old Detroit man was arrested Wednesday after snatching a pair of diamond rings he was being shown at a jewelry counter inside a Monroe County Kohl’s department store. Police were called at 12:44 p.m. Jan. 4, to the Kohl’s department store at 2323...
Police ID victim in Flint’s first homicide of 2023
FLINT, MI – Authorities have identified the person shot and killed in Flint’s first reported homicide of 2023. Police said Marquise Cortez Hall, 31, was shot outside a residence in the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue Monday afternoon. He was taken to a local hospital where he died...
Six indicted on murder charges in Toledo teens Wilder, Pittman case
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: As of Thursday, Jan. 5, TPD confirmed Charles Walker and Brent Kohlhoffer are connected in the Wilder and Pitman case. TPD also confirmed Walker who was previously charged and acquitted of killing two other teens in 2015. Six people have been indicted on murder charges...
Look Inside The Now Abandoned Wayne County Court House
First built in the late 1800s, the courthouse has seen many years, and is in marvelous condition for its age. The building itself hasn't been closed for very long now either, officially closing its doors in 2009. Abandoned Wayne County Courthouse. The name of the building later changed from the...
fox2detroit.com
Increasing number of police-involved shootings, lack of manpower result in law enforcement burnout
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Officer-involved shootings like the one in Warren Monday, are becoming all too common and just one reason why more cops are leaving law enforcement, industry experts say. "What’s changed is it used to be when you said 'Stop or I’ll shoot,' or you put the overhead...
Michigan man accused of imprisoning, assaulting ex-girlfriend in van after argument
DETROIT – A Michigan man is charged with a felony after allegedly imprisoning and assaulting his ex-girlfriend in a van after they argued on Christmas day. Quintin (also known as Quinton) Brian Dorrough, 32, of Detroit, is charged with felony unlawful imprisonment and misdemeanor domestic violence related to the incident, according to a news release from the office of Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.
YAHOO!
Man died in Maricopa County jail after law enforcement used excessive force, family alleges
A mentally ill man was killed in a Maricopa County jail by officers who used unreasonable force to restrain him and left him to die, according to a lawsuit filed by his family on Friday. Akeem Terrell, a 31-year-old man from Detroit, lived in Phoenix for six years before he...
fox2detroit.com
'I'm blaming the judges': Man with long criminal history accused of shooting at Warren police while on bond
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man with a long criminal history was out on bond when he shot at Warren police Monday, authorities say. Officers were trying to pull over a Chevrolet Malibu near Mound Road when the driver, later identified as 29-year-old Willie Lee Allen, fled. He crashed shortly after and then tried to run from police on foot.
The Oakland Press
Detroiter nabbed after allegedly stealing $19,500 Rolex in Southfield
A Detroit man accused of stealing a $19,500 Rolex gold watch from a store in Southfield has been charged for the alleged crime. Tionte Lamar Allen, 31, faces a first-degree retail fraud charge for allegedly stealing the watch from Art Dial Watch at 23077 Greenfield Rd. on Dec. 13. The Rolex was recovered at a pawn shop in Detroit, according to the Southfield Police Department. Another suspect has been identified in the case, police said.
fox2detroit.com
Man awaiting felony trial shoots at Warren police
Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer is blasting judges who release people charged with violent crimes on bond. He said a suspect accused of shooting at police Monday has a long criminal record and is awaiting trial.
WNEM
Flint gun store owner accused of illegally manufacturing firearms
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint gun store owner is accused of illegally manufacturing firearms. Hamed Awad, owner of Adam’s Gun Shop in Flint, is believed to have manufactured firearms without a license between February 2020 and July 27, 2020, according to court documents. Awad had a license to...
Body discovered in shallow grave behind Detroit home after utility worker sees fingers stinking out of the ground
Detroit police and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials are continuing to investigate after a body was discovered buried in the back of a home on Detroit’s east side on Wednesday afternoon.
Detroit family still traumatized after they claim DPD used excessive force on night officer was killed
(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit family says they're still dealing with the trauma of when they say Detroit police mistakenly raided their home.It was on the night officers were searching for veteran police officer Corporal Rasheen McClain's killer. Three years later and the family says there's been no apology from the department and no accountability as their lawsuit stalls in the courts due to a backlog of cases. "It impacted our lives forever," said Joshua Wright.Joshua remembers the day like it was yesterday. Officers arriving to his grandmother Lisa's home with their guns drawn, screaming at them both to get on...
'Worst nightmare': Family shattered after MSU student killed in hit-and-run
Ben Kable was just 22 years old when a person hit him with their car on Rochester Road just south of Whims Lane early Monday morning and drove off.
