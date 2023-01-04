ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
abovethelaw.com

Florida Judge Will Not Be Granting Trump's Request To Tell New York Attorney General How To Do Her Job

Safe to say US District Judge Donald Middlebrooks is tired of Donald Trump’s bullshit. The South Florida jurist just got through the first round of sanctioning Trump’s lawyers in that garbage fire RICO suit against Hillary Clinton and James Comey. And now New York Attorney General Letitia James removed that insane complaint Trump filed against her in Palm Beach County Circuit Court to federal court, landing on his docket.
qhubonews.com

The recently elected governor of Arizona has chosen an individual who has questioned racial inequalities in child services to spearhead its Child Protective Services department. – by Eli Hager

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up for Dispatches, a newsletter that spotlights wrongdoing around the country, to receive our stories in your inbox every week. Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs is taking the state’s child protective services agency in a radically different direction in the...
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Donald Trump Is About to Go Through Hell | Opinion

Former President Donald Trump could use a lot of referrals—to a tailor, for example, who could outfit him in clothes that are his size. But this week he got the referrals that he most deserved: to the Department of Justice, recommending his criminal prosecution for trying to thwart the peaceful transfer of political power.
ARIZONA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Trump’s nonsense wins yet another news cycle

Former President Donald Trump has a true knack for keeping himself very relevant in the political news realm, despite mounting data and dialogue that indicate his chance of getting back to the White House is shrinking. Trump’s latest instance of headline-grabbing folderol involves his weekend statement on Truth Social calling for “the termination of all […] The post Trump’s nonsense wins yet another news cycle appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlantic

Justice Is Coming for Donald Trump

“Many secrets, no mysteries”: That is the basic rule of all Donald Trump scandals. There has never been any mystery about what happened on January 6, 2021. As Senator Mitch McConnell said at Trump’s second impeachment trial, “There’s no question—none—that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.”
Daily Beast

Did Donald Trump Already Forget He’s Running for President?

More than three weeks after announcing his candidacy for president, Donald Trump has yet to hold a rally or even leave his adoptive home state of Florida. In fact, according to recent reports, Trump has barely left his home. “The former president announced his 2024 run against the wishes of...
ARIZONA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Salon

"His world is so, so small': As Trump wanders Mar-a-Lago, adviser laments "the magic is gone"

Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) In a deep dive into how things are going for Donald Trump's 2024 presidential run as he skips holding his rallies and holes up at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Olivia Nuzzi notes that things are not well at all — and his advisers are admitting they are witnessing a downward spiral.
PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy