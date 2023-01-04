ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta man found dead in trunk, police offer reward for info

ATLANTA - A year after an Atlanta police officer said he found a man dead in the trunk of his abandoned vehicle, investigators are asking the public to help identify a suspect in the case. On Dec. 31, 2021, Jeffrey Moore's gray Dodge Charger was located in the area of...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

17-year-old man arrested for shooting death of Jonesboro teen

JONESBORO, Ga. - A 17-year-old was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of another Clayton County teen on Tuesday. Malik Moses was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. It happened a little after 2 p.m. at a home in...
JONESBORO, GA
Shine My Crown

Atlanta Mother of 2 Found Dead in Hotel Elevator in Murder-Suicide One Day Before 37th Birthday

A mother of two who would have turned 37 on Christmas Day was brutally murdered one day before her birthday, leaving loved ones torn and in shambles during the holiday season. The family of Hazel Reese told Atlanta’s 11 Alive that the saga began on December 23 when calls they made to her were left unanswered. They knew in that moment something was wrong considering she was always known to respond to calls and texts.
ATLANTA, GA
YAHOO!

Monroe store clerk arrested following shooting death of armed robbery suspect

A Monroe store clerk was arrested Tuesday following an attempted armed robbery that resulted in the shooting and death of the robber. Rafus LaCharles Anderson, 30 of Monroe was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with manslaughter. According to authorities, officers responded to a shooting at a store on...
MONROE, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Investigation launched after two inmates die within 24 hours

DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox has requested an independent investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) after two inmates died within a 24-hour period. On Dec. 27, officials with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office stated that two inmates died due to “unrelated incidents” at the DeKalb County Jail in Decatur.
DECATUR, GA
douglasnow.com

Stone Mountain woman arrested for allegedly supplying cell phone, drugs to Coffee Correctional inmate

Najama Omar, 31, has been arrested by the Georgia Department of Corrections for allegedly providing an inmate with contraband at Coffee Correctional Facility. A copy of an arrest warrant for Omar, a resident of Stone Mountain, states that she unlawfully and illegally provided an inmate at the prison with marijuana and cell phones. According to the document, the offense occurred between the dates of December 27 and December 28.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
11Alive

Body found at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a body was found at an Atlanta apartment complex overnight on Sunday. The complex is on Continental Colony Parkway, near Interstate 285 and Greenbriar Parkway. Based on the address given, it looks to be the Greenbriar Glen complex. Atlanta Police has been there...
ATLANTA, GA

