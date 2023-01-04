Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta man found dead in trunk, police offer reward for info
ATLANTA - A year after an Atlanta police officer said he found a man dead in the trunk of his abandoned vehicle, investigators are asking the public to help identify a suspect in the case. On Dec. 31, 2021, Jeffrey Moore's gray Dodge Charger was located in the area of...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police search for shooters who killed a grandmother cashing in a lottery ticket
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, Lashunder Edge would have turned 65 years old. But almost one year ago, she got caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting in southeast Atlanta. Edge’s niece Carletta Ford tells Atlanta News First her aunt was walking to a gas station...
Man arrested for allegedly shooting into car, killing one, injuring another: Clayton County deputies
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County deputies arrested a man they believe killed one person and injured another at a Riverdale apartment complex back in 2021. Daniel Allen was arrested in Newnan after he was believed to have shot into a car filled with people at The Life at Pine Grove Apartments in Riverdale.
fox5atlanta.com
17-year-old man arrested for shooting death of Jonesboro teen
JONESBORO, Ga. - A 17-year-old was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of another Clayton County teen on Tuesday. Malik Moses was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. It happened a little after 2 p.m. at a home in...
From feces-filled floors to multiple stabbings, Clayton County Jail inmate fearful over alleged conditions
JONESBORO, Ga. — Sleeping on feces and urine-filled floors, living without heat, and witnessing violence --- those are some of the allegations surfacing about the Clayton County Jail. The girlfriend of a current inmate reached out to 11Alive with concerns about his safety. The inmate's girlfriend sent 11Alive a...
Atlanta Mother of 2 Found Dead in Hotel Elevator in Murder-Suicide One Day Before 37th Birthday
A mother of two who would have turned 37 on Christmas Day was brutally murdered one day before her birthday, leaving loved ones torn and in shambles during the holiday season. The family of Hazel Reese told Atlanta’s 11 Alive that the saga began on December 23 when calls they made to her were left unanswered. They knew in that moment something was wrong considering she was always known to respond to calls and texts.
Domestic dispute leads to man killing his partner in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is dead and leaves behind children after she was shot during a domestic dispute with her partner, Clayton County police say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Dec. 30 just after 10 a.m., CCPD officers responded to the...
YAHOO!
Monroe store clerk arrested following shooting death of armed robbery suspect
A Monroe store clerk was arrested Tuesday following an attempted armed robbery that resulted in the shooting and death of the robber. Rafus LaCharles Anderson, 30 of Monroe was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with manslaughter. According to authorities, officers responded to a shooting at a store on...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Investigation launched after two inmates die within 24 hours
DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox has requested an independent investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) after two inmates died within a 24-hour period. On Dec. 27, officials with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office stated that two inmates died due to “unrelated incidents” at the DeKalb County Jail in Decatur.
APD finds hundreds of shall casings, seize 16 guns after reports of shooting in the streets on NYE
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said multiple gunmen are on the run after police got reports of gunfire in the street on New Year’s Eve and officers found hundreds of bullet casings in the area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers responded to reports...
douglasnow.com
Stone Mountain woman arrested for allegedly supplying cell phone, drugs to Coffee Correctional inmate
Najama Omar, 31, has been arrested by the Georgia Department of Corrections for allegedly providing an inmate with contraband at Coffee Correctional Facility. A copy of an arrest warrant for Omar, a resident of Stone Mountain, states that she unlawfully and illegally provided an inmate at the prison with marijuana and cell phones. According to the document, the offense occurred between the dates of December 27 and December 28.
YAHOO!
3 arrested for stolen machine gun, hundreds of oxycodone pills in Carroll County, deputies say
Deputies arrested three people in Carroll County for possession of a machine gun, among other charges, according to the sheriff’s office. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office say 19-year-old Jayden Gaddy of Villa Rica, 22-year-old Tyrecus Caldwell of Carrollton, and 22-year-old Tyanna Dobbs of Carrollton were arrested on Dec. 28.
Employee arrested for trying to sneak drugs into Fulton County Jail
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — After just a month on the job, a contracted employee at the Fulton County Jail is finding herself being held there. Officials with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says Ebonee Grant was arrested for trying to hide marijuana and tobacco as she came into the jail for her shift.
Body found at Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a body was found at an Atlanta apartment complex overnight on Sunday. The complex is on Continental Colony Parkway, near Interstate 285 and Greenbriar Parkway. Based on the address given, it looks to be the Greenbriar Glen complex. Atlanta Police has been there...
2 arrested after being found in car full of drugs, APD bodycam video shows
ATLANTA — Two people are now facing charges after police found a large amount of drugs inside their car. Atlanta officers say they pulled over a Dodge Challenger for a minor traffic violation on Dec. 17 when they smelled marijuana coming out of the car. In body camera footage...
New charges for suspect arrested after NE Ga police chase
A car chase led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man on Dec. 21, according to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the chase lasted 23 minutes and spanned 36 miles before they were able to arrest Zachary Baker of Oakwood, Georgia. Baker had outstanding warrants from Habersham...
Cops: Man shot after fight turns to gunfire at troubled SW Atlanta apartments
A man remains in serious condition after being shot at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex Wednesday evening, authorit...
Georgia men arrested in connection with $22 million dollar drug bust
Two Georgia men were arrested on drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Hall County. Liquid methamphetamine worth an estimated $22 million was seized.
Family mourns loss of beloved mother found dead inside car at Union City gas station
UNION CITY, Ga. — A Union City family is mourning the loss of a beloved mother of five. This heartbreak, which came before the holidays, is only made worse because the family of 43-year-old Marie Clemmons believes her life was taken from her and they want answers. “It’s been...
Atlanta rapper among 5 arrested in Clayton County Jail smuggling attempt
Five men, including an Atlanta rapper, were arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle contraband items to inmates, th...
