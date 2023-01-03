ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
NJ.com

Hackettstown over Newton- Boys Basketball recap

Jacob Mendez and Ethan Almeida each scored 16 points to lead Hackettstown to a 61-33 win over Newton in Newton. Darien Santos netted nine points for Hackettstown (6-0), which raced out to a 31-12 halftime lead. Troy Strelec added seven points in the win. Jake Benitz led Newton (2-4) with...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Indian Hills narrowly beats Mahwah - Boys basketball recap

Anthony Puglisi erupted for 23 points to propel Indian Hills to a 46-43 victory over Mahwah in Oakland. Gavin Enright was stellar from the charity stripe, tallying 10 of his 14 points from the free throw line for Indian Hills (7-1). After facing a three-point deficit at the end of the first quarter, Indian Hills reversed momentum by outscoring Mahwah 17-12 in the second quarter.
MAHWAH, NJ

