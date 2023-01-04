Read full article on original website
Priest recalls George Santos cries of poverty – saying family could not afford a funeral for his mother
New York Congressman-elect George Santos may be facing some legal obstacles soon, after a number of inconsistencies in his resume came to light this week. New York Attorney General Letitia James is looking into "a number of issues raised about Santos," her office confirmed Thursday. After days of burgeoning questions...
Former teenage boyfriend of George Santos says incoming congressman lied to him, stole his phone
Embattled Rep.-elect George Santos of Long Island, New York, faces new criticism from a former romantic partner over lying about who he was during the couple’s relationship.
George Santos’ former landlord claims rep-elect left Queens apartment with a ‘lot of damage’
Embattled congressman-elect George Santos left his Queens apartment with massive damage before moving on with his campaign trail, his former landlord has said.Mr Santos and his sister Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos lived in the apartment in Whitestone until three months ago, the New York Post reported. The landlord of the two-bedroom 960-sq-ft apartment said that the siblings never paid rent late, but did cause damage. “They had four dogs and they did a lot of damage to the place, so they left,” Nancy Pothos told the Post.The outlet also reported that the modest residence, bought in 1999 for $200,000,...
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Mother Jones
Scandal-Struck George Santos Just Revived the Firm That Netted Him Mystery Millions
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Monday, the New York Times published an explosive story revealing that George Santos, a New York Republican elected last month to the House of Representatives, had made what appeared to be brazenly false statements about his background, including assorted claims about his business career. He had boasted of being an accomplished investor and financier who had worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. Yet each firm noted it had no record of his employment there. He had said he graduated from Baruch College. The school said he had not. His personal finances seemed odd as well, and he had worked at a Florida company called Harbor City Capital that was accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2021 of running a $17 million Ponzi scheme. Subsequently, he supposedly made at least $3.5 million from a mysterious company, called Devolder Organization LLC, that he started, that had no public profile, and that was dissolved soon after it was created. This marked a dramatic shift from his first run for Congress in 2020, when he reported earning $55,000 per year.
Nancy Pelosi Hits Kevin McCarthy With Searing Question In Likely Final Speech As Speaker
When the Republican leader called the omnibus bill “one of the most shameful acts” he's seen in the House, Pelosi asked if he was forgetting something.
Democrat Questions If Former Opponent George Santos Has 1 More Lie Up His Sleeve
Robert Zimmerman, who lost to Santos in November, called on the House Ethics Committee to investigate his former opponent over his lies.
Former congressman says "red flags" were raised about George Santos before the election
Republican Congressman-elect George Santos of New York says he will tell his story next week after reports that he lied about his education, past employment and even his ethnicity. Steve Israel, a former Democratic congressman and professor of practice at Cornell University, joins CBS News to discuss "red flags" he says were raised about Santos before the election.
Donald Trump's Chances of Becoming House Speaker, According to Bookmakers
Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Congresswoman who has not been voting to support McCarthy, said Wednesday she could nominate the former president.
N.Y. Attorney General's Office 'looking into' allegations against George Santos
The New York Attorney General’s Office said it is “looking into a number of issues" surrounding Congressman-elect George Santos, who was the subject of a bombshell New York Times investigation that questions whether the incoming Republican lawmaker fabricated much of his biography, including his education, work history and financial dealings.
Washington Examiner
George Santos posts release incorrectly saying he's been sworn into House
Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) posted a press release saying he was sworn in as a member of the House of Representatives by the speaker of the House. The only problem is there currently is no speaker of the House, and thus no one was sworn in on Tuesday. Santos's release,...
‘Clown’ Rep.-elect George Santos unfit for Congress, NY protesters say
Dozens of Long Islanders disgusted with Rep.-elect George Santos’ web of personal and professional deception rallied Thursday and demanded that the Republican not take part in the new Congress next week. “Don’t seat Santos! Don’t seat Santos!” a crowd of about 100 demonstrators chanted outside the Nassau County Courthouse in Mineola. Protestors held signs reading “Say no to Santos,” “The Liar Santos Must Resign,” “Make NY3 Santos Free,” “George Santos liar liar you are fired,” and “You should repent not represent.” The protest was organized by Democratic state Sen. Anna Kaplan and Assemblyman Chuck Lavine, who said they were especially disgusted with Santos’...
New York Rep.-elect George Santos confesses to lies about his resumé: Report
New York Republican Rep.-elect George Santos confessed to the New York Post on Monday that he lied on his resume about his education and employment.
Video of George Santos Sitting Alone in Congress Viewed 1.5 Million Times
Incoming House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries said the New York representative-elect was "unfit to serve."
New York DA investigating GOP Congressman-elect George Santos over résumé lies
Nassau County, New York District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced an investigation into Republican Congressman-elect George Santos after he admitted to fabricating his résumé.
After six losses, McCarthy backers pledge support on 'the 7th vote, the 8th vote': Full Rep. Bice
Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-Okla.) tells Chuck Todd that House Republicans who support Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid remain committed to his victory.Jan. 4, 2023.
Incoming GOP lawmaker George Santos says he will tell his ‘story’ next week
Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) on Thursday said he would tell his “story” next week after various reports raised questions about his life and suggested he may have embellished his résumé and made up claims about his Jewish heritage. “To the people of #NY03 I have my story to tell and it will be told next…
Every lie disgraced incoming Congressman George Santos has been accused of making, so far
It can be difficult keeping up with the list of fictions that George Santos has been accused of telling, admitted telling, or merely been caught spinning red-handed following a contradictory statement.But, do not fret: The Independent is here, and we’re keeping track of the whole list of lies even as it continues to grow — both in number and in the sheer scale of the humiliation that it presents for not just Mr Santos, who remains adamant that he will serve two years in office as representative for New York’s third district, but for the Republican House caucus as...
First openly transgender woman executed in Missouri
A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River. McLaughlin's fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.Jan. 4, 2023.
Josh Shapiro taps a Republican who stood up to Trump to be Pennsylvania's top elections official
Pennsylvania's incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro, announced Thursday that he is tapping a Republican who stood up to Donald Trump after the 2020 election to be the state's top elections official. As the vice chair of Philadelphia's Board of Elections, Al Schmidt was at the center of defending the 2020...
