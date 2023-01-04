Read full article on original website
The Ringer
Dissecting the League’s Exploding Offenses and Recapping a Night of Extreme Scoring
Verno and KOC open the show by discussing last night’s historic performance by Donovan Mitchell, who scored 71 points to become the seventh player in the 70-point club (02:15). Klay Thompson dropped 54 points in the double overtime win over the Hawks as the Warriors are getting hot and riding a five-game winning streak without Steph Curry (12:30). After 12 wins in a row, the Nets seem like a completely different team under Jacque Vaughn (26:34). The guys debate why they think the NBA has exploded offensively this year (36:00). Also, they discuss Zion Williamson’s latest injury (46:26) and Christian Wood’s impact for the Mavs (53:52).
The Ringer
Greatest Knicks What-Ifs and a January NBA Power Poll Deep Dive
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons addresses Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point game in the Cavaliers’ win vs. the Bulls before running through the most impactful “What if?” moments in Knicks history, including “What if the Knicks traded for Donovan Mitchell?” (7:23). Then Bill updates his NBA Power Poll and ranks all 30 teams (35:05).
The Ringer
NBA Futures and Tuesday Night Preview
The East Coast Bias boys start by discussing the red-hot Brooklyn Nets and whether they can win the Eastern Conference (1:00). Then, Raheem shares why he believes Cleveland is a threat (8:00) before previewing what the Western Conference finals could look like (13:00). Finally, they share their favorite bets for Tuesday night’s games (22:00).
CBS Sports
"It's a weird strategy." NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama speaks out about tanking
The entire premise of this running column revolves around the inevitability of tanking. While it hasn't been quite as prominent this season as many expected, it certainly still exists. It is possible, if not likely, that the team that lands Victor Wembanyama will be one of the teams that took, or will take before the trade deadline, decisive action meant to weaken their 2022-23 roster for the sole purpose of increasing their odds on lottery night.
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Trade Big Man To San Antonio Spurs
The Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs made the first trade of the 2022-23 season with the Celtics sending big man Noah Vonleh and cash to the Spurs
Shannon Sharpe Says Lakers Are Dangerous If LeBron Plays At This Level When Anthony Davis Returns
At 16-21, the Los Angeles Lakers are now an afterthought to make the NBA playoffs. When Anthony Davis returns and if LeBron James keeps playing at this pace, the Lakers could be back in the postseason. At least that's how Fox Sports 1 analyst Shannon Sharpe feels. The Lakers, who...
BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Injury Status In Pelicans-76ers Game
Zion Williamson has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers.
Lakers News: NBA Writer Proposes Deal To Trade Anthony Davis To Western Conference Rival
Could moving from from The Brow help 'Bron?
Lakers News: Four Los Angeles Players Lead All-Star Fan Voting
Some usual and unusual suspects.
The Ringer
A 2023 NBA reset: 5 bold predictions, starring Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and a loaded MVP race
The calendar has turned to 2023, and the NBA schedule is nearing its midpoint. High time to predict the season's stretch run, starring Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and the most loaded MVP race in league history. Who will win the NBA championship?. In the Western Conference, the difference between a...
The Ringer
What’s Behind the Recent Burst of Historic NBA Stat Lines?
Logan and Raja are back to discuss the NBA’s recent barrage of historic individual scoring performances and the reasons they’re happening so consistently (1:02). Later, Sam Amick, senior writer for The Athletic, returns to the show to talk about the Suns’ struggles (23:50), the Mavericks’ exceeding expectations (45:09), and the Nuggets’ chances at a title run this season (57:45). They wrap up with a brief update on the Atlanta Hawks situation (62:12).
swishappeal.com
Curt Miller and Karen Bryant spark new era in L.A.
On Wednesday, the Sparks held media availability for their new chief administrative officer and general manager Karen Bryant and head coach Curt Miller so that the pair could discuss their new roles and upcoming free agency. They talked for nearly an hour, and there were key takeaways from the conversation.
J.J. Watt shows off surprising gift from fan on social media
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt has likely gotten innumerable gifts from fans. As he is set to retire from the NFL following the conclusion of this season, he received was he considers one the strangest. He showed it off on social media. He received a package that came with...
Notre Dame lands record-setting QB Sam Hartman via transfer portal. Can he win big? | Opinion
Notre Dame needed to make a splash in the transfer portal with a quarterback that could be an upgrade. Wake Forest's Same Hartman is just that.
chatsports.com
Preview: Boston Celtics (26-12) at Mavericks (22-16) Game #39 1/5/23
Boston Celtics (26-12) at Dallas Mavericks (22-16) Thursday, December 5, 2023. The Celtics look to get back on track after a very embarrassing loss to the OKC Thunder on Tuesday night. This is the 3rd game of a 4 game Western road trip. The Celtics lost the first 2 game on the trip and now face MVP candidate Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, who have won their last 7 games.
The Ringer
Luka Doncic Isn’t Just the MVP Favorite, He’s the Most Improved Player
In Luka Doncic’s very first game against the Sacramento Kings—one of the teams that passed on him in the 2018 draft—he finished with 28 points, nine assists, and six rebounds. Afterward, Sacramento coach Dave Joerger essentially subtweeted his own front office: “Perhaps there was an idea that there was a ceiling on him. I don’t see it, unfortunately for us.”
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 1/5/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 5, 2023. When Houston previously paid a visit to the Crescent City on Nov. 12, full-strength New Orleans used a combined 46 points from Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram to secure a 13-point victory.
