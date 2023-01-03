The Jackson State Tigers and the Florida A&M Rattlers will play in the 2023 Orange Blossom Classic, per the official website of the annual contest. Jackson State and Florida A&M, both members of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), will square off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. The game will likely be televised nationally by an ESPN network.

JACKSON, MS ・ 13 HOURS AGO