ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chatsports.com

GAME THREAD: Villanova at Georgetown

Game 16: Villanova Wildcats (7-7, 1-2) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-10, 0-4) TV: FS1 (Jeff Levering and Tarik Turner) Radio: Team 980, Sirius XM 382 (Rich Chvotkin - 49th season) Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.) FS1. The Team 980 / Sirius XM 382 w/ @HoyasWin. https://t.
WASHINGTON, DC
chatsports.com

New York Knicks Trade Rumors Are HOT Ft. OG Anunoby, Zach Lavine, Mo Bamba & Buddy Hield

New York Knicks trade rumors are picking up steam as the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is less than a month away. Today’s show is sponsored by Füm! Go to https://www.tryfum.com/chatsports and use promo code CHATSPORTS to save 10% off when you get the Journey pack today and create a new positive habit. The latest Knicks rumors focus on OG Anunoby, Zach Lavine, Mo Bamba and Buddy Hield. Obi Toppin trade rumors have also been buzzing as the most recent NBA trade rumors suggest that the Knicks and Pacers have been in contact about a potential Obi Toppin trade.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chatsports.com

Game 38: Magic vs. Thunder GameThread

Who: Oklahoma City Thunder (16-21) at Orlando Magic (13-24) When: Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. Magic - Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Caleb Houstan, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr. Thunder - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Jaylin Williams. Injury Report: Magic - Franz Wagner (Suspended), Moe Wagner...
ORLANDO, FL
chatsports.com

Game Preview: Suns travel to Cleveland looking to break 3-game losing streak

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — Cleveland, Ohio. The finale of a 6-game road trip comes to a close in Cleveland, Ohio, where the Phoenix Suns will take on Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers. It’s been a brutal stretch, with Phoenix dropping six of their last seven games and going 1-4 on the road trip thus far.
PHOENIX, AZ
chatsports.com

The Final Sunday: Vikings at Bears, Texans at Colts Predictions

With Justin Fields, who accounts for about 90% of the offense, not playing, and Nathan Peterman, one of the worst starting quarterbacks in modern NFL history, playing, the Vikings will have their starters on the bench by early third quarter. Vikings 33, Bears 9. Texans at Colts Prediction. Houston is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
chatsports.com

Chicago Bears Now: Live News & Rumors + Q&A w/ Harrison Graham (Jan. 4)

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has announced that QB Justin Fields will not play against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18. Fields had an MRI on a sore hip which revealed a hip strain. While the Bears injury is not considered serious or long-term, sitting him in a meaningless Week 18 game is the smart decision for Chicago. Nathan Peterman will start with Tim Boyle serving as the backup quarterback. Bears Now host Harrison Graham is LIVE with today’s Chicago Bears news & rumors. Bears Now by Chat Sports is sponsored by Rocket Money! Go to http://rocketmoney.
CHICAGO, IL
chatsports.com

Villanova vs. Georgetown: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

Villanova starts their 2023 calendar play on the road in Washington DC as the take on the Georgetown Hoyas. This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun...and remember, we cannot condone the posting of illegal streams in the game thread. If we see them posted, we will be obligated to remove them. If you need to share them, contact each other via email, Twitter, etc.
WASHINGTON, DC
chatsports.com

Capitals vs. Jackets Recap: Country Roads Take the Caps to a 6-2 Victory

After a sloppy and somewhat disappointing overtime loss Tuesday night, the Caps headed to Columbus for their first meeting of the season with their Metro division rivals, the Blue Jackets. With some shuffled lines and without Nic Dowd, who stayed back with his family to celebrate the birth of his second child (congrats, Dowder!!), they looked to get back on track against a spiraling Jackets team missing plenty of big pieces of their own.
COLUMBUS, OH
chatsports.com

How to Watch: Kansas at West Virginia

The Kansas Jayhawks travel to the best Taco Bell city in the Big 12 to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers. This will be the second road game of the year for the Jayhawks. A win today would give the Jayhawks an edge in their quest for a second straight Big 12 title. Here is how to watch the game:
LAWRENCE, KS
chatsports.com

Sixers Bell Ringer: Tyrese Maxey snaps out of mini-slump in loss to Bulls

Paul Reed- 2 De’Anthony Melton- 1 Playing their second straight game without superstar Joel Embiid and aiming for a fourth consecutive victory, the Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up a three-game homestand with the Chicago Bulls in town. Despite jumping out to a 13-point lead midway through the second quarter, Philadelphia fell, 126-112. They struggled all night to contain Zach LaVine (41 points, 11 threes) and Nikola Vucevic (19 points, 18 rebounds, 10 assists).
CHICAGO, IL
chatsports.com

Keegan Murray wins December Rookie of the Month

Guess who just won December’s Western Conference Rookie of the Month? Oh, just the guy many people thought the Sacramento Kings should pass over with the fourth pick. Not even halfway into his first NBA season, and Keegan Murray has shown he can live up to the hype. Kings...
SACRAMENTO, CA
chatsports.com

Open Thread: Middling Suns, Heat face off

The Heat are 2-2 in their last four coming off a loss @ the Lakers while the Suns are 1-7 over their last eight. Which mid team comes out on top?
chatsports.com

Statistical breakdown: Phoenix Suns face Miami Heat on ESPN

The Phoenix Suns face the Miami Heat tonight, in which they will look to snap a four-game losing streak. @AZSports | @az_mejor pic.twitter.com/2SwzIxgo9n— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 6, 2023. This is rare territory for Phoenix. It has not lost this much since the 2018-19 season, when it finished last...
PHOENIX, AZ
chatsports.com

Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Bruised

The Milwaukee Admirals finished 2022 with a 2-1-0 week against division rivals Chicago and Grand Rapids. Despite that, Texas and Rockford have surged lately, leaving the Ads with the Central... Around the League. Wayne Gretzky talked about Alex Ovechkin breaking his NHL record of 894 goals long before the Washington...
MILWAUKEE, WI
chatsports.com

VIDEO: Detroit Lions 2022 season recap, Packers hype video (UPDATED)

When the Detroit Lions home finale moved to the two-minute warning, Ford Field played a video over the big screens unannounced. With the Lions already up 41-10 and the game already in hand, the home crowd—which was maybe at half capacity after many had left early—were eerily silent and attentive to the video.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy