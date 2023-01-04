Despite improvements in technology and types of care, the United States still has a maternal mortality rate nearly triple that of the country with the next highest mortality rate among industrialized nations. There are many factors contributing to this problem, but one that is often overlooked is the prevalence of certificate of need laws. When looking at maternity care quality in the United States, availability of maternity care is at the root of the problem. According to the March of Dimes, a maternity care desert...

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO