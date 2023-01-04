ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law & Crime

Sotomayor Discusses ‘Despair’ Over Post-Roe SCOTUS, as FDA Changes Abortion Pill Rule She Once Called ‘Irrational’

In a talk Wednesday night, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor told law professors she felt “shell-shocked” and “deeply sad” about the Court’s June 2022 term. Though the justice did not mention the Dobbs ruling, her dissent thereto, or the leaked decision by name, many understood her comments to reflect directly on her feelings about the Court’s landmark ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.
abovethelaw.com

Trump Lawyer Cleta Mitchell Let Her Freak Flag Fly In Jan. 6 Committee Deposition

Representative democracy is fine, but let’s not carried away here. That appears to be the stance taken by Trump lawyer Cleta Mitchell in her acrimonious interview with the January 6 Select Committee on May 18, 2022. Mitchell, who was swiftly un-personned from Foley & Lardner after her involvement with the Trump campaign’s efforts to overturn President Biden’s Georgia win, seemed largely unconcerned with the expressed wishes of the voters.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

DeWine vetoes Ohio bill that would let lawmakers retain own attorneys

(The Center Square) – Calling the language too broad, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill that would allow the governor and General Assembly to retain special counsel and moved the venue for an appeal from an agency order. The move came in a Tuesday afternoon announcement that included details of three bills signed into law. Since Sunday, DeWine has signed 23 new laws. House Bill 286, passed in late...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Trump’s fresh attacks on Georgia election workers could land him in legal trouble, expert says

Former president Donald Trump’s fresh attacks towards a Georgia election worker could yet land him in further legal trouble, according to one expert. Mr Trump has used his social media platform, Truth Social, to fuel conspiracy theories aimed at Georgia official Ruby Freeman – who has been a repeated subject of the former president’s attacks since the 2020 election. In his latest posts, Mr Trump made several allegations and claimed there were “contradictions” in her testimony to the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot.While Mr Trump repeatedly attacked Ms Freeman and her daughter Shaye Mose – two Black women...
GEORGIA STATE
Advocate

Texas Lawmaker Introduces Worse Version of 'Don't Say Gay' Law

On Tuesday, while the U.S. House of Representatives was in disarray due to Republican infighting, a lawmaker in Texas introduced his version of a “don’t say gay” law. State Rep. Jared Patterson’s bill, HB 1155, requires schools to disclose all information related to students' mental health information to parents, which exposes children to being forced out of the closet by school officials and adds language to the state’s education code that would restrict the instruction of topics on sexual orientation and gender identity.
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Op-Ed: CON laws restrict maternity care options in West Virginia

Despite improvements in technology and types of care, the United States still has a maternal mortality rate nearly triple that of the country with the next highest mortality rate among industrialized nations. There are many factors contributing to this problem, but one that is often overlooked is the prevalence of certificate of need laws. When looking at maternity care quality in the United States, availability of maternity care is at the root of the problem. According to the March of Dimes, a maternity care desert...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

South Carolina Supreme Court strikes down state abortion ban

The South Carolina Supreme Court struck down Thursday a ban on abortion after cardiac activity is detected — typically around six weeks — ruling the restriction violates the state constitution's right to privacy.The decision comes nearly two years after Republican Gov. Henry McMaster signed the measure into law. The ban, which included exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest or pregnancies that endangered the patient’s life, drew lawsuits almost immediately. Since then, legal challenges have made their way through both state and federal courts.“The State unquestionably has the authority to limit the right of privacy that protects women...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Spotlight News

Spotlight on cannabis

Attitudes regarding the use of cannabis have shifted significantly over the last decade. By the end of 2022, 19 states, including New York, had enacted measures to regulate the non-medicinal […]
Rolling Stone

Jan. 6 Committee Experiment Found TikTok Went From Zero To Nazi in 75 Minutes

When the Jan. 6 committee wanted to test how easy it was for TikTok users to wander down a far-right rabbit hole, they tried an experiment. They created Alice, a fictional 41-year-old from Acton, Massachusetts, gave her a TikTok account, and tracked what the social media app showed her.To their surprise, it only took 75 minutes of scrolling — with no interaction or cues about her interests — for the platform to serve Alice videos featuring Nazi content, following a detour through clips on the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp defamation suit, Donald Trump, and other right-wing culture war flashpoints.  Staff described...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nftplazas.com

Trump NFTs Flatlined Following Initial Surge

Back in December, NFT lovers were stunned when former US President Donald Trump launched his own NFT collection. Featuring images of Trump as various archetypes, the collection quickly sold out and reportedly grossed millions of dollars. Now however, weeks after the launch, Trump NFTs on the secondary market seem to have flatlined, plunging by over 98% since inception.
Vox

The bitter civil war dividing American veterinarians

The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), the premier organization that represents most of America’s 121,000 veterinarians, might not seem like an obvious target for protests. But at the organization’s annual convention last summer, disruptions were anticipated — animal activists had been gearing up to protest the AVMA for months. Outside the conference in downtown Philadelphia, they unfurled an enormous banner that read, “TELL AVMA: STOP ROASTING ANIMALS ALIVE.”
IOWA STATE

