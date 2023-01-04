Read full article on original website
Elizabeth Warren calls for the Supreme Court to reject the 'baseless lawsuits' that blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness from reaching 'millions of working people in need of relief'
After the Justice Department filed a legal defense of its student-debt relief plan, Sen. Warren urged the Supreme Court to rule in Biden's favor.
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Sotomayor Discusses ‘Despair’ Over Post-Roe SCOTUS, as FDA Changes Abortion Pill Rule She Once Called ‘Irrational’
In a talk Wednesday night, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor told law professors she felt “shell-shocked” and “deeply sad” about the Court’s June 2022 term. Though the justice did not mention the Dobbs ruling, her dissent thereto, or the leaked decision by name, many understood her comments to reflect directly on her feelings about the Court’s landmark ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.
Finally, some modest good news for abortion rights in America
There have been so few victories for the pro-choice movement over the past year that women’s rights advocates can be forgiven for taking pleasure in two moves that the Biden administration made this week. The first, from the Department of Justice (DoJ), was a statement meant to push back...
The most ridiculous ways accused Capitol rioters got caught, from bad Bumble matches to an unbelievable Uber ride
In the two years since the Capitol riot, the US government has arrested nearly 1,000 people and handed out hundreds of jail sentences and fines.
Proud Boys tried to get a sedition case tossed because too many of their potential defense witnesses would plead the Fifth. A judge said no.
Jury selection in the seditious-conspiracy trial of Enrique Tarrio and 4 other Proud Boys is wrapping as a judge rejects a last-ditch dismissal bid.
abovethelaw.com
Trump Lawyer Cleta Mitchell Let Her Freak Flag Fly In Jan. 6 Committee Deposition
Representative democracy is fine, but let’s not carried away here. That appears to be the stance taken by Trump lawyer Cleta Mitchell in her acrimonious interview with the January 6 Select Committee on May 18, 2022. Mitchell, who was swiftly un-personned from Foley & Lardner after her involvement with the Trump campaign’s efforts to overturn President Biden’s Georgia win, seemed largely unconcerned with the expressed wishes of the voters.
DeWine vetoes Ohio bill that would let lawmakers retain own attorneys
(The Center Square) – Calling the language too broad, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill that would allow the governor and General Assembly to retain special counsel and moved the venue for an appeal from an agency order. The move came in a Tuesday afternoon announcement that included details of three bills signed into law. Since Sunday, DeWine has signed 23 new laws. House Bill 286, passed in late...
Trump’s fresh attacks on Georgia election workers could land him in legal trouble, expert says
Former president Donald Trump’s fresh attacks towards a Georgia election worker could yet land him in further legal trouble, according to one expert. Mr Trump has used his social media platform, Truth Social, to fuel conspiracy theories aimed at Georgia official Ruby Freeman – who has been a repeated subject of the former president’s attacks since the 2020 election. In his latest posts, Mr Trump made several allegations and claimed there were “contradictions” in her testimony to the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot.While Mr Trump repeatedly attacked Ms Freeman and her daughter Shaye Mose – two Black women...
Advocate
Texas Lawmaker Introduces Worse Version of 'Don't Say Gay' Law
On Tuesday, while the U.S. House of Representatives was in disarray due to Republican infighting, a lawmaker in Texas introduced his version of a “don’t say gay” law. State Rep. Jared Patterson’s bill, HB 1155, requires schools to disclose all information related to students' mental health information to parents, which exposes children to being forced out of the closet by school officials and adds language to the state’s education code that would restrict the instruction of topics on sexual orientation and gender identity.
Op-Ed: CON laws restrict maternity care options in West Virginia
Despite improvements in technology and types of care, the United States still has a maternal mortality rate nearly triple that of the country with the next highest mortality rate among industrialized nations. There are many factors contributing to this problem, but one that is often overlooked is the prevalence of certificate of need laws. When looking at maternity care quality in the United States, availability of maternity care is at the root of the problem. According to the March of Dimes, a maternity care desert...
Abortion Restrictions May Have Increased Suicide Rates Among Women, New Study Finds
Restricted access to abortion and reproductive healthcare services may have increased the risk of suicide among reproductive-aged women for more than four decades, according to a new study. The study, which was published Wednesday in JAMA Psychiatry, analyzed the 21 U.S. states that enforced at least one Targeted Regulation of...
Retail pharmacies can now offer abortion pill, FDA says
Pregnant people would be able to fill prescriptions for the drug at pharmacies.
South Carolina Supreme Court strikes down state abortion ban
The South Carolina Supreme Court struck down Thursday a ban on abortion after cardiac activity is detected — typically around six weeks — ruling the restriction violates the state constitution's right to privacy.The decision comes nearly two years after Republican Gov. Henry McMaster signed the measure into law. The ban, which included exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest or pregnancies that endangered the patient’s life, drew lawsuits almost immediately. Since then, legal challenges have made their way through both state and federal courts.“The State unquestionably has the authority to limit the right of privacy that protects women...
Spotlight on cannabis
Attitudes regarding the use of cannabis have shifted significantly over the last decade. By the end of 2022, 19 states, including New York, had enacted measures to regulate the non-medicinal […]
Jan. 6 Committee Experiment Found TikTok Went From Zero To Nazi in 75 Minutes
When the Jan. 6 committee wanted to test how easy it was for TikTok users to wander down a far-right rabbit hole, they tried an experiment. They created Alice, a fictional 41-year-old from Acton, Massachusetts, gave her a TikTok account, and tracked what the social media app showed her.To their surprise, it only took 75 minutes of scrolling — with no interaction or cues about her interests — for the platform to serve Alice videos featuring Nazi content, following a detour through clips on the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp defamation suit, Donald Trump, and other right-wing culture war flashpoints. Staff described...
nftplazas.com
Trump NFTs Flatlined Following Initial Surge
Back in December, NFT lovers were stunned when former US President Donald Trump launched his own NFT collection. Featuring images of Trump as various archetypes, the collection quickly sold out and reportedly grossed millions of dollars. Now however, weeks after the launch, Trump NFTs on the secondary market seem to have flatlined, plunging by over 98% since inception.
Vox
The bitter civil war dividing American veterinarians
The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), the premier organization that represents most of America’s 121,000 veterinarians, might not seem like an obvious target for protests. But at the organization’s annual convention last summer, disruptions were anticipated — animal activists had been gearing up to protest the AVMA for months. Outside the conference in downtown Philadelphia, they unfurled an enormous banner that read, “TELL AVMA: STOP ROASTING ANIMALS ALIVE.”
