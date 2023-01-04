ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
McCarthy debacle comes with a lesson: There's a downside to being a party of fascist trolls

It's been entertaining, in a dark sort of way, watching the mainstream media try to explain what is fueling the conflict between Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the House Republicans' supposed leader, and the 20 or so members of his own caucus who are preventing him from becoming House speaker. The New York Times called the anti-McCarthy faction "ultraconservative" and the Washington Post noted that most are full-on election deniers. Not only are these euphemisms for what they actually are — a bunch of fascists — it also falsely implies that the disagreement is ideological. It's not. McCarthy is in full agreement with the anti-democratic views of this group. He was among the 147 House Republicans who voted to overturn the 2020 election in the immediate aftermath of the Capitol attack. While McCarthy was initially cranky about the violence of Jan. 6, 2021, he has done everything in his power to shield the powerful conspirators who incited it, including Donald Trump himself, from any accountability.
Mark Ruffalo evokes Lindsey Graham’s prophetic 2016 tweet amid ongoing Speaker of the House drama

The U.S. House of Representatives continues to be in complete chaos as Republicans, after six rounds of voting, have still been unable to come together to place Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as the newly-elected House speaker. And despite legitimate national security concerns, the majority of liberals have been watching the spectacle unfold with a giant tub of popcorn.
Fox News host calls GOP mutineers against McCarthy 'insurrectionists' and then hurriedly walks back the barb

Brian Kilmeade called the GOP holdouts blocking Kevin McCarthy from being speaker "insurrectionists." The "FOX & Friends" host immediately walked the comment back, going for "saboteurs" instead. Kilmeade this week also called Republican mutineers "idiots" for blocking McCarthy's speakership. Slide 1 of 12: Rep.-elect Kevin McCarthy has been dealt defeat...
