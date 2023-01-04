Artificial Intelligence (AI) Successfully Guesses Tomorrow’s Stock Price for NewMarket and Tyson Foods

Read full article on original website
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
msn.com
2 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 135% and 168% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Many growth stocks have fallen sharply over the last year as investors have become increasingly worried about a recession. Even tech titan Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and pandemic darling Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) have seen their share prices plunge 55% and 89%, respectively, and both stocks currently trade near 52-week lows. However,...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in January
If you're looking to give your portfolio a refresh to start the new year, one great way to do so is by adding some dividend-paying tech stocks to it. They offer an unusual combination of income and growth, and better yet, they have an established pattern of outperforming the market. These three in particular look like top stock buys in January.
msn.com
Is Now the Time to Buy 3 of the S&P 500's Cheapest Stocks?
The past year was a rough one for the stock market, with the S&P 500 falling 19.4% in 2022. But the result of this downturn is that investors now have some attractive stock-buying opportunities. For instance, share prices of Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS), General Motors (NYSE: GM), and Delta Air Lines...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tesla, Wynn, Traeger, Amazon and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of Wynn Resorts added more than 3.8% after Wells Fargo upgraded the hotel and casino operator, saying it sees a significant reopening opportunity and citing China's moves toward a full reopening. The call gave a boost to. — The...
msn.com
2 Nasdaq Stocks I'm Buying Till I'm Blue in the Face
The carnage has been widespread on the stock market in 2022, but tech investors have been hit especially hard. The Nasdaq Composite has declined over 30% this year compared to a 9% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a 20% slump in the broader S&P 500. Even though...
NASDAQ
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Investing in the stock market can be a great way to grow your wealth over the long term, but the past year has presented challenges for investors. Major indices, such as the S&P 500, posted double-digit losses in 2022 due to macroeconomic challenges like rising interest rates and surging inflation.
Here's exactly what needs to happen for the stock market to soar in 2023, according to Ned Davis Research
The stock market sell-off in 2022 spilled over into the first trading day of 2023, giving little hope to investors that the decline is over. But stocks could soar this year if the US economy manages to avoid a recession, according to Ned Davis Research. "Fed stays on hold as...
CNBC
Jim Cramer predicts these 10 Dow stocks will perform well in 2023
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a collection of stocks that he believes will perform well this year. All of his picks are listed in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. "These companies tend to make things or do stuff at a profit while returning capital to shareholders, all with...
Something big is happening in the U.S. housing market—here’s where 27 leading research firms think it’ll take home prices in 2023
Among the nation's 27 leading housing researchers, 23 expect U.S. home prices to fall further in 2023.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called Bitcoin Crash Says BTC Could Easily Rally to $160,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto analyst who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse last year predicts a massive surge for the king crypto. The analyst known in the industry as Dave the Wave tells his 131,900 Twitter followers that based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model, Bitcoin could ascend to $160,000 by January 2025.
Here's why investors can expect returns in the S&P 500 this year after 2022's stock market bloodbath.
Happy hump day, readers. I'm senior reporter Phil Rosen. This time last year, the S&P 500 was coming off its all-time closing high, which had arrived on 2022's first day of trading. That didn't exactly happen yesterday. Stocks showed early promise Tuesday, but by the close they had turned as...
Stock market kicks off 2023 with start of 'lost decade,' expert warns
Sound Planning Group CEO David Stryzewski says the economy's growing Federal Reserve, bond market and real estate bubbles mark the start of the "lost decade."
Why 2023 Could Be a Big Year for Stocks, According to Historical Trends
By most measures, 2022 was an awful year for stocks. The S&P 500 Index lost roughly 20% of its value over the course of the year, and other financial assets like bonds and crypto didn’t fare well, either. Some experts are predicting more market declines in the beginning of...
insideevs.com
Tesla May Reveal $25,000 EV In 2024
According to Tesla stock analysts at Loup Ventures, a firm that's been following and reporting on Tesla for years, the US EV maker will unveil its upcoming "Model 2" in 2024. As we understand, there's not officially a "Model 2" on Tesla's list of future vehicles, but the automaker has mentioned on several occasions that a smaller, cheaper model is coming.
Former Fed chair Alan Greenspan warned a US recession is on its way and slammed failed crypto exchange FTX in a recent Q&A. Here are the 10 best quotes.
Alan Greenspan said a US recession is coming, warned against a Federal Reserve pivot, and called a war between China and Taiwan a potential "black swan" event in a recent investment commentary. The five-term Fed president also slammed bankrupt crypto exchange FTX as "purely fraud" and said that digital assets...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Wynn Resorts, Microsoft, Honeywell, Salesforce and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. — The casino operator's stock jumped 6.18%, building on its solid start to 2023. With Wednesday's gain, the stock is up more than 11% for the week. Earlier this week, Wells Fargo named the stock a top tactical investing idea for the first quarter. The firm said Wynn's exposure to Macao means it should benefit from China's move to reopen its economy.
NASDAQ
Is It Time to Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock?
Investors who have held shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) over the past year are in quite a bit of pain, with shares declining 70% 2022. In December alone, the share suffered near 40% losses, netting its fifth straight month of declines. As evidenced by the company’s fourth quarter...
via.news
Artificial Intelligence Predicts Next Session’s Price Change For JP Morgan Chase, Tyson Foods, LyondellBasell
(VIANEWS) – Today, the Innrs artificial intelligence algorithm suggests a high probability of discovering the approximate price for tomorrow of JP Morgan Chase JPM, Tyson Foods TSN and others. Via News will regularly fact-check this AI algorithm that aims to consistently predict the next session price and next week’s...
NASDAQ
These 3 Dirt-Cheap Value Stocks Could Rule the Market in 2023
After years of witnessing growth stocks outperform value shares, investors saw a change in fortunes in 2022 as value stocks crushed growth shares. In an uncertain environment, valuations for high-growth stocks have come tumbling down, and investors have turned to value stocks for safety. Heading into 2023, the good news...
