beltontigerathletics.com
Boys Basketball Itinerary and Ticket Information Home Game: Waco University High School 1/3/2023
5:00PM: 9th Red will play Waco University on the Auxiliary court. 5:30 PM: Junior Varsity will play Waco University on the Main court. 7:00 PM: Varsity will play Waco University on the main court. Online Tickets: Buy Tickets. *Concessions will be available. We are NOT allowing outside food or drink...
BMS Basketball Travel Itinerary for 1/5/23 vs Midway
4:15 pm – 7A/8B Team leaves for Midway Middle School. 5:00pm – 7A/8B Arrives at Midway MS; 7B/8A Team leaves for Midway MS. 5:30pm – 7A/8B Teams Game vs Midway MS. 5:45pm– 7B/8A Arrives at Midway MS. 6:30pm – 7B/8A Teams Game vs Midway MS.
