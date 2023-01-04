5:00PM: 9th Red will play Waco University on the Auxiliary court. 5:30 PM: Junior Varsity will play Waco University on the Main court. 7:00 PM: Varsity will play Waco University on the main court. Online Tickets: Buy Tickets. *Concessions will be available. We are NOT allowing outside food or drink...

BELTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO