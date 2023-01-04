ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

beltontigerathletics.com

BMS Basketball Travel Itinerary for 1/5/23 vs Midway

4:15 pm – 7A/8B Team leaves for Midway Middle School. 5:00pm – 7A/8B Arrives at Midway MS; 7B/8A Team leaves for Midway MS. 5:30pm – 7A/8B Teams Game vs Midway MS. 5:45pm– 7B/8A Arrives at Midway MS. 6:30pm – 7B/8A Teams Game vs Midway MS.
HEWITT, TX

