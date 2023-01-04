Read full article on original website
New Movies This Weekend In Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters
1. M3GAN (PG-13) M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a lifelike doll that's programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. Designed by Gemma, a brilliant roboticist, M3GAN can listen, watch and learn as it plays the role of friend and teacher, playmate and protector. When Gemma becomes the unexpected caretaker of her 8-year-old niece, she decides to give the girl an M3GAN prototype, a decision that leads to unimaginable consequences.
Why Is King Cake A Part Of The Mardi Gras Celebration?
This Friday, January 6, 2023, marks the 'Feast of the Epiphany' holiday, also known as Theophany, or Three Kings’ Day. Long story short, this is a Christian holiday commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ and the three wise men who brought him gifts when he was a baby. When...
Insane Sausages Opening A Second Location In Sulphur, Louisiana
Locally owned and operated Insane Sausages has announced that they plan on opening up a second location in Southwest Louisiana. Insane Sausage's current location is on Highway 109 in Vinton, Louisiana but they are now expanding and opening up a second location in Sulphur, Louisiana. The new location will be...
2023 Central Gulf Coast Boat, Sport & RV Show Coming To Lake Charles In January
It's that time again for you to get ready to get prepared and enjoy the great outdoors of Southwest Louisiana also known as Sportsman's Paradise. The 2023 Central Gulf Coast Boat, Sport & RV Show will be in Lake Charles from January 13th through January 15th, 2023 at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The show will be huge with a great selection of boats, sporting goods, kayaks, and RVs for you to browse and choose from.
Blue Bell Brings Back Another Fan Favorite To Lake Charles Stores
The Ice Cream Gods once again heard our cries with Blue Bell announcing they're releasing yet another fan-favorite ice cream to Lake Charles stores. Blue Bell stunned ice cream lovers all over the nation during the holidays releasing several fan favorites like Christians Cookies, Egg Nogg, and Peppermint Bark. They weren't finished there.
See Inside The Newly Remodeled Mr. Bill’s Seafood Express In Lake Charles [PHOTOS]
One of Lake Charles's favorite restaurants is back! Mr. Bill's Seafood Express is back and ready to pen this week. Mr. Bill's has been shut down since hurricanes Laura and Delta devastated the popular local eatery. The storms basically destroyed the entire restaurant. Mr. Bill's is not only a great...
Lake Charles, Louisiana: Walk-On’s CEO Stepping Down And Who Will Replace Him
A former LSU basketball player and co-founder of Walk-On's Bistreaux is stepping down as CEO of the Baton Rouge based company. Brandon Landry helped create the restaurant chain over two decades ago in Baton Rouge. He's stepping down as chief executive officer but will remain the company’s board chairman.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Holding Junior Deputy Academy In January
Is your child fascinated with police officers, their patrol cars, or even police-based tv shows? Do you want them to learn good values, right from wrong, and how to handle themselves in certain situations?. If so, then this is a great event for you to get your child involved in....
Guy Tries To Break Into The Calcasieu Correctional Center In Lake Charles [VIDEO]
Mark this up as what was he thinking? Yesterday a guy decided he needed to try and break into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center in Lake Charles. The subject's name is Kenneth D. Hunt, 39 of Lake Charles. He had been released from the correctional center at approximately 3:00 pm yesterday after being booked into the correctional center on November 1 for theft; criminal damage to property; and criminal trespassing.
The City Of Lake Charles Eases Alcohol Laws For New Year’s Day
New Year's Day is on a Sunday this year which is usually governed by local ordinances preventing the sale of hard liquor within city limits. On a normal Sunday in Lake Charles city limits you could only buy beer and wine with a low alcohol content, but that's not so this Sunday.
Why Michael Thomas’ Restructured Deal Means We Probably Won’t Ever See Him in a Saints Uniform Again
I would like to be one of the first to say "thank you" to Michael Thomas for his contributions to the New Orleans Saints. I'm a huge Saints fan, but I'm also a huge Michael Thomas fan. Even in his rookie season, it was clear that Michael Thomas was "him"—and eventually he would prove it with record-setting play at wide receiver before an injury in the 2020 season opener snowballed in the worst of ways.
Several New Orleans Saints Players Could Return For Final Game
Divisional rivals the Carolina Panthers travel to the dome this Sunday and there could be some familiar faces playing for the Saints that we haven't seen for weeks. The Saints enter this weekend's contest with a 7-9 record and the Panthers are 6-10. It's hard to believe that both teams have been able to win so many games this year. Both teams have been hit with the injury bug, and then add on to that the Panthers lost their best player and their head coach this season.
