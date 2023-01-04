Divisional rivals the Carolina Panthers travel to the dome this Sunday and there could be some familiar faces playing for the Saints that we haven't seen for weeks. The Saints enter this weekend's contest with a 7-9 record and the Panthers are 6-10. It's hard to believe that both teams have been able to win so many games this year. Both teams have been hit with the injury bug, and then add on to that the Panthers lost their best player and their head coach this season.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO