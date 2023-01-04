Read full article on original website
Jimmie Johnson's New Car Number Revealed
Jimmie Johnson is returning to NASCAR after spending the last two years competing at IndyCar. The 47-year-old joined Petty GMS Motorsports as a part-time driver and owner and will compete in selected races this year. Johnson drove the No. 48 car since he began competing in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2001. But with the number belonging to Hendrick Motorsports and driver Alex Bowman, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion will have a new number for the new season.
Larry McReynolds Thinks Kyle Busch Is Feeling the Pressure in 2023
Kyle Busch is coming off a one-win season but inherits a car that took three checkered flags in four months to end last season. The post Larry McReynolds Thinks Kyle Busch Is Feeling the Pressure in 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Chase Elliott loses notable sponsor ahead of the 2023 season
Chase Elliott has lost a notable sponsor ahead of the 2023 season. Let's take a look at the sponsor situation for Hendrick Motorsports this year.
Danica Patrick Beat 10 NASCAR Champions and Her Ex-Boyfriend at the 2013 Daytona 500
For more than 60 years, the Daytona 500 has not only been a defining race in the sport of NASCAR, but has also gone on to reach lasting significance in the sports world as a whole. "The Great American Race" at Daytona International Speedway is the perfect way to kick off the NASCAR season, particularly when you consider all of the energy surrounding it and look back on all of the incredible and historic moments associated with the race. One of the many moments that come to mind, especially when you think about drivers making NASCAR history, is Danica Patrick's historic finish at the 2013 Daytona 500.
Is ‘Thursday Night Football’ On Tonight? NFL Week 18 Schedule Info
The final week of the 2022-2023 NFL season includes a slew of must-see matchups. On Saturday, January 7, the AFC South is up for grabs as the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) host the Tennessee Titans (7-9) on ESPN and ABC, while on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers will attempt to lead the Packers (8-8) to their fifth straight win (and a playoff spot!) when Green Bay hosts the resurgent Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday Night Football. But what about Thursday Night Football? Last week’s installment of TNF featured Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) defeating the slumping Titans. Is Thursday Night Football on...
How Curtis Turner Roared Back After Being 'Banned for Life' by NASCAR in 1961
Curtis Turner was was banned for life, along with Tim Flock, by NASCAR chairman and founder Bill France Jr. in 1961 for attempting to organize a driver’s union. Turner had his ban lifted in 1965, not long after the deaths of Joe Weatherly and Fireball Roberts. Turner would eventually...
Larry McReynolds Speaks Up for Frustrated Fans in Calling Out NBC and Its Unexpected Snub of NASCAR to Start 2023
Larry McReynolds spoke up for most NASCAR fans this week on his SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show when he criticized NBC for an unexpected NASCAR snub to start off 2023. The post Larry McReynolds Speaks Up for Frustrated Fans in Calling Out NBC and Its Unexpected Snub of NASCAR to Start 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Lightning Strikes Vehicle in Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Team’s Lot
Could this be a sign of bad luck on the horizon or an omen that the 2023 Xfinity Series season will be off to a red-hot start for JR Motorsports?
JR Motorsports Shares Insane Footage Of Truck Getting Struck By Lightning At Their Headquarters During Thunderstorm
Yesterday, some pretty intense thunderstorms rolled through the Charlotte, North Carolina region, which were accompanied by some equally intense lightning. Of course, it’s not exactly the time of year we usually get those kinds of storms in the Carolinas, but it’s been unseasonably warm (like, in the 70’s), which meant we were due for a little bit of severe weather.
2023 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series schedule set
NASCAR and iRacing have revealed the schedule for the 2023 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series. The schedule includes traditional NASCAR tracks on weeks the real-world series visits them but also includes a handful of surprises. The season opens with an exhibition race at the L.A. Coliseum before heading to Daytona for...
Monster Energy to Sponsor Ty Gibbs For 2023 NASCAR Cup Series
Despite his move to the NASCAR Cup Series this year, Monster Energy is going to sponsor Ty Gibbs just as they have in the past. This seems like a relationship that runs deep. After all of the success in the Xfinity Series, Monster expects big things out of Gibbs. Ty...
5 best NASCAR races in the sport’s modern history
NASCAR has seen tremendous races in its existence but some events trump the rest in terms of greatness. Here are the five best races in NASCAR history.
Thousands enjoy Monster Mile’s inaugural ‘Gift of Lights at Dover Motor Speedway’
The inaugural ‘Gift of Lights at Dover Motor Speedway’ spread holiday cheer far and wide during the last seven weeks. From Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day, thousands of visitors experienced Kent County’s newest holiday tradition at the Woodlands of Dover Motor Speedway, the Monster Mile’s largest camping lot during its NASCAR weekends.
ThorSport Racing Returns To Ford And Brings Trailblazing Driver On
The 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season will be kicking off on Friday, February 17th, 2023. The NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway will be the first race of the NASCAR Truck Series and there will be some major changes on the grid. The biggest change for fans of the Blue Oval will be the partnership between ThorSport Racing and Ford Performance accompanied by the recent recipient of the 2022 Most Popular Driver in the NASCAR Truck Series, Hailie Deegan.
A 66-Year-Old Vietnam Veteran Made History at the 2018 Daytona 500
The 2018 Daytona 500 was notable for a number of reasons. It was the first Daytona 500 race since 1982 where none of the cars were sponsored by beer companies, and it marked the first NASCAR race for the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. It was also Danica Patrick's last NASCAR race, while Bubba Wallace, in his first race as a full-time Cup Series driver, racked up the highest finish for a Black driver in the Daytona 500 with a second-place showing.
Pennzoil Ford Racing Teams Year In Review
Ford Racing teams found a fair amount of success throughout the 2022 season, ending up in Victory Lane in the highest echelon of NASCAR stock car racing more than a few times and securing plenty of accolades in Formula Drift as well, all thanks to Ford Mustang racers backed by Pennzoil.
Bills-Bengals canceled, NFL releases AFC playoff scenarios
The NFL has officially announced the Bills-Bengals game will not resume after safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field earlier this week.
JR Motorsports struck by lightning (Video)
Watch the video below as NASCAR team struck by lightning. JR Motorsports fields four full-time teams in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The team shop is located in Mooresville, North Carolina. Watch the JR Motorsports lightning strike video below. On Wednesday, the team shared surveillance video of the complex. A trailer...
Race Industry Week interview: Walt Czarnecki of Penske Automotive Group
Team Penske accomplished a first when driver Joey Logano won the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship. The team’s triumph capped off the 2022 racing season in which Penske celebrated both the NTT IndyCar Series and NASCAR championships. Executive VP of Penske Corporation Walt Czarnecki Sr. looks back on the year in this interview from Race Industry Week 2022, hosted by RACER founder Paul Pfanner.
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Racing Team Headquarters Get Struck by Lightning
One of the most awe-inspiring yet terrifying weapons in Mother Nature’s arsenal is undoubtedly the lightning bolt. Five times hotter than the surface of the sun and carrying a billion volts of pure energy, a single lightning strike is capable of reducing a tree to cinders, turning water into steam, and stopping a human heart in an instant.
