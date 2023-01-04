ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Popculture

Jimmie Johnson's New Car Number Revealed

Jimmie Johnson is returning to NASCAR after spending the last two years competing at IndyCar. The 47-year-old joined Petty GMS Motorsports as a part-time driver and owner and will compete in selected races this year. Johnson drove the No. 48 car since he began competing in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2001. But with the number belonging to Hendrick Motorsports and driver Alex Bowman, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion will have a new number for the new season.
Danica Patrick Beat 10 NASCAR Champions and Her Ex-Boyfriend at the 2013 Daytona 500

For more than 60 years, the Daytona 500 has not only been a defining race in the sport of NASCAR, but has also gone on to reach lasting significance in the sports world as a whole. "The Great American Race" at Daytona International Speedway is the perfect way to kick off the NASCAR season, particularly when you consider all of the energy surrounding it and look back on all of the incredible and historic moments associated with the race. One of the many moments that come to mind, especially when you think about drivers making NASCAR history, is Danica Patrick's historic finish at the 2013 Daytona 500.
Is ‘Thursday Night Football’ On Tonight? NFL Week 18 Schedule Info

The final week of the 2022-2023 NFL season includes a slew of must-see matchups. On Saturday, January 7, the AFC South is up for grabs as the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) host the Tennessee Titans (7-9) on ESPN and ABC, while on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers will attempt to lead the Packers (8-8) to their fifth straight win (and a playoff spot!) when Green Bay hosts the resurgent Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday Night Football. But what about Thursday Night Football? Last week’s installment of TNF featured Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) defeating the slumping Titans. Is Thursday Night Football on...
JR Motorsports Shares Insane Footage Of Truck Getting Struck By Lightning At Their Headquarters During Thunderstorm

Yesterday, some pretty intense thunderstorms rolled through the Charlotte, North Carolina region, which were accompanied by some equally intense lightning. Of course, it’s not exactly the time of year we usually get those kinds of storms in the Carolinas, but it’s been unseasonably warm (like, in the 70’s), which meant we were due for a little bit of severe weather.
2023 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series schedule set

NASCAR and iRacing have revealed the schedule for the 2023 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series. The schedule includes traditional NASCAR tracks on weeks the real-world series visits them but also includes a handful of surprises. The season opens with an exhibition race at the L.A. Coliseum before heading to Daytona for...
ThorSport Racing Returns To Ford And Brings Trailblazing Driver On

The 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season will be kicking off on Friday, February 17th, 2023. The NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway will be the first race of the NASCAR Truck Series and there will be some major changes on the grid. The biggest change for fans of the Blue Oval will be the partnership between ThorSport Racing and Ford Performance accompanied by the recent recipient of the 2022 Most Popular Driver in the NASCAR Truck Series, Hailie Deegan.
A 66-Year-Old Vietnam Veteran Made History at the 2018 Daytona 500

The 2018 Daytona 500 was notable for a number of reasons. It was the first Daytona 500 race since 1982 where none of the cars were sponsored by beer companies, and it marked the first NASCAR race for the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. It was also Danica Patrick's last NASCAR race, while Bubba Wallace, in his first race as a full-time Cup Series driver, racked up the highest finish for a Black driver in the Daytona 500 with a second-place showing.
Pennzoil Ford Racing Teams Year In Review

Ford Racing teams found a fair amount of success throughout the 2022 season, ending up in Victory Lane in the highest echelon of NASCAR stock car racing more than a few times and securing plenty of accolades in Formula Drift as well, all thanks to Ford Mustang racers backed by Pennzoil.
JR Motorsports struck by lightning (Video)

Watch the video below as NASCAR team struck by lightning. JR Motorsports fields four full-time teams in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The team shop is located in Mooresville, North Carolina. Watch the JR Motorsports lightning strike video below. On Wednesday, the team shared surveillance video of the complex. A trailer...
Race Industry Week interview: Walt Czarnecki of Penske Automotive Group

Team Penske accomplished a first when driver Joey Logano won the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship. The team’s triumph capped off the 2022 racing season in which Penske celebrated both the NTT IndyCar Series and NASCAR championships. Executive VP of Penske Corporation Walt Czarnecki Sr. looks back on the year in this interview from Race Industry Week 2022, hosted by RACER founder Paul Pfanner.

