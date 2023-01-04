ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Luzerne County Council sells West Pittston residence for $380,000

By Jennifer Learn-Andes
Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oFwab_0k2efZ3400
Convinced it was the highest attainable offer, a Luzerne County Council majority voted Tuesday to sell this property at 1200 Susquehanna Ave. in West Pittston for $380,000. Times Leader file photo

Convinced a better offer won’t surface, a Luzerne County Council majority voted Tuesday to sell a West Pittston residential property for $380,000.

Council also publicly interviewed nine citizens interested in three seats on the manager search committee.

The West Pittston property was acquired by the county last year in its settlement of 2018 litigation filed by Richard and Kimberly Hazzouri, which argued the couple was wrongly prevented from participating in a flood buyout program. The settlement awarded $650,000 for the property at 1200 Susquehanna Ave. based on a pre-flood value appraisal.

Nine of the 10 county council members present Tuesday approved the sale. Councilman Tim McGinley said it pained him to be the only vote against the sale, but he thought the property had a “little higher value.”

The property was most recently listed at $474,900, according to an online real estate posting.

Before Tuesday’s vote, Councilman Brian Thornton said the property was originally listed at a higher amount months ago, and the county reduced the price several times.

The situation boils down to supply and demand, he said.

“We’re not just giving this property away. We tried for months for a higher price, and there were no bites,” Thornton said.

Council Vice Chairman John Lombardo and other colleagues have said they support the sale so the county is not forced to invest more money and resources maintaining the residence for an indefinite period.

The buyers are Jonah and Alexis Fanucci.

Councilman Stephen J. Urban also verified the $380,000 will be returned to the community development office, which paid for the lion’s share of the settlement.

Manager search

Ten interviews were initially scheduled for the manager search committee, but applicant Robert Lemoncelli withdrew, council members said. Required by the county’s home rule charter, this committee must seek, screen and recommend manager applicants to council, which makes the final hiring selection.

Council plans to appoint three citizens to the committee Jan. 10.

The citizens interviewed Tuesday, along with some background:

• Danielle Ader, of Kingston, is a senior executive recruiter for a private consulting business that performs national searches to identify candidates for management positions.

Ader told council she has nearly seven years of recruitment experience and believes her skill set could be helpful in the search. For example, Ader said she has the ability to detect traits in applicants and dig deeper with tough questions that can be “very telling.”

• John Bonita, of Plains Township, has worked as administrator and chief executive officer for Pittston Township government since 2007. Bonita said he also operated a certified public accounting business.

Bonita told council his broad experience in both the public and private sectors can bring a different perspective to the manager selection process.

• John Dean, of Fairview Township, served as managing partner of law firm Elliott Greenleaf & Dean’s Wilkes-Barre and Scranton offices from 2004 until last year, when he accepted a position as general counsel in charge of human resources and labor relations for the Crestwood School District. Dean remains at the firm of Elliott Greenleaf in an “of counsel” role but said he stopped being a firm shareholder July 1.

Dean told council he has been actively involved in numerous hirings and screenings, including judicial selection panels, and is offering his expertise because he wants the county to succeed. He would look for manager applicants who are “difference makers” committed to this community, as opposed to those viewing the position as a “stepping stone” or pre-retirement “capstone.”

• Robert Fisher, of Salem Township, is retired and has 45 years of experience in hospitals and other complex organizations, mostly as a chief financial officer.

Fisher said he is very interested in the county’s success and understands “what makes a good executive.” He said he would not have recommended prior manager Randy Robertson based on the “jumps he had made” in changing positions.

• David Fusco, of Pittston, has been the president and owner of Mechanical Service Co. since 2005.

Fusco said he had started working for the company he now owns in 1985 and has experience in interviewing and selecting employees at the business. He said he has time available to assist and wants to lend a hand.

• Margaret Gushka, of Kingston, has worked in social services for decades and is county president of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs.

Gushka told council she decided after the last manager appointment she wanted to assist to find “someone who would fit the mold” of an administrator needed in this community.

• Harry Haas, of Kingston, served on county council from 2012 through 2021 and is a Dallas School District teacher.

Haas said he fully understands the duties of the manager and volunteered to serve because he, like other citizens, “wants the best manager to lead us forward.” He added the committee must properly vet applicants while realizing its role is not to choose a manager because that responsibility falls on council.

• Linda McClosky Houck, of Kingston, was a county council member from 2012 through 2021, is a retired Wyoming Valley West School District teacher, is an adjunct instructor and music director for theater productions at Wilkes University and is an organist and choir director at the Holy Family Parish in Luzerne.

McClosky Houck said she is well-versed in the charter and roles of council and the manager and wants to serve because a proficient, professional manager is critical to the success of home rule. She noted she had unsuccessfully pushed for a search committee of three citizens in 2021, believing it would be more efficient and focused, but a council majority wanted seven.

• Charles Sciandra, of Duryea, operates a consulting company that helps family-run companies with succession planning and strategic development and serves as chairman of the county Transportation Authority.

Using his business acumen, Sciandra told council he would “go deeper” to determine if applicants should advance rather than relying primarily on resumes and interviews. He said he has never reviewed a bad resume and that anyone with sale skills can do well in an interview.

Comments / 0

Related
Newswatch 16

Shots fired in Lycoming County

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — One man is in custody after firing several shots Saturday night. Police say they were called to the 1900 block of Walters Road in Loyalsock Township shortly after 8 p.m. for a report of a disturbance with a firearm. When police arrived, they found a...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Hours-long standoff in Dunmore ends peacefully

DUNMORE, Pa. — Police say Abdul Nesmith threatened to stab a woman inside a home on Butler Street shortly before 8 p.m. Friday night. Police surrounded the home because Nesmith wouldn't come out. After three hours, Nesmith surrendered. No one was hurt. Abdul Nesmith faces several charges after Friday...
DUNMORE, PA
WBRE

Fatal crashes on Birney Avenue in Moosic

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday night, a pedestrian was killed after being hit on a busy Lackawanna County road. But this would not be the first or even the second time someone was killed there within the year. The crash will actually be the fourth pedestrian-related accident on this busy road within the […]
MOOSIC, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Northway Road in Loyalsock, Eldred Townships closed due to crash

12:30 p.m. Update: Northway Road is now open in Lycoming County. -- Montoursville, Pa. — A vehicle crash has closed Route 2029 (Northway Road) between Harvey Road in Loyalsock Township and Pleasant Hill Road in Eldred Township, Lycoming County, according to PennDOT. A detour using Harvey Road and Pleasant Hill Road is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should expect delays in travel.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Detectives Charge Douglassville Woman in Theft

READING PA – A Douglassville resident who for several years served as treasurer of the Reading Education Association, a union representing Reading School District teachers, has been charged with felony theft and related offenses. Berks County detectives allege she made unauthorized withdrawals of more than $400,000 from union financial accounts, the Reading Eagle newspaper reported Friday (Jan. 6, 2023).
DOUGLASSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Two charged with cheating scheme at Mohegan PA casino

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a table dealer and a customer are being charged after a cheating scheme was discovered involving an electronic craps game at the Mohegan Pennsylvania casino. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Jason Richard Kutney, 52, of Bear Creek, who is a dealer for craps electronic table game […]
BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

4 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. man dies following construction site accident, coroner says

An Emmaus man has died after being pulled from a construction site accident Wednesday in Lehigh Township, authorities said. Emergency personnel were called at 12:23 p.m. for an injured person at a site being developed for a house in the 4100 block of Mountain View Drive in the Northampton County township, east of Timberline Road, authorities said.
EMMAUS, PA
Newswatch 16

Teen dead after crash in Lycoming County

ELDRED TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A teenager is dead after a crash in Lycoming County. According to the Lycoming County Coroner, Hailey Bilbay, 17, died as a result of a crash along Northway Road in Eldred Township Friday morning. There is no word on what led to the crash. State...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Towanda man sentenced for August money theft

TOWANDA TWP. Pa., (WETM) — A Towanda man has been sentenced to serve inside the Bradford County Correctional Facility after a theft incident in August of 2022. According to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office, 23-year-old Damian Wells has been sentenced to 10 to 23 months and restitution of $1,300. The sentencing follows an incident […]
TOWANDA, PA
Newswatch 16

Police investigating shots fired in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway in Lackawanna County after shots were fired. Police say they were called to the 1100 block of Snyder Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of gunfire. Officers say no one was hurt, and they do not believe there's any danger...
SCRANTON, PA
skooknews.com

Pottsville Man Locked Up in Schuylkill County Prison After Assault and Pursuit

A Pottsville man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after allegedly assaulting a woman and leading State Troopers in a pursuit. According to Pottsville Police, on Sunday January 1, 2023, around 4:00pm, members of the Pottsville Bureau of Police were sent to an address in the 200 block of West Union Street for a report of a domestic dispute.
POTTSVILLE, PA
Sunday Dispatch

Sunday Dispatch

971
Followers
2K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

Pittston, PA News, Sports, Obituaries, and Events

 https://www.psdispatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy