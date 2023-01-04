ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

paininthepass.info

Update Timing And Weather Info On The Powerful Bomb Cyclone Storm

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The strongest storm in years going to hit Southern California Wednesday night into Thursday. The Southern California Weather Force Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning effective Wednesday night into Thursday night for all areas of the Inland Empire. This storm will hit mainly late Wednesday night into Thursday morning with the heavy rain.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

RIVCO first responders monitor Fairview Fire burn scar as storm approaches

As communities across California brace for an incoming winter storm, Riverside County first responders are monitoring wildfire burn scars for the potential of mud and debris flow. In September 2022, the Fairview Fire east of Hemet burned more than 28,000 acres. The fire also killed two people and destroyed some homes and property.  After a The post RIVCO first responders monitor Fairview Fire burn scar as storm approaches appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
paininthepass.info

Car Fire Extinguished In The Cajon Pass Monday Afternoon

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Firefighter extinguished a car fire on northbound Interstate 15 Monday afternoon. California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Fire Department, CAL Fire, and San Bernardino National Forest firefighters were getting calls of a vehicle on fire on northbound Interstate 15 just after Kenwood Avenue exit. The car fire was reported about 3:49pm Monday January 2, 2023, with flames coming from the engine compartment.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
paininthepass.info

Did You See That? Man On Razor Scooter Going Down The Cajon Pass Monday Afternoon

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> People going down southbound on Interstate 15 in the Cajon Pass may have seen a guy on a razor scooter Monday afternoon January 2, 2023. A Pain In The Pass Facebook Group member Denise Calhoun said what the heck!!! She couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw a man riding a scooter during holiday traffic in the Cajon Pass.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Fundraising Goal for Family of Fallen Deputy Surpassed

(CNS) – A fundraising effort on behalf of the family of a Riverside County sheriff’s motorcycle patrolman who was slain by a convicted felon during a traffic stop exceeded expectations Wednesday, reaching six figures. The “Help A Hero” fundraiser for the loved ones of 32-year-old Deputy Isaiah Cordero...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Two persons die in separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently

Two persons died as a result of two separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. • On Monday, Jan. 2 at 6:54 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of W. 40th Street and N. Sierra Way. A motorist, John Lunt, a 61-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 7:12 p.m.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Police searching for women who ransacked a CVS store in L.A. County

Police are searching for a trio of thieves who ransacked a CVS store in Los Angeles County. The burglary happened at a CVS store in La Verne located at 1479 Foothill Boulevard on Nov. 21, according to La Verne Police. The women entered the shop and began taking items from store shelves while placing them […]
LA VERNE, CA
CBS LA

Person found dead in downtown L.A. freight elevator

A person was found dead in the doorway of a freight elevator at the rear of a commercial building in downtown L.A. Wednesday morning.Paramedics were sent to 820 S. Broadway about 11:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Information was not immediately available on the identity of the person, described by the fire department only as a male whose age was not known.According to the LAFD, the person was found "trapped at the 2nd floor level freight elevator doorway at the rear of a six-story commercial building."The circumstances of the death were under investigation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

The Exciting Delivery of the Desert’s First Baby of 2023

“I remember opening my eyes slightly and seeing all the traffic going in front of us,” Mom Brenda Benitez shared. “I’m like, ‘Oh my God,’ just holding on to everything and trying to yell and cuss. It was something else.”. It’s a New Year’s celebration...
INDIO, CA

