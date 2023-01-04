Read full article on original website
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
hcplive.com
Commotio Cordis: What to Know and How to Communicate with Patients, with Jesse Morse, MD
Jesse Morse, MD, a sports medicine specialist, discusses commotio cordis and how to effectively communicate with athletes and parents of young athletes about the diagnosis in the wake of an incident where a player collapsed during a recent NFL game. Jesse Morse, MD. The United States was introduced to a...
WUSA
An AED was used in an attempt to restore Damar Hamlin's heartbeat. What is an AED, and how is it used?
WASHINGTON — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition following a collision and subsequent collapse during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to the team, his heartbeat was restored on the field, but he remains in the hospital as of Tuesday morning. Events like these...
Gephardt Daily
Damar Hamlin’s immediate care, youth, fitness may pull him through cardiac arrest
Jan. 3 (UPI) — There is a broad spectrum of possibilities in what comes next for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he went into cardiac arrest following a blow to the chest in Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, a highly experienced heart surgeon says. “We’re...
How to save a life during the deadliest week of the year for cardiac arrest
Save a life over the holidays with hands-only CPR during the most likely week for Americans to die of cardiac arrest.
Damar Hamlin on-field collapse calls attention to CPR, AED life-saving skills
In rare events, according to health experts, low to mild blows to the chest "at the right millisecond" can cause freak injuries just as the one that millions watched Monday night.
Damar Hamlin's collapse reinforces the importance of CPR training, AED access
From the moment Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed, the faces on the coaches and tone of the announcers said it all.
Open Letter To Anybody Who Doesn’t Know CPR: You Should
At a New Year’s Eve party, someone asked me if I knew CPR, and I shamefully said “No, I don’t.”. The person I was speaking to told me how important it is to know how to administer CPR. “I saved three people with CPR,” the person told me. “I say that because it shows how important it is.”
KARE 11
Doctors urge importance of CPR training in wake of Damar Hamlin incident
MINNEAPOLIS — In the wake of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's scary hit, the bright lights of Monday Night Football are now shining a spotlight on cardiac health. This, after the Buffalo Bills announced the 24-year-old suffered cardiac arrest, which left him in critical condition. "Cardiac arrest in general...
KFYR-TV
In light of Damar Hamlin injury, Bismarck EMS instructors remind community importance of learning CPR
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Folks across the country are talking about and praying for Damar Hamlin after he suffered an injury in Monday’s Bills vs. Bengals NFL game. Hamlin collapsed on the field and received CPR. The Bills announced early Tuesday morning that his heart stopped after a hit. His heartbeat was restored on the field before he was transferred to the hospital in critical condition.
Local expert gives insight on Damar Hamlin’s current medical state
While many people are wondering how this could have been prevented, it is an extremely rare occurrence. However, to reduce the chances of acute chest injuries even more, the NFL could make changes to their equipment.
EverydayHealth.com
Hands-Only CPR Increases the Chance of Survival in Someone Having Cardiac Arrest
Would you know what to do if someone went into cardiac arrest? Many people don’t, according to a 2019 national poll from the American College of Emergency Physicians. Most adults are either completely unprepared or lack the confidence to help if a medical emergency occurs. While poll participants were...
How To Take Action If Someone Goes Into Cardiac Arrest
Cardiac arrest is a serious and life-threatening condition that can occur without much warning. Here's what to do if someone may be experiencing it.
