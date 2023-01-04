Read full article on original website
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
A January 6 rioter who pleaded guilty and served prison time announces his bid for Congress on the anniversary of the insurrection
Derrick Evans spent three months in federal prison for "impeding, obstructing, or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder."
The City in Montana Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Millions for Alaska's fisheries included in omnibus package
(The Center Square) - The $1.7 trillion spending bill passed by Congress includes millions for Alaska's fisheries and a provision that creates a task force to study Alaska's Pacific salmon. The Alaska Salmon Research Task Force will have between 13 and 19 members, with most of them appointed by the Secretary of Commerce, according to a news release from U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola. Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy will appoint one member from the state. ...
2022 Population Changes for Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota
Nearly 23,000 new people will be ringing in 2023 in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota compared to last year. The U.S. Census Bureau is out with their 2022 Population Estimates comparing numbers from last July to population projections from July of this year, and the Mount Rushmore State is among the biggest movers.
Idaho was second-fastest growing state in the U.S. in 2022
Fueled still by an influx of people moving from other states, Idaho was the second-fastest growing state in the country in 2022, with a population that nearly reached 2 million people for the first time in July, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates. Compared to the previous estimate in July 2021, Idaho grew […] The post Idaho was second-fastest growing state in the U.S. in 2022 appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Indigenous lawmakers push back as GOP senator calls for investigation into reservation alternatives
A draft joint resolution from Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, aims to push Congress to investigate “alternatives” to American Indian reservations, arguing they have “failed to positively enhance the lives and well-being of most of the Indians or the other citizens of the State of Montana.” “Is there a better way of supplying for these Indians […] The post Indigenous lawmakers push back as GOP senator calls for investigation into reservation alternatives appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana lawmaker wants to revisit idea of reservations
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A white state lawmaker in Montana is questioning whether land set aside long ago for Native Americans should exist anymore. Republican Sen. Keith Regier is proposing asking Congress to study alternatives to reservations. The measure, submitted this week and riddled with racial stereotypes, is unlikely to pass and would have no practical effect if it did. But it’s causing tensions to surface at the Republican-controlled Montana Legislature that kicked off this week.
Republican Zack Wirth picked to fill Montana House District 80 vacancy
Commissioners from Lewis and Clark and Powell counties on Tuesday picked Zack Wirth, a Republican rancher from south of Wolf Creek, to fill the House District 80 seat vacated by Becky Beard’s appointment to Senate District 40. All three Lewis and Clark County commissioners voted to appoint Wirth to the seat, while the Powell County […] The post Republican Zack Wirth picked to fill Montana House District 80 vacancy appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana Republican Looks to Change Indian Reservation System
A two-page resolution claims Indian reservations were "created in a different time and place and under circumstances that no longer exist."
Still no speaker, Boise State politics expert shares insight on battle in Congress
BOISE, Idaho — It is Jan. 4, 2023, after 5 p.m. MT, and there is still no speaker of the GOP controlled House in the United States Congress. Dr. Charles Hunt, a political expert at Boise State University who focuses on the U.S. Congress, called the second day of voting "unprecedented in the modern era."
