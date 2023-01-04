Read full article on original website
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Ad Hints at Surprising Feature
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the most-anticipated Nintendo Switch game of 2023. While Nintendo has revealed a handful of details about the sequel, the company has been fairly quiet over the last few months. We should have a lot more information in early 2023, but an interesting detail has leaked early thanks to a new ad spotted by Reddit user Few_Working3350. The ad features the Nintendo Switch Online logo, hinting at some kind of online functionality. It's impossible to say what this might encompass, but it's certainly interesting to see!
Pokemon Fans Bid Farewell To Pikachu And Ash
The time has finally come for anime fans to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, with Pokemon Journeys bringing its season to an end and the anime's return looking to focus on two new trainers. With Ash achieving his dream of becoming the world champion, many fans believed that he would continue as the anime's star as the top of the food chain, but were staggered by the revelation that both the trainer and his trusty Pikachu were bidding the television series a fond farewell.
Latest Pokémon News: Scarlet and Violet Ranked Battle Season 2 kicks off as fake Crown Zenith cards appear in stores
If you’re a competitive Pokémon trainer looking to prove your worth against the very best in Scarlet and Violet, then today is a wonderful day for you. Ranked Battle Series 1 Season 2 is officially underway, meaning you’ll be able to pick up where you left off last season.
Latest Pokémon News: Pokémon Go Larvitar Community Day confirmed as five more Crown Zenith cards surface
Ahoy, Pokémon fans. Another news day is upon us, and it is a cracking one. The first Pokémon Go Community Day Classic of 2023 has been confirmed, and it’s all about Larvitar. If you wanted to kick off the new year by snagging a Shiny version of it, you’re in luck.
The Super Mario Bros. 3 Detail That Will Change How You See The Game
The "Super Mario Bros." franchise has grown exponentially since the early days of the NES. And with that growth has come a number of fan theories and myths. Some of these are totally untrue, like the theory that Luigi is dead the whole time in "Luigi's Mansion." But believe it or not, some of these theories hit the nail right on the head.
How To Find The Secret 'Chris Houlihan' Room In The Legend Of Zelda: A Link To The Past
"The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past" is one of the biggest trendsetters in gaming history. The SNES classic pretty much laid out the entire framework for what the "Zelda" series would be from that point on with its fantastic world design, impeccable animation, and plethora of secrets and collectibles that can be found all over through careful exploration. Regularly talked about among the best games of all time, "The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past" is the quintessential Zelda installment, offering a ton of replayability for those who want to find everything in the game.
Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans
Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
Upcoming Nintendo Switch Exclusives We Can't Wait To Play In 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The console wars continue to rage on, splitting the gaming populace between PlayStation and Xbox, with both sides claiming technological superiority. That's before we even consider the console versus PC debate. Meanwhile, Nintendo has managed to find a way to occupy its own little corner of the home gaming market, largely uncontested, with its popular Switch console.
The Blizzard Entertainment SNES Game You Likely Never Played
Few would dispute that Blizzard Entertainment is a massive force in the gaming industry. Titles like "Overwatch," "Diablo," and "World of Warcraft" have driven the once tiny studio to the apex of the gaming world, but there was a time when Blizzard was just a small developer founded by three UCLA graduates who wanted to make games. The company was founded in 1991, and most of its early work revolved around converting existing titles to work on home computers, but within just a few years, Blizzard was able to start developing its own games. The RTS game "Warcraft: Orcs and Humans" came out in 1994. It was easily the most popular of these early releases, with Blizzard's bio for co-founder Frank Pierce claiming that it sold over 100,000 copies in the first year (via WayBackMachine). This was the seed of the "Warcraft" franchise that would become the bedrock of Blizzard's success.
Xbox Game Pass Games That Will Blow You Away In 2023
Xbox Game Pass remains one of the best deals in gaming, giving players access to an ever-growing library of great games for a low monthly price. Third party titles and indie gems are more than enough, but the fact that newly released Xbox exclusives hit the service on launch day feels like a dream come true.
Monster Hunter Rise Preorder Bonuses
There’s no better way to kick off the new year than some monster hunting. Monster Hunter Rise is finally making its way to Xbox and Playstation consoles after the release of Monster Hunter World. The question now though is what are the Monster Hunter Rise preorder bonuses if there are any?
Nintendo Insider Teases Return of Fan-Favorite SNES Series in 2023
According to a Nintendo insider, a fan-favorite and dormant series that got its start on the SNES will get its moment in 2023. Whether this will be with a new game release or just an announcement or something else entirely, we don't know, as the tease is very brief and vague. What's clear though is that fans of said series should anticipate something for the coming year.
Twitch goes down partly as users report widespread outage
The mega streaming platform Twitch went down for a majority of users today, with numerous people reporting that the site was not working for them. Twitch confirmed the outage itself on its Twitch support channel on Twitter and confirmed that it was investigating the issue. Users first started reporting issues with Twitch around 12pm CT, with the problems still present an hour later.
Apex Legends private matches rumored to have a steep minimum player requirement, leaving fans disappointed
Apex Legends fans aren’t too thrilled about a big rumored minimum player requirement for the game’s upcoming private matches feature. Renowned Apex insider Thordan Smash tweeted early this morning that the game’s upcoming Spellbound collection event will allow players to create and join private matches for the first time, as was officially announced by developer Respawn Entertainment yesterday. However, Thordan also shared that private lobbies will reportedly require a minimum of 30 players to start a match, which is as yet unconfirmed. Normal battle royale matches include 60 players either as 20 teams of three in Trios or 30 teams of two in Duos.
First Xbox Game Pass Game 2023 Is a Big Surprise
The first Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate game is here and it's a big surprise for subscribers who were not anticipating a new game today. And they weren't participating a new game today because Xbox didn't announce that there was a new addition coming today, but that's exactly what has happened. In other words, today there was an Xbox Game Pass stealth release.
How to get Account Levels fast in Fortnite
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, drawing in millions of players every year to take part in each new season. As part of Chapter Four, season one, Epic Games has implemented a new mechanic to the battle pass that asks players to earn a specific number of Account Levels to unlock new Alt Styles.
Nadeshot surprised with shadow ban 2 hours into Warzone 2 stream
Just a few hours into his early Jan. 4 stream, 100 Thieves founder Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag’s plan to grind toward acquiring a nuke in Warzone 2 was quickly altered by an in-game shadow ban after his account was flagged. Nadeshot was deep into a Warzone 2 match...
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Goes Ultra Instinct With Goku
While Dragon Ball Super has given fans transformations such as Super Saiyan God, Super Saiyan Blue, Black Frieza, and Ultra Ego, perhaps the most popular of the bunch is the form known as Ultra Instinct. Learned by Goku in his time fighting for Universe Seven in the Tournament of Power, the Z-Fighter has been able to learn new sides of the transformation in both the Moro and the Granolah The Survivor Arcs. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to bring Goku's current ultimate form to life.
Where to find Slap in Fortnite?
Fortnite has done a great job of maintaining its audience over the last five years thanks to the constant influx of new content that changes up the game. Whether it be new challenges, weapons, or consumables, players are logging in to take advantage of this new chapter. This week’s challenges ask the player to hunt down a bunch of the Slap energy drink and run under its influence.
A $225 million fantasy that lived up to expectations by cratering at the box office returns from streaming exile
At no point during the entire existence of 2013’s 47 Ronin did anyone outwith the production seem convinced in the slightest that it stood any chance of being a success, which leads you to wonder why Universal spent so much money making it in the first place. Hiring a...
