Street sweeper stolen at gunpoint near downtown Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a street sweeper was stolen at gunpoint Thursday afternoon. Police said the armed carjacking happened on 10th Street between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets around 12:15 p.m. Officers later found the stolen equipment on Indy's north side after a resident reported it to...
Uber driver found shot at 38th and Keystone; suspect arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Police made an arrest after Uber driver was shot Wednesday night on the near northeast side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police said 20-year-old Rakeasia Rodgers was taken into custody in connection with the case. Around 8:48 p.m., IMPD responded to a report of a shooting victim found inside a vehicle in the middle of the […]
IMPD: Juvenile male killed in shooting during altercation at Castleton Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile male has died after a shooting that occurred during an altercation outside Castleton Square Mall Tuesday evening. IMPD officers were dispatched to the mall shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a person shot. According to Maj. Mike Leeper, officers found two people who had apparently been shot in the parking lot outside the mall.
Shots fired into woman's Indianapolis apartment hours after deadly shooting at complex
INDIANAPOLIS — "I've done a lot of crying," said 28-year-old Destiney Gillespie, sitting on her couch in her northeast Indianapolis apartment. Crying was not the way Gillespie thought she'd be bringing in a new year, terrified for the safety of her 11-year-old son. "I can take something happening to...
Suspect in Walmart parking lot homicide pleads guilty to murder
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The suspect in a Lafayette homicide, Anthony Perez, entered a plea of guilty on Thursday. Perez pleaded guilty to one count of murder and the firearms enhancement charges. All other counts were dropped. The sentence range for the charges is 50-85 years. Initially Perez's...
Surveillance images released of suspects in Lafayette arsons
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Fire Department are asking for help identifying suspects in a series of arsons. Investigators said the arsons happened on Olympia Drive. They have been working to collect evidence and work with businesses in the area. Anyone who recognizes the suspects...
Indianapolis police: Motorist fleeing officers crashes, dies
A motorist who fled from Indianapolis police in a stolen vehicle died early Tuesday after it crashed into a utility pole and caught fire, police said. An off-duty Indianapolis officer noticed the vehicle on Interstate 465 about 3:30 a.m. traveling with its lights off, below the speed limit at about 45 mph while straddling the highway's shoulder, said Lt. Shane Foley, a spokesman for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
IMPD: Man in police pursuit ditches car, runs across I-465, gets into INDOT truck
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested early Thursday morning after IMPD said he led officers on a police pursuit in which he ditched a vehicle in someone’s front yard before running across I-465 and hiding in a ditch. Police said it began around 3:39 a.m. when a driver in a Dodge Charger jumped the median […]
Teenagers buying guns online
The AES building on Monument Circle lit up blue and red to support Bills player Damar Hamlin. IMPD investigating after Uber driver found shot at a busy intersection. A police chase on the northeast side ended in a multi-car crash, injuring five people, including the suspect Wednesday night, police say.
Window shot out at Anderson nonprofit week after theft
ANDERSON, Ind. — A week after an Anderson nonprofit was broken into, someone shot out a window. Around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, workers were inside Mitz'y Thrift Shop when someone shot a windows out of the Eighth Street side of the building. The store posted about the incident and asked...
After two record-breaking years, Indianapolis sees fewer homicides
After two consecutive years of record-breaking homicide numbers, Indianapolis saw a decrease in killings in 2022. The city had 212 criminal homicides in 2022, a 15.87 percent decrease compared to the year before. There were 252 criminal homicides in 2021 and 215 in 2020. There were also about 13 percent fewer non-fatal shootings this past year compared to 2021.
Lafayette police make several arrests in shots fired investigation
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police made several arrests in a shots fired case early New Year's Day at Cambridge Estates. Officers were called to the 2500 block of Grenadier Lane after management reported a man shooting several rounds into the air, Lt. Justin Hartman says. Investigators arrested Aswaud Nixon,...
Man arrested after robbery at east-side Walmart
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man is awaiting formal charges after a robbery at the east-side Walmart. Police say Jacob Trosper, 22, was being escorted by an employee to the checkout to purchase a cell phone on Thursday when he threatened the employee to hand over the phone. He...
Simon malls ignore security questions
Despite three shootings in or outside Simon Property Group malls in less than 6 months around Indianapolis, the mall group continues to remain silent and ignore questions about mall security. Simon malls ignore security questions. Despite three shootings in or outside Simon Property Group malls in less than 6 months...
Man arrested after allegedly firing a gun into the air on New Year's Eve
INDIANAPOLIS — A man who illegally had a firearm was arrested after allegedly firing shots into the air on New Year's Eve. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 2300 block of Hillside Ave around 11:45 p.m. A witness saw the man shoot into the air and police say that person detained the suspect until officers arrived.
Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
Noblesville man struck and killed while changing tire on I-65
JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old man from Noblesville is dead after he was struck while attempting to change a tire on Interstate 65 in Jasper County Wednesday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. on I-65 southbound near the 230 mile marker in Jasper County, just north […]
Indianapolis airport plans 3 new restaurants in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Three new restaurants will be opening at the Indianapolis International Airport this year, while two other existing restaurants will expand. HotBox Pizza will make its airport debut this spring in Civic Plaza, adding to its 22 existing locations throughout central Indiana. This summer, Circle City Beer Garden...
DOCS: Anderson man, woman charged after police find bag full of drugs between 2 children during traffic stop
ELWOOD, Ind. — The contents of a black duffel bag found in between two children during a traffic stop in Elwood culminated in charges for an Anderson man and woman, according to investigators. Police found nearly 10 ounces of marijuana, 39 glass containers of hash oil, several vape pens and cartridges, and around $660 in […]
POLICE BLOTTER: Shelbyville man charged with arson, two additional felonies
VAN BUREN TWP. — Wesley Shadley, a 27-year-old from Shelbyville, faces three felonies, including arson, after an incident last month. Around 3 p.m. on Dec. 12, Sgt. Colton Magner with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling Hamilton Creek and Bob Allen roads when dispatch alerted of smoke in the area of Poplar Grove and Hamilton Creek roads, near the Civil Service Conservation Club.
