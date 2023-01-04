ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Street sweeper stolen at gunpoint near downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a street sweeper was stolen at gunpoint Thursday afternoon. Police said the armed carjacking happened on 10th Street between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets around 12:15 p.m. Officers later found the stolen equipment on Indy's north side after a resident reported it to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Uber driver found shot at 38th and Keystone; suspect arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — Police made an arrest after Uber driver was shot Wednesday night on the near northeast side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police said 20-year-old Rakeasia Rodgers was taken into custody in connection with the case. Around 8:48 p.m., IMPD responded to a report of a shooting victim found inside a vehicle in the middle of the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Suspect in Walmart parking lot homicide pleads guilty to murder

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The suspect in a Lafayette homicide, Anthony Perez, entered a plea of guilty on Thursday. Perez pleaded guilty to one count of murder and the firearms enhancement charges. All other counts were dropped. The sentence range for the charges is 50-85 years. Initially Perez's...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Surveillance images released of suspects in Lafayette arsons

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Fire Department are asking for help identifying suspects in a series of arsons. Investigators said the arsons happened on Olympia Drive. They have been working to collect evidence and work with businesses in the area. Anyone who recognizes the suspects...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WFYI

Indianapolis police: Motorist fleeing officers crashes, dies

A motorist who fled from Indianapolis police in a stolen vehicle died early Tuesday after it crashed into a utility pole and caught fire, police said. An off-duty Indianapolis officer noticed the vehicle on Interstate 465 about 3:30 a.m. traveling with its lights off, below the speed limit at about 45 mph while straddling the highway's shoulder, said Lt. Shane Foley, a spokesman for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Teenagers buying guns online

The AES building on Monument Circle lit up blue and red to support Bills player Damar Hamlin. IMPD investigating after Uber driver found shot at a busy intersection. A police chase on the northeast side ended in a multi-car crash, injuring five people, including the suspect Wednesday night, police say.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Window shot out at Anderson nonprofit week after theft

ANDERSON, Ind. — A week after an Anderson nonprofit was broken into, someone shot out a window. Around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, workers were inside Mitz'y Thrift Shop when someone shot a windows out of the Eighth Street side of the building. The store posted about the incident and asked...
ANDERSON, IN
WFYI

After two record-breaking years, Indianapolis sees fewer homicides

After two consecutive years of record-breaking homicide numbers, Indianapolis saw a decrease in killings in 2022. The city had 212 criminal homicides in 2022, a 15.87 percent decrease compared to the year before. There were 252 criminal homicides in 2021 and 215 in 2020. There were also about 13 percent fewer non-fatal shootings this past year compared to 2021.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette police make several arrests in shots fired investigation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police made several arrests in a shots fired case early New Year's Day at Cambridge Estates. Officers were called to the 2500 block of Grenadier Lane after management reported a man shooting several rounds into the air, Lt. Justin Hartman says. Investigators arrested Aswaud Nixon,...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Man arrested after robbery at east-side Walmart

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man is awaiting formal charges after a robbery at the east-side Walmart. Police say Jacob Trosper, 22, was being escorted by an employee to the checkout to purchase a cell phone on Thursday when he threatened the employee to hand over the phone. He...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

Simon malls ignore security questions

Despite three shootings in or outside Simon Property Group malls in less than 6 months around Indianapolis, the mall group continues to remain silent and ignore questions about mall security. Simon malls ignore security questions. Despite three shootings in or outside Simon Property Group malls in less than 6 months...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Man arrested after allegedly firing a gun into the air on New Year's Eve

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who illegally had a firearm was arrested after allegedly firing shots into the air on New Year's Eve. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 2300 block of Hillside Ave around 11:45 p.m. A witness saw the man shoot into the air and police say that person detained the suspect until officers arrived.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Noblesville man struck and killed while changing tire on I-65

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old man from Noblesville is dead after he was struck while attempting to change a tire on Interstate 65 in Jasper County Wednesday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. on I-65 southbound near the 230 mile marker in Jasper County, just north […]
JASPER COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis airport plans 3 new restaurants in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Three new restaurants will be opening at the Indianapolis International Airport this year, while two other existing restaurants will expand. HotBox Pizza will make its airport debut this spring in Civic Plaza, adding to its 22 existing locations throughout central Indiana. This summer, Circle City Beer Garden...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bcdemocrat.com

POLICE BLOTTER: Shelbyville man charged with arson, two additional felonies

VAN BUREN TWP. — Wesley Shadley, a 27-year-old from Shelbyville, faces three felonies, including arson, after an incident last month. Around 3 p.m. on Dec. 12, Sgt. Colton Magner with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling Hamilton Creek and Bob Allen roads when dispatch alerted of smoke in the area of Poplar Grove and Hamilton Creek roads, near the Civil Service Conservation Club.
SHELBYVILLE, IN

