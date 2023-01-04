ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

notebookcheck.net

Rumored Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price leak out of South Korea suggests the cheapest Galaxy S23 model could be US$899

The rumored Korean prices for the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra have been shared on Twitter. It’s alleged that the prices come from Korea’s SKTelecom, but it also could be the work of a random tipster, so a pinch of salt needs to be taken with the details. If the Samsung Galaxy S23 prices are true, then it will be a somewhat expected price increase considering the supposed upgraded specifications:
notebookcheck.net

CES 2023 | Verge TS Ultra: Electric motorcycle comes with 201 hp, 233 miles of range and a US$45,000 price tag

This year's CES in Las Vegas has already brought numerous exciting product reveals and launches in the consumer electronics segment, which not only refers to laptops and other mobile devices, but also electric vehicles. Aside from established carmakers such as BMW and Volkswagen, the lesser-known company Verge Motorcycles is also present at the popular trade show and has now unveiled its latest and most impressive electric two-wheeler yet.
notebookcheck.net

Anbernic RG35XX: 3.5-inch retro gaming handheld orderable from US$59.99 in three colours

Anbernic is now selling the RG35XX, which debuted last month. As with other Anbernic gaming handhelds, the RG35XX has a 3.5-inch display, plus a low-powered ARM-based chipset. According to the company, the small IPS display operates at 640 x 480 pixels and is fully laminated. Meanwhile, the chipset features four...
Nick Davis

People are making thousands reselling returned items from Target

Clearance items and pallets of returned items from retailers like Target can be a great source of income for people looking to resell products online or in physical retail spaces. In a recent article from CNBC, a couple started buying pallets of returned items from stores like Target, Amazon and Walmart. They estimate they spent $7,150 on pallets of returned items and resold those items on eBay and Facebook marketplace for a profit of $19,500.
R.A. Heim

Close to $1 billion in stimulus payments is being sent to eligible California residents

Did you know that the state of California still has stimulus money that it is sending out to thousands of eligible applicants?. Overall, millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 7 million debit cards and 9.1 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $8.7 billion dollars. (source) But the grand total being sent out is only 9.5 billion dollars, so if you want to get your stimulus money, you better hurry while it is still available.
CALIFORNIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Blasts High Grocery Store Prices

Frustrated with the effects of inflation, Cardi recently tweeted, “You might as well eat outside !!”. Inflation has been one of the most pressing issues in the United States over the last year. According to CNBC, the prices of everything from eggs and poultry to milk and cereal have surged dramatically.
notebookcheck.net

Sony Honda PlayStation 5 EV Afeela to actually launch with Fortnite's Epic as gaming partner

The Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) joint venture announced its electric vehicle brand - Afeela - and presented the first prototype under its strategy to fuse electric transportation with augmented reality and entertainment. While previously Sony teased that Afeela may support the PlayStation 5 ecosystem, SHM's first gaming partnership is actually with Fortnite's Epic Games and its Unreal Engine platform.
notebookcheck.net

Deal | Gorgeous Asus Zenbook 14 OLED laptop drops to US$549 thanks to 26% discount

The 14-inch machine from Asus' sleek Zenbook lineup may be one of the most affordable and best bang-for-the-buck OLED laptops on the market right now, especially since the reasonably equipped Core i5 configuration has now gone on sale at Best Buy. Although CES 2023 has brought us many compelling product...
Trusted Reviews

Ring Car Cam helps you scare off the thieving git breaking into your car

Amazon’s Ring cameras are on the move. The home security company is expanding beyond its powerful range of video doorbells and indoor/outdoor cameras with an in-car dashcam. Revealed at CES 2023, the Ring Car Cam includes dual-facing HD cameras that will capture the goings on inside the car and outside of the front window. There’s night vision recording too.
notebookcheck.net

First Google Pixel 7a live appearance reveals two major upgrades over the Pixel 6a

The Pixel 7a is expected to debut later in the year. Months ahead of that, however, the mid-range phone has now made its first live appearance in the wild, following in the footsteps of recent Google devices. Android Google Pixel Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Google devices have a habit of...
notebookcheck.net

Ram 1500 Revolution electric pickup to launch with Shadow Mode that follows a walking driver

After fleshing out a number of its planned electric trucks, the Stellantis conglomerate behind the Chrysler, Jeep, or Dodge brands in the US now got to its RAM trucks electrification plans, and just introduced the concept 1500 Revolution pickup EV during the ongoing CES 2023 expo in Las Vegas. The Ram 1500 Revolution concept should make it to the prototype stage and may be available for preorder at a sub-US$60,000 starting price as soon as this year with a release slated for 2024.

