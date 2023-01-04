Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy F04 is touted as a fresh, speedy addition to the Indian Android smartphone market despite its stale spec list
This first week of January is, as always, marked by debuts for the most cutting-edge of consumer technology. Nevertheless, Samsung has chosen to provide a jarring contrast with the Galaxy F04, which purports to pack all a smartphone buyer might want, albeit with nothing that has not been seen before.
Rumored Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price leak out of South Korea suggests the cheapest Galaxy S23 model could be US$899
The rumored Korean prices for the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra have been shared on Twitter. It’s alleged that the prices come from Korea’s SKTelecom, but it also could be the work of a random tipster, so a pinch of salt needs to be taken with the details. If the Samsung Galaxy S23 prices are true, then it will be a somewhat expected price increase considering the supposed upgraded specifications:
CES 2023 | Verge TS Ultra: Electric motorcycle comes with 201 hp, 233 miles of range and a US$45,000 price tag
This year's CES in Las Vegas has already brought numerous exciting product reveals and launches in the consumer electronics segment, which not only refers to laptops and other mobile devices, but also electric vehicles. Aside from established carmakers such as BMW and Volkswagen, the lesser-known company Verge Motorcycles is also present at the popular trade show and has now unveiled its latest and most impressive electric two-wheeler yet.
Anbernic RG35XX: 3.5-inch retro gaming handheld orderable from US$59.99 in three colours
Anbernic is now selling the RG35XX, which debuted last month. As with other Anbernic gaming handhelds, the RG35XX has a 3.5-inch display, plus a low-powered ARM-based chipset. According to the company, the small IPS display operates at 640 x 480 pixels and is fully laminated. Meanwhile, the chipset features four...
Shankar Mishra, Wells Fargo VP of operations, fired after urinating on 72-year-old woman
A vice president at banking giant Wells Fargo has been fired after he was accused of urinating on a 72-year-old woman while traveling between New York City and Mumbai in November.
People are making thousands reselling returned items from Target
Clearance items and pallets of returned items from retailers like Target can be a great source of income for people looking to resell products online or in physical retail spaces. In a recent article from CNBC, a couple started buying pallets of returned items from stores like Target, Amazon and Walmart. They estimate they spent $7,150 on pallets of returned items and resold those items on eBay and Facebook marketplace for a profit of $19,500.
Close to $1 billion in stimulus payments is being sent to eligible California residents
Did you know that the state of California still has stimulus money that it is sending out to thousands of eligible applicants?. Overall, millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 7 million debit cards and 9.1 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $8.7 billion dollars. (source) But the grand total being sent out is only 9.5 billion dollars, so if you want to get your stimulus money, you better hurry while it is still available.
Cardi B Blasts High Grocery Store Prices
Frustrated with the effects of inflation, Cardi recently tweeted, “You might as well eat outside !!”. Inflation has been one of the most pressing issues in the United States over the last year. According to CNBC, the prices of everything from eggs and poultry to milk and cereal have surged dramatically.
As Low as $99 One Way Between Hawaii and United States Mainland 2023 — Purchase Today Only
You can book fares between Hawaii and the United States mainland for as low as $99.00 each way for travel during various dates in January 2023, February 2023, and March 2023 between destinations with Hawaiian Airlines…. As Low as $99 One Way Between Hawaii and United States Mainland 2023 —...
California Inflation Relief: See if You’ll Get Paid in January
If you live in California and qualify for inflation relief but haven't received a payment yet, it should be coming your way soon. Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It's Worth Checking Your Spare...
OnePlus 11 debuts as a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered flattened-screen flagship with Hasselblad cameras and "durable" 100W flash charging
OnePlus has finally revealed the 11 in full, albeit only to its Chinese-market audience at the start of the year as with its predecessor, the 10 Pro. On that note, the brand has now revealed that the 2 premium smartphones have very similar display specs, down to the size and resolution.
Sony Honda PlayStation 5 EV Afeela to actually launch with Fortnite's Epic as gaming partner
The Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) joint venture announced its electric vehicle brand - Afeela - and presented the first prototype under its strategy to fuse electric transportation with augmented reality and entertainment. While previously Sony teased that Afeela may support the PlayStation 5 ecosystem, SHM's first gaming partnership is actually with Fortnite's Epic Games and its Unreal Engine platform.
Deal | Gorgeous Asus Zenbook 14 OLED laptop drops to US$549 thanks to 26% discount
The 14-inch machine from Asus' sleek Zenbook lineup may be one of the most affordable and best bang-for-the-buck OLED laptops on the market right now, especially since the reasonably equipped Core i5 configuration has now gone on sale at Best Buy. Although CES 2023 has brought us many compelling product...
Ring Car Cam helps you scare off the thieving git breaking into your car
Amazon’s Ring cameras are on the move. The home security company is expanding beyond its powerful range of video doorbells and indoor/outdoor cameras with an in-car dashcam. Revealed at CES 2023, the Ring Car Cam includes dual-facing HD cameras that will capture the goings on inside the car and outside of the front window. There’s night vision recording too.
The coolest new tech and gadgets from CES 2023 Day 1
Tony WareNew devices include a tiny factory for your home, a smart mixer, and tons of new audio products.
Exact date to claim one-time payment from $1.77million Sephora settlement – see if you qualify for a refund
ELIGIBLE Americans may receive a one-time payment after cosmetics retailer Sephora has agreed to a payout of over $1.77million. Customers may be given cash now that the company has reached a settlement after claimants accused Sephora of charging higher state tax on some Missouri purchases. Those wronged will receive direct...
First Google Pixel 7a live appearance reveals two major upgrades over the Pixel 6a
The Pixel 7a is expected to debut later in the year. Months ahead of that, however, the mid-range phone has now made its first live appearance in the wild, following in the footsteps of recent Google devices. Android Google Pixel Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Google devices have a habit of...
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 launch as upgraded ANC TWS earbuds with first-gen Dynaudio tuning, spatial audio and LHDC 5.0
Accessory Android Audio Launch OnePlus Software Wearable. The new Buds Pro 2 have launched with a design along the signature bulbous lines of their predecessors; however, their main specs and features will bring waves of déjà vu to those who have ever seriously considered buying the Enco X2s from OnePlus' parent company OPPO.
People are only just realising their iPad can power their iPhone
The iPad can do a lot of things. You can use it to watch media, play games, draw and even work. But it seems that a lot of people didn't realise it has another trick built in, and one that could help you our if your phone dies. A tech...
Ram 1500 Revolution electric pickup to launch with Shadow Mode that follows a walking driver
After fleshing out a number of its planned electric trucks, the Stellantis conglomerate behind the Chrysler, Jeep, or Dodge brands in the US now got to its RAM trucks electrification plans, and just introduced the concept 1500 Revolution pickup EV during the ongoing CES 2023 expo in Las Vegas. The Ram 1500 Revolution concept should make it to the prototype stage and may be available for preorder at a sub-US$60,000 starting price as soon as this year with a release slated for 2024.
