Nancy Pelosi Hits Kevin McCarthy With Searing Question In Likely Final Speech As Speaker
When the Republican leader called the omnibus bill “one of the most shameful acts” he's seen in the House, Pelosi asked if he was forgetting something.
AOC says she was telling Matt Gaetz the Democratic Party would 'absolutely not' rescue Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid when they were spotted chatting on the House floor
Ocasio-Cortez was spotted chatting with her far-right congressional colleagues Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar during Tuesday's votes.
Marjorie Taylor Greene complained that Boebert and Gaetz 'negotiated nothing for me' as they held House speaker vote to ransom
MAGA allies are turning on each other amid infighting over Kevin McCarthy's ailing bid to be elected Speaker of the House.
Donald Trump's Chances of Becoming House Speaker, According to Bookmakers
Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Congresswoman who has not been voting to support McCarthy, said Wednesday she could nominate the former president.
Here’s How Liar George Santos’ First Day in Congress Is Going
George Santos has already hit a dead end on his first day in Congress.While the admitted liar—who’s now under federal and local investigation—squeaked out a 10-point win in New York’s third congressional district in November, the Republican’s first day of work suggests the next two years might be an uphill battle for him.Santos arrived at the U.S. Capitol without his husband—and his wedding band—despite many members bringing along their spouses as they’re sworn in for the 118th Congress.Speed walking ahead of the press corps, Santos dodged questions about his plethora of lies—which spanned from where he worked, his religion, and...
Lawmakers call for Santos to step aside amid investigations
Despite the scandal over lies and exaggerations he told during his campaign, George Santos (R-N.Y.) is slated to be sworn into the 118th Congress.
Donald Trump Loses Another Election
The former president was nominated for House speaker twice on Thursday. He failed to garner a majority of votes on both ballots.
McCarthy fails for 3rd long day in GOP House speaker fight
WASHINGTON — (AP) — For a long and frustrating third day, divided Republicans kept the speaker's chair of the U.S. House sitting empty Thursday, as party leader Kevin McCarthy failed again and again in an excruciating string of ballots to win enough GOP votes to seize the chamber's gavel.
Calls for George Santos to resign mount as he is seated in Congress
George Santos sat by himself on the Republican side of the House floor ahead of Tuesday’s vote for House speaker. His fellow Republicans from Long Island, Nick LaLota and Anthony D’Esposito, celebrated with family and newfound friends in the chamber — far away from Santos. Instead, they’ve called for among the first orders of business of the newly GOP-led House Elections Commission to investigate Santos for allegedly defrauding voters.
Bay News 9
McCarthy loses sixth speaker vote, leaving House chamber at standstill
GOP leader Kevin McCarthy lost three more rounds of votes on Wednesday in his bid to become the House of Representatives' new leader, leaving the chamber at a standstill as it paused its session for the day without yet choosing a speaker. What You Need To Know. GOP leader Kevin...
Bay News 9
Taking on Dem leader role, Jeffries weighs in on GOP leadership battle
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries has officially moved into his new Capitol Hill office, complete with a ‘Democratic Leader’ nameplate. House Democrats unanimously selected Jeffries to succeed Nancy Pelosi at the start of the new Congress, which gavels into session Tuesday. With Democrats out of power in the House after the 2022 midterms, Jeffries becomes minority leader.
George Santos continues to face calls to step down
WASHINGTON -- Wednesday was the second day on Capitol Hill for controversial Congressman-elect George Santos.The Long Island Republican faces calls to step down after admitting to lying about his life story.After vocalizing his vote for Congressman Kevin McCarthy as speaker, Santos appeared chummy with colleagues, a stark contrast to him sitting alone Tuesday.READ MORE: Long Island Republican George Santos to be sworn into 118th CongressBut still, so far, it looks like most New York Republicans are steering clear of him."I've not spoken with him. After all, how can I believe everything he says?" Rep. Nicole Malliotakis said."Do you...
Bay News 9
McConnell celebrates milestone as Senate Dems retain power
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are again claiming the Senate majority, but much of the chamber’s focus Tuesday was on the top Republican as Mitch McConnell became the longest serving Senate leader in history. McConnell, 80, surpassed Montana Sen. Mike Mansfield’s record of 16 years as party leader when...
Defense & National Security — Speaker fight leads to national security concerns
As lawmakers failed to elect a Speaker of the House for the third straight day, the State Department and lawmakers alike warned that it may compound concerns on Capitol Hill over the ability of lawmakers to carry out their duties related to national security and foreign policy. We’ll share more of what the Biden administration…
George Santos shares press release about being sworn in to Congress – when no one has been
George Santos can add another false statement to the long list of fictions he has spun about his life.The freshman New York congressman-elect was among the new class of lawmakers who arrived on Capitol Hill on Tuesday eager to be sworn in and commence their duties as elected representatives for their various districts.But that didn’t happen. Instead, the House of Representatives adjourned by voice vote before 6pm, with no speaker having been elected after a day of Republican infighting and anger resulting in Kevin McCarthy failing to secure enough votes to take on the role.The House of Representatives therefore...
Bay News 9
Local Cuban man recounts migration to the U.S
TAMPA, Fla. — Hundreds of Cuban Migrants have sought refuge on Dry Tortugas National Park in Florida. It's caused the park to close in order to render aid to the nearly 300 people there. It's the latest in a large and increasing number who are fleeing the communist island...
South Carolina Supreme Court strikes down state abortion ban
COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a ban on abortion after six weeks, ruling the restriction enacted by the Deep South state violates a state constitutional right to privacy. The decision marked a significant victory for abortion rights' advocates suddenly...
Bay News 9
NH Dems ask national party not to 'punish' them on primary
WASHINGTON (AP) — New Hampshire Democrats on Thursday asked the national party not to “punish” them while overhauling its 2024 presidential primary calendar, arguing that implementing the proposed shakeup may amount to a “poison pill” against their state's traditional role as among the first to vote.
Bay News 9
Proud Boys go to trial on sedition as Jan. 6 probe heats up
WASHINGTON (AP) — As members of the Proud Boys extremist group stormed past police lines and swarmed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, their leader cheered them on from afar, prosecutors say. “Do what must be done,” Enrique Tarrio wrote on social media. “So what do we do now?” someone asked later that day in a Proud Boys encrypted group chat.
Bay News 9
Lutheran Services Florida official approves of Biden's immigration plan
TAMPA, Fla. — With the Biden Administration announcing big changes for immigration reform, experts said the move could also impact migrant organizations and the people they serve in the Bay Area. For Lutheran Services Florida, they believe those changes could be helpful but also negative towards the community they...
