CES 2023 | ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14: 2023 model unveiled with AMD Ryzen 9 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 hardware upgrades

Digital Trends
This starter Asus gaming PC and 24-inch monitor bundle is a steal
If putting together a new PC gaming setup is on your list for 2023, you can get a well-equipped build of the Asus ROG gaming PC bundled with a 24-inch Full HD Asus gaming monitor for just $690. The two would regularly cost almost $1,300 when purchased individually, making this one of the best gaming PC deals available and a total savings of $600. Free two-day shipping is included with your purchase.
Asus Zephyrus gaming laptops are getting a 'maxed out' makeover for CES 2023
These souped-up gaming machines all come with increased screen space and boatloads of configuration options.
MSI reveals an army of laptops, monitors, PC components, and more at CES 2023
MSI's products cover practically the entirety of the PC and PC gaming industry, and its latest horde of products announced during CES 2023 continues that trend.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Gorgeous Asus Zenbook 14 OLED laptop drops to US$549 thanks to 26% discount
The 14-inch machine from Asus' sleek Zenbook lineup may be one of the most affordable and best bang-for-the-buck OLED laptops on the market right now, especially since the reasonably equipped Core i5 configuration has now gone on sale at Best Buy. Although CES 2023 has brought us many compelling product...
Nvidia RTX 4090-powered gaming laptops will launch on February 8 starting at $1,999
Yes, Nvidia has managed to jam the RTX 4090 into a laptop, but there will be more affordable options coming February 22 starting at $999.
IGN
Everything Announced at Razer CES 2023 Showcase
Razer has announced a bunch of exciting new products at CES 2023 today, including its first foray into 18” gaming laptops with the Razer Blade 18, a brand new near-field surround sound solution from its R&D department, an upgraded Leviathan soundbar, a DSLR-like webcam, and much more. Let’s break...
Acer's gone all out on OLED gaming monitors at CES 2023
Acer has revealed two new Predator OLED gaming monitors at CES 2023, with some impressive specs under their belts.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 11 debuts as a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered flattened-screen flagship with Hasselblad cameras and "durable" 100W flash charging
OnePlus has finally revealed the 11 in full, albeit only to its Chinese-market audience at the start of the year as with its predecessor, the 10 Pro. On that note, the brand has now revealed that the 2 premium smartphones have very similar display specs, down to the size and resolution.
techaiapp.com
CES 2023: Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED Announced, New Asus TUF Gaming Laptops Follow
Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED laptop was announced by the company at CES 2023. According to Asus, it is the world’s first 3D OLED mobile workstation. It sports a step-wise design with slim bezels, allowing enough room for air vents. It is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 Series GPU. The company has also revealed several new TUF Gaming laptops, including the TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition, Asus TUF Gaming F15/F17, and Asus TUF Gaming A15/A17. Asus is yet to reveal details about the pricing availability of these upcoming laptops.
The Verge
This Asus Chromebox doubles as a 15W wireless charging pad for your phone
If you want a hockey puck of a computer to easily deploy on a desk or behind a monitor, you’ll find plenty on sale, from the Mac Mini to Intel’s bare-bones NUC. But Asus is adding a “why didn’t anyone think of that?” feature to its new Chromebox 5 this year: a built-in 15W wireless charger for your phone and / or earbud case.
TechRadar
Microsoft and AMD want to make Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs run games faster in Windows 11
AMD and Microsoft are collaborating to ensure that the new design of the high-end Ryzen 7000 X3D processors which Team Red just revealed at CES 2023 works well enough in Windows 11, and is speedy enough for gaming. If you recall, AMD unveiled a trio of new X3D models at...
Digital Trends
CES 2023: AMD’s next-gen laptop GPU could beat a desktop RTX 3060
In AMD’s CES 2023 keynote address, it debuted its next-generation RDNA3 mobile graphics chips, and their performance and efficiency look to be incredibly impressive. We don’t have details on the entire range yet, and we want to conduct our own testing to verify performance, but AMD’s bold claims leave us rather excited for the year ahead, especially when these chips are launched alongside impressive onboard GPU performance in next-generation AMD laptops.
hypebeast.com
Intel's Core i9-13980HX Is the World's Fastest Mobile Processor
Intel has just unveiled the world’s fastest mobile processor at this year’s CES. The new 13th-gen Intel Core mobile processors are set for over 300 laptop designs and see the first 24-core processor (8 Performance-cores, 16 Efficient-cores) for a laptop. Led by the flagship Intel Core i9-13980HX, the...
notebookcheck.net
HTC Vive XR Elite debuts as a new "all-in-one" headset for entertainment and AR work as well as gaming
HTC Vive's latest product is touted as encompassing all extended-reality hardware for all consumers, and, with its new 2-in-1 build, might just mean it. The XR Elite is powered by a headset-specific Qualcomm platform and is rated for a dual-1920p resolution with a wide field of view. It is also backed for gaming-grade precision with both controllers and HTC's latest hand-tracking features.
hypebeast.com
Nvidia Release Its New Flagship GeForce RTX 4070 TI GPU
NVIDIA‘s new flagship GPU has just launched. Revealed at CES 2023, the RTX 4070 Ti outperforms the previous gen flagship GPU — the RTX 3090 Ti — by three times while consuming half the power — all due to NVIDIA’s breakthrough Ada Lovelace architecture innovations and NVIDIA DLSS 3.
NASDAQ
AMD Introduces New Radeon GPUs to Support Gaming Laptops
Advanced Micro Devices AMD recently introduced its latest portfolio of Radeon RX 7000 Series Graphics for gaming laptops. The Series Graphics offer up to 32 new unified compute units, 32MB of second-generation AMD Infinity Cache technology, 8GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory with up to a 128-bit memory interface and dedicated AI and raytracing hardware.
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 mobile crash and burn in Geekbench debut; bad drivers or low wattage likely to blame
Nvidia announced its entire Ada Lovelace laptop lineup at CES 2023. Everything from the top-of-the-line GeForce RTX 4090 to the RTX 4050 was announced. The company also made lofty claims about its performance, stating the GeForce RTX 4070 can perform on par with the RTX 3080 Ti with a third of the power consumption. That claim remains to be verified; meanwhile, its siblings, the GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 have been tested on Geekbench, shortly after the latter was found to be up to 20% faster than the GeForce RTX 3060 in one 3DMark test.
The Galaxy A14 5G is the first new Samsung phone of 2023, starting at just $199
Samsung launches the Galaxy A14 5G, an affordable Android phone with a 90Hz FHD+ display, a long-lasting battery, and multi-year software commitment.
Engadget
AMD brings RDNA 3 to laptops with Radeon 7000 GPUs
After taking a big swing at high-end desktop gaming with its RDNA 3 GPUs, AMD is bringing that technology down to laptops. At CES today, the company unveiled an array of Radeon RX 7000 mobile graphics cards. There's the Radeon RX 7600M XT and 7600M, both targeted at high fps 1080p gaming, as well as the RX 7700S and RX 7600S, which are meant for thin and light notebooks. But that's not all! There are also a few more mobile GPUs using AMD's last-gen RDNA 2 technology, which will likely end up in more affordable laptops.
Retail PCIe Gen 5 SSDs finally break cover at CES 2023
But overall performance of these early drives looks patchy.
