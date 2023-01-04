CES 2023 | ASUS ROG Flow Z13 (2023) showcased with Intel Raptor Lake CPUs and NVIDIA RTX 40 series GPUs

AMD finally bought graphics cards based on the RDNA 3 architecture to laptops at CES 2023. However, it introduced only some mid-range SKUs, presumably to unveil the good stuff at Computex. One of the models announced, the Radeon RX 7700S, has now made its Geekbench debut. One can expect more of them to show up in the coming weeks now that laptops running the hardware have been announced by OEMs. Geekbench isn't exactly the best graphics card benchmark out there, so it's best to reserve judgment until more benchmark data shows up.

