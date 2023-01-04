Read full article on original website
IGN
The Alienware Aurora R15 Gaming PC with GeForce RTX 4080 or 4090 GPU Is On Sale
Dell is offering its only GeForce RTX 4080 equipped gaming PC, the latest Alienware Aurora R15, for $3399.99 today after a $100 off coupon code "100OFF1499". Alternatively, you can upgrade to an RTX 4090 for $3879.99 after the same code. The RTX 40 series video cards are only half of the story; the Alienware Aurora R15 is also equipped with the new 13th generation Intel Core i7-13700KF 16-core Raptor Lake CPU.
Intel Evo laptops with 13th Gen Intel CPUs will deliver better battery life and Intel Unison on select devices
Intel just announced the latest generation of its Intel Evo standard. Laptops featuring the Intel Evo badge will deliver better battery life than the previous generation and select models will support Intel Unison.
The best laptops of CES 2023 (so far)
CES 2023 is a smorgasbord of new and refreshed laptops from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Samsung and more. Here are the most exciting laptops we've seen from our time at the show.
The Verge
Intel’s 13th Gen mobile processors include the first 24-core laptop CPU
Intel’s 13th Gen desktop CPUs have already delivered impressive performance to beat their AMD counterparts, and now Intel is bringing Raptor Lake to its mobile processor lineup. The flagship Core i9-13980HX is built for upcoming gaming laptops, and there are also the regular H-, P-, and U-series chips for a variety of more mainstream laptops.
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans
Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
Apple is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation
The tech sell-off has taken a major bite from the value of Apple, meaning it is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation. Shares in the iPhone manufacturer fell 3.7% on Tuesday, dropping its market capitalization to $1.989 trillion. Apple first surpassed $2 trillion in market capitalization...
CNET
How to Get MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free Today
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. The most recent version of the Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, includes tools that you probably use at home, school or on the job. The most popular way to access these apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 membership, but those fees mount over time and can discourage you from using Word, Excel, PowerPoint, or other products. Fortunately, you can snag Microsoft 365 at no cost.
AMD / Nvidia / Intel CES 2023 Recap and Analysis: 3D V-Cache, "RTX 4090" for laptops, new affordable CPUs
This should be a good time for a CES 2023 news recap and analysis, with tons of PC hardware announcements as expected, and AMD having just concluded its presentation. So let's run through all the interesting stuff and give our thoughts on what's been shown... AMD 3D V-Cache CPUs. Starting...
Digital Trends
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
Digital Trends
This starter Asus gaming PC and 24-inch monitor bundle is a steal
If putting together a new PC gaming setup is on your list for 2023, you can get a well-equipped build of the Asus ROG gaming PC bundled with a 24-inch Full HD Asus gaming monitor for just $690. The two would regularly cost almost $1,300 when purchased individually, making this one of the best gaming PC deals available and a total savings of $600. Free two-day shipping is included with your purchase.
pocketnow.com
HP announces new laptops, monitors, earbuds, and accessories at CES 2023
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. At CES 2023, HP announced several new products and solutions designed to change and improve hybrid work experiences. Like most companies, HP focused on developing new devices that could further enhance and improve people’s lives, whether working from home or in the office. The new products include several different laptops, desktop PCs, peripherals, monitors, and the OMEN gaming lineup.
notebookcheck.net
Sony Honda PlayStation 5 EV Afeela to actually launch with Fortnite's Epic as gaming partner
The Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) joint venture announced its electric vehicle brand - Afeela - and presented the first prototype under its strategy to fuse electric transportation with augmented reality and entertainment. While previously Sony teased that Afeela may support the PlayStation 5 ecosystem, SHM's first gaming partnership is actually with Fortnite's Epic Games and its Unreal Engine platform.
Digital Trends
HP Envy laptops and desktops get huge price cuts today
HP has been making computers for decades, and it always delivers a top notch computer, whether you’re looking for a laptop or a desktop PC. Among today’s best HP laptop deals is the 17-inch HP Envy laptop, which is discounted at HP today, and the super popular and super powerful HP Envy desktop PC is also seeing a discount at HP. Each discount is pretty substantial, with savings starting at $300, and free shipping is included with each. Read onward for more details.
Lenovo shows off Yoga AIO 9i at CES 2023, a 'striking centerpiece' of a PC
Lenovo just announced the Yoga AIO 9i at CES 2023. The All-in-One features a 31.5-inch display and runs on the latest internals from Intel and NVIDIA.
Acer kicks off CES 2023 with a bang, announcing a new Chromebox and more
CES 2023 is already underway, and Acer has announced two new ChromeOS desktop devices. The first of which is a traditional Chromebox, while the other gives you an all-in-one solution you might have been missing.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Crucial X8 4 TB portable SSD now 48% off on Amazon
Available in three capacities, specifically 1 TB, 2 TB, and 4 TB, the Crucial X8 portable SSD was designed to handle both heat and cold, shocks, vibration, and drops up to 7.5 feet. Compatible via USB-C and USB-A with a wide range of devices that run on Windows, Linux, macOS, and Android, it comes covered with a 3-year warranty and provides read speeds up to 1050 MB/s. Now, the 4 TB is 48% off on Amazon and the 2 TB variant is also discounted by more than 40%.
Engadget
ASUS went with ceramic for its new Zenbook 14X OLED laptop
This year at CES ASUS has an updated version of its bread and butter ultraportable in the Zenbook 14X OLED. But for 2023, in addition to revamped specs, ASUS is trying out a fancy new ceramic coating on the laptop’s lid. The process used to create the coating is...
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 launch as upgraded ANC TWS earbuds with first-gen Dynaudio tuning, spatial audio and LHDC 5.0
Accessory Android Audio Launch OnePlus Software Wearable. The new Buds Pro 2 have launched with a design along the signature bulbous lines of their predecessors; however, their main specs and features will bring waves of déjà vu to those who have ever seriously considered buying the Enco X2s from OnePlus' parent company OPPO.
techaiapp.com
CES 2023: Asus ROG Raikiri Pro Controller With 1.3-Inch OLED Display, Tri-Mode Connectivity Launched
Asus has launched its latest ROG Raikiri series gaming controllers for PC and Xbox consoles at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. After introducing additional displays in its Republic of Gamers (ROG) series laptops and smartphones, Asus has now added an OLED display to its latest Raikiri controllers. The ROG Raikiri lineup includes two controllers, the standard Asus ROG Raikiri controller, which offers wired connectivity, and the high-end ROG Raikiri Pro controller, which offers wireless connectivity and a 1.3-inch OLED display. Announced along with a lineup of Asus laptops and ROG-branded hardware at the ongoing CES 2023 in Las Vegas, the ROG Raikiri series controllers will be available in the first quarter of this year. Asus, however, has not revealed any pricing details for the products.
