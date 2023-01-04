CES 2023 | Alienware m16 officially revealed with up to a Core i9-13900HX, next-gen Nvidia GeForce/AMD Radeon graphics, and plenty of ports

Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
CES 2023: Nvidia GeForce Now is coming to internet-enabled cars
Nvidia GeForce Now is coming to an unexpected new platform: cars. The cloud streaming service will start rolling out in select internet-enabled vehicles, with three partners announced during Nvidia’s CES 2023 showcase. GeForce Now is a popular gaming subscription service that allows players to stream games from the cloud....
Digital Trends
HP Envy laptops and desktops get huge price cuts today
HP has been making computers for decades, and it always delivers a top notch computer, whether you’re looking for a laptop or a desktop PC. Among today’s best HP laptop deals is the 17-inch HP Envy laptop, which is discounted at HP today, and the super popular and super powerful HP Envy desktop PC is also seeing a discount at HP. Each discount is pretty substantial, with savings starting at $300, and free shipping is included with each. Read onward for more details.
Asus Zephyrus gaming laptops are getting a 'maxed out' makeover for CES 2023
These souped-up gaming machines all come with increased screen space and boatloads of configuration options.
MSI reveals an army of laptops, monitors, PC components, and more at CES 2023
MSI's products cover practically the entirety of the PC and PC gaming industry, and its latest horde of products announced during CES 2023 continues that trend.
Nvidia RTX 4090-powered gaming laptops will launch on February 8 starting at $1,999
Yes, Nvidia has managed to jam the RTX 4090 into a laptop, but there will be more affordable options coming February 22 starting at $999.
Intel announces fast and efficient new computer chips
Leading computer processing manufacturer Intel announced a bevy of new chips it is adding to its fleet, including those for high-performance activities and lightweight processors that focus on efficiency.
techaiapp.com
CES 2023: Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED Announced, New Asus TUF Gaming Laptops Follow
Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED laptop was announced by the company at CES 2023. According to Asus, it is the world’s first 3D OLED mobile workstation. It sports a step-wise design with slim bezels, allowing enough room for air vents. It is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 Series GPU. The company has also revealed several new TUF Gaming laptops, including the TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition, Asus TUF Gaming F15/F17, and Asus TUF Gaming A15/A17. Asus is yet to reveal details about the pricing availability of these upcoming laptops.
Ars Technica
Move over, Nvidia: Some AMD 7900 XTX GPUs are having their own heat issues
Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4090 has been through the PR wringer for the last few months because of problems with its power connector, but AMD's newest Radeon cards are proving capable of having issues, too. Some users have been complaining of overheating and thermal throttling in their RX 7900 XTX GPUs, and AMD confirmed that there was an issue in a statement to Tom's Hardware today.
TechRadar
Samsung’s 77-inch OLED is the best TV I’ve seen at CES 2023
CES always provides a perfect opportunity to check out envelope-pushing TV tech, whether it’s real world developments that will be incorporated in the next generation of sets shipping that year, or futuristic prototypes that allow manufacturers to flex their design and engineering muscles. CES 2023 is filled with plenty...
Engadget
AMD's Ryzen 7000 mobile CPUs feature up to 16 cores and 5.4GHz speeds
AMD is bringing out some big guns to take on Intel's powerful HX laptop CPUs, and once again, they're also called "HX." The company's new Ryzen 9 7945HX processor is its most premium mobile offering, with 16 cores and 32 threads, as well as speeds between 2.5GHz and 5.4GHz. It's joined by an array of other Ryzen 7000 CPUs unveiled at CES (AMD also announced low-end chipsin September), which will power everything from budget laptops to extreme gaming and creator machines. The big takeaway this year? There will be a Ryzen laptop chip for practically every need.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Radeon RX 7700S falls short of the last-gen GeForce RTX 3060 in Geekbench's OpenCL benchmark
AMD finally bought graphics cards based on the RDNA 3 architecture to laptops at CES 2023. However, it introduced only some mid-range SKUs, presumably to unveil the good stuff at Computex. One of the models announced, the Radeon RX 7700S, has now made its Geekbench debut. One can expect more of them to show up in the coming weeks now that laptops running the hardware have been announced by OEMs. Geekbench isn't exactly the best graphics card benchmark out there, so it's best to reserve judgment until more benchmark data shows up.
notebookcheck.net
ASRock introduces NUC BOX mini-PCs based on 13th Gen Intel Core processors
ASRock has announced new mini-PCs based on Intel's latest Raptor Lake platform. Billed as the NUC 1300 BOX and the NUCS 1300 BOX, the pair will be available with the Core i5-1340P or Core i7-1360P, 12 cores processors with 80 EU and 96 EU Iris Xe iGPUs, respectively. Initially, ASRock will offer the following NUC 1300 BOX and NUCS 1300 BOX configurations:
IGN
Everything Announced at Razer CES 2023 Showcase
Razer has announced a bunch of exciting new products at CES 2023 today, including its first foray into 18” gaming laptops with the Razer Blade 18, a brand new near-field surround sound solution from its R&D department, an upgraded Leviathan soundbar, a DSLR-like webcam, and much more. Let’s break...
Acer's gone all out on OLED gaming monitors at CES 2023
Acer has revealed two new Predator OLED gaming monitors at CES 2023, with some impressive specs under their belts.
Digital Trends
MSI might have the best 14-inch gaming laptop this year
MSI has just unveiled a slew of new products at CES 2023, including some Stealth Studio laptops. These notebooks, aimed chiefly at creative professionals and gamers, come equipped with some of the latest hardware that could make them highly competitive. While there are three different variants, the one that stands...
NASDAQ
AMD Introduces New Radeon GPUs to Support Gaming Laptops
Advanced Micro Devices AMD recently introduced its latest portfolio of Radeon RX 7000 Series Graphics for gaming laptops. The Series Graphics offer up to 32 new unified compute units, 32MB of second-generation AMD Infinity Cache technology, 8GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory with up to a 128-bit memory interface and dedicated AI and raytracing hardware.
TechRadar
Microsoft and AMD want to make Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs run games faster in Windows 11
AMD and Microsoft are collaborating to ensure that the new design of the high-end Ryzen 7000 X3D processors which Team Red just revealed at CES 2023 works well enough in Windows 11, and is speedy enough for gaming. If you recall, AMD unveiled a trio of new X3D models at...
Best of CES 2023: Tech to Look Forward To
We name the best PC hardware and technologies we saw at this year’s show.
notebookcheck.net
MINISFORUM Venus UM773 announced with AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS APU
MINISFORUM has introduced the Venus UM773, effectively a new version of the Venus UM690. For reference, the latter relies on the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX, a 45 W APU with eight Zen 3+ clocked at 4.9 GHz. In comparison, MINISFORUM has equipped the Venus UM773 with the Ryzen 7 7735HS, which one may expect to be an upgrade in some senses over the Ryzen 9 6900HX. However, the opposite is the case, with no discernable improvements from the Ryzen 9 6900HX.
