notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | Roborock Dyad Pro: Improved upright vacuum cleaner debuts with app connectivity, longer battery life and revised dock
Roborock has refreshed the Dyad, an upright vacuum cleaner that it announced during CES 2022. In its place arrives the Dyad Pro, a similar-looking vacuum cleaner that Roborock should improve upon its predecessor in several areas. For one, the Dyad Pro supports the Roborock app, although Roborock continues to include hardware buttons for changing cleaning modes.
notebookcheck.net
Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Hybrid smartwatch launches with E-ink display for 14-day battery life
The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Hybrid smartwatch is now available. The wearable has health features such as tracking your blood oxygen level (SpO2) and heart rate zones. The watch can automatically detect a workout if you forget to trigger the exercise log, and the gadget can also estimate your VO2 Max, helping you to understand your fitness level.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Gorgeous Asus Zenbook 14 OLED laptop drops to US$549 thanks to 26% discount
The 14-inch machine from Asus' sleek Zenbook lineup may be one of the most affordable and best bang-for-the-buck OLED laptops on the market right now, especially since the reasonably equipped Core i5 configuration has now gone on sale at Best Buy. Although CES 2023 has brought us many compelling product...
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 launch as upgraded ANC TWS earbuds with first-gen Dynaudio tuning, spatial audio and LHDC 5.0
Accessory Android Audio Launch OnePlus Software Wearable. The new Buds Pro 2 have launched with a design along the signature bulbous lines of their predecessors; however, their main specs and features will bring waves of déjà vu to those who have ever seriously considered buying the Enco X2s from OnePlus' parent company OPPO.
notebookcheck.net
Sony Honda PlayStation 5 EV Afeela to actually launch with Fortnite's Epic as gaming partner
The Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) joint venture announced its electric vehicle brand - Afeela - and presented the first prototype under its strategy to fuse electric transportation with augmented reality and entertainment. While previously Sony teased that Afeela may support the PlayStation 5 ecosystem, SHM's first gaming partnership is actually with Fortnite's Epic Games and its Unreal Engine platform.
notebookcheck.net
Rumored Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price leak out of South Korea suggests the cheapest Galaxy S23 model could be US$899
The rumored Korean prices for the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra have been shared on Twitter. It’s alleged that the prices come from Korea’s SKTelecom, but it also could be the work of a random tipster, so a pinch of salt needs to be taken with the details. If the Samsung Galaxy S23 prices are true, then it will be a somewhat expected price increase considering the supposed upgraded specifications:
notebookcheck.net
First Google Pixel 7a live appearance reveals two major upgrades over the Pixel 6a
The Pixel 7a is expected to debut later in the year. Months ahead of that, however, the mid-range phone has now made its first live appearance in the wild, following in the footsteps of recent Google devices. Android Google Pixel Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Google devices have a habit of...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy F04 is touted as a fresh, speedy addition to the Indian Android smartphone market despite its stale spec list
This first week of January is, as always, marked by debuts for the most cutting-edge of consumer technology. Nevertheless, Samsung has chosen to provide a jarring contrast with the Galaxy F04, which purports to pack all a smartphone buyer might want, albeit with nothing that has not been seen before.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo presents the ThinkPhone by Motorola - inspired by ThinkPad laptops
Smartphones have turned the B2B market for phones upside down within the last decade. Together, Android and iOS phones have ended the era of specialized business smartphones, an era exemplified by Research in Motion (RIM) and the Blackberry brand. Smartphones for enterprise usage are just the regular consumer smartphone models by this point.
notebookcheck.net
HTC Vive XR Elite debuts as a new "all-in-one" headset for entertainment and AR work as well as gaming
HTC Vive's latest product is touted as encompassing all extended-reality hardware for all consumers, and, with its new 2-in-1 build, might just mean it. The XR Elite is powered by a headset-specific Qualcomm platform and is rated for a dual-1920p resolution with a wide field of view. It is also backed for gaming-grade precision with both controllers and HTC's latest hand-tracking features.
notebookcheck.net
Google releases new Android Auto with revised design, digital car key support and integrated WhatsApp calls
Google has finally released an updated Android Auto, which leaked almost a year ago before debuting in May at Google I/O 2022. The update has spent nearly two months in public beta too, but a blog post confirms that is has now reached stable status. Unfortunately, some features are locked to certain smartphones, although its revised design should be device agnostic.
notebookcheck.net
ASRock introduces NUC BOX mini-PCs based on 13th Gen Intel Core processors
ASRock has announced new mini-PCs based on Intel's latest Raptor Lake platform. Billed as the NUC 1300 BOX and the NUCS 1300 BOX, the pair will be available with the Core i5-1340P or Core i7-1360P, 12 cores processors with 80 EU and 96 EU Iris Xe iGPUs, respectively. Initially, ASRock will offer the following NUC 1300 BOX and NUCS 1300 BOX configurations:
notebookcheck.net
Ram 1500 Revolution electric pickup to launch with Shadow Mode that follows a walking driver
After fleshing out a number of its planned electric trucks, the Stellantis conglomerate behind the Chrysler, Jeep, or Dodge brands in the US now got to its RAM trucks electrification plans, and just introduced the concept 1500 Revolution pickup EV during the ongoing CES 2023 expo in Las Vegas. The Ram 1500 Revolution concept should make it to the prototype stage and may be available for preorder at a sub-US$60,000 starting price as soon as this year with a release slated for 2024.
MIT Tech Helps NASA Build Parts in Space
Let’s say you’re involved in a project where you need to build or repair something when you discover that you’re missing something crucial — a screw or bolt in the correct size, perhaps. The solution to this is generally pretty simple. Maybe you have a jar full of nuts and bolts on hand; maybe you have a hardware store nearby. In the worst case scenario, you can always order a replacement part online.
notebookcheck.net
BYD unveils unique AWD EV platform for big water-tight offroaders and 1,100 HP hypercars
The world's largest EV maker BYD took the stage today to announce its new e⁴ quad-motor platform for performance vehicles, the first of which - a big 5-meter electric offroad SUV, and a fast hypercar - will be launched under the newly minted Yangwang brand. Unlike AWD solutions on gas-powered cars, the e⁴ platform allows for independent adjustments of the torque and vectoring of each wheel down to the millisecond timeframe, thus increasing stability, grip, and offroad capabilities.
notebookcheck.net
2023 OLED TV panels: LG's MLA technology versus Samsung's improved QD-OLED
Samsung returned to the OLED TV market last year with a bang, proving that its QD-OLED technology can easily rival LG’s long-standing WRGB OLED models. This year, we are seeing LG adapting to the new market conditions, as it tries to one-up the competition with a new Micro Lens Array tech combined with AI-powered META algorithms that can significantly boost the peak brightness of WRGB OLEDs. On the other hand, Samsung is not sitting on its hands either, since the 2023 QD-OLEDs integrate a new HyperEfficient ElectroLuminescent layer combined with better AI-powered pixel control. Vincent Teoh from HDTVTest managed to take some measurements from the 2023 LG and Samsung OLED panels and it looks like both are neck and neck when it comes to improved peak brightness.
notebookcheck.net
Realme GT Neo 5 debut as inaugural 240W charging smartphone confirmed
Smartphone charging technology moves like lightning these days. Retal devices that beat even iQOO's briefly-held record of 200W have been a thing since late 2022 - however, Realme has now announced that it has beaten them all as it is first to launch a commercial-grade 240W system. It also asserts...
notebookcheck.net
Volkswagen ID.7 render images show the electric VW Arteon successor without camouflage
With the ID.7, the largest German automaker has finally unveiled its all-electric successor to the sleek Volkswagen Arteon. The official presentation, which took place at CES 2023 in Las Vegas earlier this week, only showed the electric sedan with a rather peculiar type of digital camouflage, which means that the final design of the VW ID.7 was barely decipherable.
