CES 2023 | Asus unveils the world's first Wi-Fi 7 gaming router, custom controller with an in-built DAC and a new gaming chair

After fleshing out a number of its planned electric trucks, the Stellantis conglomerate behind the Chrysler, Jeep, or Dodge brands in the US now got to its RAM trucks electrification plans, and just introduced the concept 1500 Revolution pickup EV during the ongoing CES 2023 expo in Las Vegas. The Ram 1500 Revolution concept should make it to the prototype stage and may be available for preorder at a sub-US$60,000 starting price as soon as this year with a release slated for 2024.

15 HOURS AGO